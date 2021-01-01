Please just stay fit. Him and Fabinho together just make our midfield operate at a much higher level. There is aggression, smarts, control, and creativity. Really crucial for our trophy aspirations this season for both of them to remain fit and firing.



Curious who will usually be the third midfielder when both are fit and in the team. Maybe itll be horses for courses but I liked what I saw of the Keita-Fab-Thiago combo. Would like to see Keita play with a little more freedom but I imagine it was his instructions to play compact considering Robbo was playing quite high up on the left.