Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 03:08:48 pm
Him and Fabinho together in midfield is cheat code. If the 2 of them stay fit for the rest of the season, we'll run city very very close in the league, have a great chance at the other cup competitions as well. He just elevates the team to a different level when he's on the pitch.

Midfield should be Thiago, Fabinho + one other. I think a midfield of them 2 plus Elliott has the potential to be incredible. 
Sangria

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 03:47:27 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 02:57:44 pm
It's all about scanning the field right?  Not sure if there's such a stat but I'd be interested to see how many times he scans the field. 

Riding a bicycle, playing as a midfielder. Similar principles.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February 13, 2022, 04:09:45 pm
Everyone was struggling playing balls in the air in those conditions, Thiagos first touch was an outside of the boot volleyed pass straight to Salah.
Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm


What's wonderful about this a well is the fact that he knows he's about to be harassed from behind and can't afford to let the ball drop. He therefore 'hits it on the up' (as cricketers say).
El Lobo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 04:18:07 pm
He was another level when he came on. I'd almost rather save him for that sort of cameo and then use him in the 'bigger' games considering his injury record.
scatman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 04:24:35 pm
Let's just manage him well, I honestly don't care who we pair him with, love him, love watching him play.
DangerScouse

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 04:47:57 pm
His detractors very quiet. Incredibly some on here bought into the Neville and Sky bullshit being peddled last season.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 04:49:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm
What's wonderful about this a well is the fact that he knows he's about to be harassed from behind and can't afford to let the ball drop. He therefore 'hits it on the up' (as cricketers say).
Yup, blustery & rainy conditions, just come on the pitch and hits a volleyed pass like that at the most difficult time (as the ball is on the up like you say). 
Lynndenberries

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 04:51:02 pm
We would never lose (or draw) if he played every game. Provides so much composure and confidence on the ball for us.
afc turkish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 05:02:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm
What's wonderful about this a well is the fact that he knows he's about to be harassed from behind and can't afford to let the ball drop. He therefore 'hits it on the up' (as cricketers say).

Plus the corkscrew follow-through, a delicate bit of body English on a sloppy, treacherous surface where slipping was a real risk.

Nureyev would be jealous...
RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 05:32:02 pm
Please just stay fit!!! Unbelievable player
PoetryInMotion

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 05:40:03 pm
We have made some fantastic signings, some were good talents and then they fit in here and became World Class, some were bordering World Class before we signed and then became World Class here and so on..

But Thiago is the most established signing we have made in years, maybe decades. He was integral to a CL win before he joined us. Not sure who was the previous one who has that credential before he signed for us.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 06:00:18 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm

His passing is magnetic. The guy is just on another level.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 06:01:34 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 05:40:03 pm
We have made some fantastic signings, some were good talents and then they fit in here and became World Class, some were bordering World Class before we signed and then became World Class here and so on..

But Thiago is the most established signing we have made in years, maybe decades. He was integral to a CL win before he joined us. Not sure who was the previous one who has that credential before he signed for us.
He's probably the player with the highest profile we've signed in my lifetime. A world class midfielder at his peak.
Sangria

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 06:07:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:00:18 pm
His passing is magnetic. The guy is just on another level.

I'd put him at Trent level, which is high enough.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 06:18:10 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:07:11 pm
I'd put him at Trent level, which is high enough.
What a time to be a Liverpool fan! We have so many world class players.
Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 06:59:19 pm
What's crazy is when you list the players we really need you think, 'ah Thiago, we really need him', but then because we have so many world class players (in the sense that they'd arguably get into a world 11) you have to keep going until you've mentioned literally half the team. I suspect his absences demonstrate how much we need him which is hidden slightly with Salah, Van Dijk, Allison and Trent because of their consistent availability. That said, the whole of the midfield seems to have issues without Thiago, whereas this season on the rare occasions we've been without Salah our attack has still looked OK (midweek for example) and without Van Dijk our defence has looked fine.
Bob Sacamano

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 07:14:07 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 04:47:57 pm
His detractors very quiet. Incredibly some on here bought into the Neville and Sky bullshit being peddled last season.

He wasn't playing at this level last season. We saw flashes and he certainly was still very good, but this season he has been different class.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 07:30:26 pm

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FnSuBFawY1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FnSuBFawY1I</a>
PoetryInMotion

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 07:14:07 pm
He wasn't playing at this level last season. We saw flashes and he certainly was still very good, but this season he has been different class.

Maybe he wasn't playing at this level last season, and not necessarily directed at you, but what about giving a new signing settling in a different country a benefit of the doubt, in a season where we were decimated by injuries and even when our other best players struggled through the season, eh?

Below point is not applicable to fans and people not in the football industry, but those writing about the game and talking about the game should have their eyes open to important proceedings in Top Leagues and general occurrences in World Football.

The thing with media, pundits and journalists is some of them don't watch their share of football that even certain fans do, especially cross country leagues. I mean I don't know how they doubted Salah because of his Chelsea stint, when he was young and not given opportunities, if only they were able to follow his growth at Fio and Roma, they would've known that his career was on an upward trend. But no, they'd rather trust narratives than following a player.

It is even worse when it looks like some of them didn't even follow how good Thiago was for Bayern, especially a team that only won the CL the season before, before they start with narratives about him. It screams of ignorance and arrogance despite their ignorance.
Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 07:43:03 pm
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 07:14:07 pm
He wasn't playing at this level last season. We saw flashes and he certainly was still very good, but this season he has been different class.

He pretty much carried us to the Champions League in the final eight games of last season. He was our best player by a mile.
Luke1980

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 07:49:38 pm
I feel joyous that he is here with us now, and so great to watch, yet sad at the same time that we have got him so late in his career (guess I'm just greedy?!) - fingers crossed he can stay injury free and can maintain his peak form for many years to come still..

