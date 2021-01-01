« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 469213 times)

Online Wool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 03:57:36 pm »
The composure and control he brings to the team is unreal.
Offline Koplass

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4601 on: Yesterday at 03:59:23 pm »
I think he might have been our MOTM and he was only on for 30 mins.  :o
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4602 on: Yesterday at 04:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:56:44 pm
Cheat code footballer.
I hope he can stay fit.
Offline Darren G

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4603 on: Yesterday at 04:03:00 pm »
We just looked so much more in control once he came on today.  World class.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4604 on: Yesterday at 04:05:17 pm »
What a difference he makes, drags our midfield up levels.
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 04:06:09 pm »
Class player. Please stay fit for the rest of the season!
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 04:07:32 pm »
Some people were worried that Burnley grocks might damage Thiago; instead he damaged the grocks, their psychology, their self-esteem, their idea of themselves as football players

Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 04:09:45 pm »
Everyone was struggling playing balls in the air in those conditions, Thiagos first touch was an outside of the boot volleyed pass straight to Salah.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4608 on: Yesterday at 04:11:56 pm »
Everyone: "Glad to get out of there! Those conditions, the wind, the rain, the pitch, were terrible!"

Thiago: "What conditions?"
Offline Chakan

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4609 on: Yesterday at 04:14:06 pm »
Such a different team when hes on the pitch
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4610 on: Yesterday at 04:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:07:32 pm
Some people were worried that Burnley grocks might damage Thiago; instead he damaged the grocks, their psychology, their self-esteem, their idea of themselves as football players

 :thumbsup
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4611 on: Yesterday at 05:10:38 pm »
I enjoyed his crossing into the burnley player...twice :D
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4612 on: Yesterday at 06:21:29 pm »
Burnley created practically nothing after this lad came on. Bosses midfield and does it with style.
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4613 on: Yesterday at 06:24:54 pm »
Best face puller in the team. Would have been a fantastic addition to the Ashes to Ashes video.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4614 on: Yesterday at 06:26:20 pm »
Litmanen, Alonso, Thiago - these players are rare and precious. If Thiago maintains his fitness and proves capable of playing twice a week (big ifs I know) then Liverpool will emerge with multiple trophies this season.
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4615 on: Yesterday at 06:27:22 pm »
on form, he's the midfielder you want if you're trying to work through a packed defence.

or - if you want to settle a game down and keep the ball away from the opposition when defending a lead.

or - any other time really.  :)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4616 on: Yesterday at 06:31:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:27:22 pm
on form, he's the midfielder you want if you're trying to work through a packed defence.

or - if you want to settle a game down and keep the ball away from the opposition when defending a lead.

or - any other time really.  :)
:)
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4617 on: Yesterday at 06:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:26:20 pm
Litmanen, Alonso, Thiago - these players are rare and precious. If Thiago maintains his fitness and proves capable of playing twice a week (big ifs I know) then Liverpool will emerge with multiple trophies this season.

Can I add Babbel to your list. The German. Not the other one.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4618 on: Yesterday at 06:33:46 pm »
Hes one of the best CMs Ive ever watched play the game - he was before he came here
Just stay fit
Offline Pistolero

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4619 on: Yesterday at 06:41:44 pm »
Beautiful to watch him play like that today, at Burnley of all places..he's the absolute antithesis of a Sean Dyche footballer.....
Offline palimpsest

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4620 on: Yesterday at 06:51:20 pm »
I have nothing new to say or add. I'm just here to help collectively manifest a fit Thiago and a trophy-laden end of the season. Pretty please, universe. Pretty please!
Offline Angelius

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4621 on: Yesterday at 07:36:57 pm »
Please just stay fit. Him and Fabinho together just make our midfield operate at a much higher level. There is aggression, smarts, control, and creativity. Really crucial for our trophy aspirations this season for both of them to remain fit and firing.

Curious who will usually be the third midfielder when both are fit and in the team. Maybe itll be horses for courses but I liked what I saw of the Keita-Fab-Thiago combo. Would like to see Keita play with a little more freedom but I imagine it was his instructions to play compact considering Robbo was playing quite high up on the left.
Offline Magz50

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4622 on: Yesterday at 10:18:48 pm »
The difference in our quality once he came on was immense. He's just truly world class.
Offline Bob Sacamano

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4623 on: Yesterday at 10:19:17 pm »
Sometimes I wonder how we were any good without him.

The fact that he can take a European and English champion up another level almost on his own is a testament to his class. Oh how I wish he were 25
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4624 on: Today at 01:12:44 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:11:56 pm
Everyone: "Glad to get out of there! Those conditions, the wind, the rain, the pitch, were terrible!"

Thiago: "What conditions?"

 ;D

What an incredible footballer he is. A true thoroughbred. Looks to me like hes still got years to come at this level. I literally purr when watching him perform his masterclasses. Thank you Jurgen for gifting him to us.  :)
Offline Armand9

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 03:26:08 am »
apparently we couldn't play football in those conditions, thiago says otherwise

came on, played footy like he was on a sun-kissed pitch in may
Offline sushared

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 05:29:47 am »
Stay Fit, dont get Covid the 3rd time.

the 1st pass he made was so unreal. he just controls the mid field.

i believe the best set for the mid field would be Thiago, Fabinho and Keita/Hendo (depending on the opposition), sometimes you need leadership on the field which Hendo brings in spades even though like most English players lacks the ball control and intelligence to control the midfield.
Online RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4627 on: Today at 05:43:13 am »
Babuyagu on Twitter pointed after he came on Burnley got .01 xg for the rest of the game that is complete domination and control
Online AmanShah21

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 05:51:50 am »
He just makes everything look so easy. The moment he gets on the pitch, you know he'll be running the show. We havent had a midfielder since Alonso who can control the tempo of the game so easily. Lets just keep him fit because as long as we have him and Fab on the pitch when we need them, we should win every single game.
