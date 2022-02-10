Injuries are the unknown but he could play till he's mid-late 30s at this level. So little of his game relies on pure physicality. It's mostly technique and game intelligence.



This has to be one of the dumbest sporting cliches ever, with so much evidence going against it that is unbelievable that people still keep spouting it. Every footballer relies on their physicality, be that as much or as little as they have. Just because someone is not fast or explosive, it doesn't mean they can't get slower. Just because someone is not a workhorse, doesn't mean they can't lose dynamism. Every footballer that has ever played the game, fast or slow, eventually lost a step and they couldn't impact the game as they used to. Because football is a sport of constant movement and reaction, and when your moves and reactions are a little bit slower, and you can't quite reach the same distances as you used to, you have to adapt, and therefore your game is forever altered. And when you're someone that's not blessed with physicality, it's especially noticeable. That doesn't mean there can't still be really good footballers in their mid to late 30's, but it's absolute bollocks you can maintain your best level at that age. Just look at the Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets trio. Some of the most technically gifted, intelligent footballers in the history of the game, and none had exceptional physical gifts, or anywhere close. They all eventually lost a step in their early 30's and couldn't impact the game as they used to. They were/are all still great players, but that loss of impact was extremely noticeable, and eventually, they couldn't hang at the highest level.Does this mean Thiago won't be able to play in his late 30's and still have a really positive impact? Not at all. But thinking a player will be able to keep his best level at that age, in an ever-increasing physical sport, just because his game doesn't rely on pure physicality, is just ludicrous.