A generational rare talent imo and a great privilege to watch for Liverpool :)
Bob Sacamano

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 08:08:17 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Maybe he wasn't playing at this level last season, and not necessarily directed at you, but what about giving a new signing settling in a different country a benefit of the doubt, in a season where we were decimated by injuries and even when our other best players struggled through the season, eh?

Below point is not applicable to fans and people not in the football industry, but those writing about the game and talking about the game should have their eyes open to important proceedings in Top Leagues and general occurrences in World Football.

The thing with media, pundits and journalists is some of them don't watch their share of football that even certain fans do, especially cross country leagues. I mean I don't know how they doubted Salah because of his Chelsea stint, when he was young and not given opportunities, if only they were able to follow his growth at Fio and Roma, they would've known that his career was on an upward trend. But no, they'd rather trust narratives than following a player.

It is even worse when it looks like some of them didn't even follow how good Thiago was for Bayern, especially a team that only won the CL the season before, before they start with narratives about him. It screams of ignorance and arrogance despite their ignorance.

I don't disagree at all. Between the nasty injury he suffered, our injury issues in the backline, and it being his first exposure to English football, there were certainly mitigating circumstances.

I think some of the impatience has to do with age. He's won everything there is to win and he's played at the highest levels in the biggest matches, so I think there was a belief that he should hit the ground running with a very short or even non existent adjustment period. No one doubted his class, but I'll admit there was a time where I doubted whether he was the right fit for a Klopp midfield. If I recall, he had some less than stellar performances while Fabinho was out injured, though I could be wrong about that.

My impression is that when he's freed up to focus on ball progression he feels much more comfortable. He's still a pressing menace obviously and his ball-winning skills are world class, but having Fabinho around to do the dirty work might be part of the explanation for his improved form compared to last season.



slotmachine

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 08:44:12 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:30:26 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FnSuBFawY1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FnSuBFawY1I</a>

If it hasnt gone down after 4 hours seek medical attention urgently!!
Penfold78

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 09:17:52 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Maybe he wasn't playing at this level last season, and not necessarily directed at you, but what about giving a new signing settling in a different country a benefit of the doubt, in a season where we were decimated by injuries and even when our other best players struggled through the season, eh?

Below point is not applicable to fans and people not in the football industry, but those writing about the game and talking about the game should have their eyes open to important proceedings in Top Leagues and general occurrences in World Football.

The thing with media, pundits and journalists is some of them don't watch their share of football that even certain fans do, especially cross country leagues. I mean I don't know how they doubted Salah) because of his Chelsea stint, when he was young and not given opportunities, if only they were able to follow his growth at Fio and Roma, they would've known that his career was on an upward trend. But no, they'd rather trust narratives than following a player.

It is even worse when it looks like some of them didn't even follow how good Thiago was for Bayern, especially a team that only won the CL the season before, before they start with narratives about him. It screams of ignorance and arrogance despite their ignorance.

Great post. True about Thiago. Very true about journalism. How do they get away with lazy research? Oh yes, thats it. They get measured by their peers and bosses in terms of the number of clicks they generate rather than accuracy. Always have always will. Yet you meet one in the pub and they swear blind they just report what they see.

Thiago got dropped unceremoniously into a shitstorm last year and looked like a chauffeur without a car. Now all the pieces are back together its pretty obvious the lad can play. I like the fact we only play him against proper teams. Burnley being off limits  :D.
scatman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:30:26 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FnSuBFawY1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FnSuBFawY1I</a>
beautiful video, who needs a partner on valentines day when you've got this kind of football :D
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 12:02:58 am
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 09:17:52 pm
Great post. True about Thiago. Very true about journalism. How do they get away with lazy research? Oh yes, thats it. They get measured by their peers and bosses in terms of the number of clicks they generate rather than accuracy. Always have always will. Yet you meet one in the pub and they swear blind they just report what they see.
True enough

Quote
Thiago got dropped unceremoniously into a shitstorm last year and looked like a chauffeur without a car. Now all the pieces are back together its pretty obvious the lad can play. I like the fact we only play him against proper teams. Burnley being off limits  :D.
Really? Come on! Why do people exaggerate so much? He wasn't bad last season, he was pretty damn good; it's just that he's got better because a) Klopp improves players and b) players naturally get better in a given system the more they play. Plus he's been here longer, is more settled etc
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 12:04:42 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 05:40:03 pm
We have made some fantastic signings, some were good talents and then they fit in here and became World Class, some were bordering World Class before we signed and then became World Class here and so on..

But Thiago is the most established signing we have made in years, maybe decades. He was integral to a CL win before he joined us. Not sure who was the previous one who has that credential before he signed for us.
I agree. I said it when he joined us that he was perhaps the highest profile player I can remember joining us. We don't normally go for players at his level and I think it was his own keeness to join us that made it happen.
SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 12:27:38 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:30:26 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FnSuBFawY1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FnSuBFawY1I</a>
Well all those fancy-Dan flicks and tricks are pretty and all, but can he do it on a cold afternoon when it's pissing down and blowing a gale in Burnl .... oh, erm, never mind.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 02:08:50 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:27:38 am
Well all those fancy-Dan flicks and tricks are pretty and all, but can he do it on a cold afternoon when it's pissing down and blowing a gale in Burnl .... oh, erm, never mind.

 ;D
Timbo's Goals

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 02:11:40 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:43:03 pm
He pretty much carried us to the Champions League in the final eight games of last season. He was our best player by a mile.

Absofuckinglutely
