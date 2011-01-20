He wasn't playing at this level last season. We saw flashes and he certainly was still very good, but this season he has been different class.



Maybe he wasn't playing at this level last season, and not necessarily directed at you, but what about giving a new signing settling in a different country a benefit of the doubt, in a season where we were decimated by injuries and even when our other best players struggled through the season, eh?Below point is not applicable to fans and people not in the football industry, but those writing about the game and talking about the game should have their eyes open to important proceedings in Top Leagues and general occurrences in World Football.The thing with media, pundits and journalists is some of them don't watch their share of football that even certain fans do, especially cross country leagues. I mean I don't know how they doubted Salah because of his Chelsea stint, when he was young and not given opportunities, if only they were able to follow his growth at Fio and Roma, they would've known that his career was on an upward trend. But no, they'd rather trust narratives than following a player.It is even worse when it looks like some of them didn't even follow how good Thiago was for Bayern, especially a team that only won the CL the season before, before they start with narratives about him. It screams of ignorance and arrogance despite their ignorance.