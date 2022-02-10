« previous next »
When Thiago and Fabinho play together we have total control in the midfield.

Which makes the inevitable injuries so frustrating.
Quote from: Kashinoda on February 10, 2022, 10:05:47 pm
Aside from all the nice stuff, I lost track of how many times he ran back and covered the space in our box - kept snuffing lots out.

Yeah he's incredible defensively, often gets lost given how good his passing is but he's a complete midfielder.

Played 17, won 16, 1 draw, 6 conceded when him and Fab play together and the draw was the total robbery v Everton.
Havent we won every game hes started this season?
Quote from: Kashinoda on February 10, 2022, 10:05:47 pm
Aside from all the nice stuff, I lost track of how many times he ran back and covered the space in our box - kept snuffing lots out.

Hes fantastic defensively and itll almost never get picked up on because of how good he is with the ball and those couple of games he had to play as a solo 6 in a dysfunctional team
Only scores spectacular goals. One that either goes big or goes home. I dont think he was interested in scoring the simple tab ins.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February 10, 2022, 10:11:24 pm
Havent we won every game hes started this season?
yeah we have 100% record with him starting, 10 clean sheets or something stupid like that too. His only loss was coming on as a sub against West Ham
Quote from: scatman on February 10, 2022, 10:25:23 pm
yeah we have 100% record with him starting, 10 clean sheets or something stupid like that too. His only loss was coming on as a sub against West Ham


Think we have an incredible record when hes paired with Fab too if I remember correctly.
Joy to watch.

And I mean that moreso for his off the ball work, won practically every loose ball out there in the first half, fantastic pressing too. When fit, its got to be him and Fabinho, plus one other.
He was really good. The midfield functions so much better when him and Fabinho are together on the pitch.
I come here and say this after every win he plays in, but I genuinely dont think Ive ever found a footballers style of play as aesthetically pleasing as Thiago. It actually is joyous. The way he receives the ball and the passing, its just incredible at times.

I think hes so underrated globally speaking.
Injuries are the unknown but he could play till he's mid-late 30s at this level. So little of his game relies on pure physicality. It's mostly technique and game intelligence.
Quote from: Angelius on February 10, 2022, 10:52:00 pm
He was really good. The midfield functions so much better when him and Fabinho are together on the pitch.
We concede fewer chances with him on the pitch because of the control he adds.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 10, 2022, 11:46:23 pm
I come here and say this after every win he plays in, but I genuinely dont think Ive ever found a footballers style of play as aesthetically pleasing as Thiago. It actually is joyous. The way he receives the ball and the passing, its just incredible at times.

I think hes so underrated globally speaking.

He is like a hybrid between Iniesta and Pirlo. Has all the technique and dribbling ability of Iniesta, combined with passing range of Pirlo.

Barcelona has made some moronic decisions in the transfer market in the past decade, but choosing Cesc over Thiago is up there with the worst.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 10, 2022, 11:46:23 pm
I come here and say this after every win he plays in, but I genuinely dont think Ive ever found a footballers style of play as aesthetically pleasing as Thiago. It actually is joyous. The way he receives the ball and the passing, its just incredible at times.

I think hes so underrated globally speaking.
I love it, midfield equivalent of Ronaldinho.
Must be depressing to be one of those (and there are a few on this forum) who can't see how amazing a player he is
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 11, 2022, 12:32:07 am
We concede fewer chances with him on the pitch because of the control he adds.

It's no wonder Pep made him a priority when he arrived at Bayern.
Quote from: Salty Dog on February 11, 2022, 02:05:46 am
It's no wonder Pep made him a priority when he arrived at Bayern.
Yea he basically Xavi Like MFer. Thiago was supposed to barca xavi Replacement, Pep brought him to Bayern
He was head and shoulders above every other player on the pitch, and that is no mean feat, considering how good some of our other players were on the night.

He is magical and he's going to be so important in the CL games from now on. Just hope we rotate him adequately and get to play him in the important games.
Everyone is (rightly) waxing lyrical over his technical ability and tactical nous, but his joy at playing footie really comes through too. Makes the footie more enjoyable.
That touch and turn in the first half when he sent Maddison for a hot dog  ;D
Either needs to be rested or given one half at the weekend to ensure he is right for Milan.
Quote from: Salty Dog on February 11, 2022, 02:05:46 am
It's no wonder Pep made him a priority when he arrived at Bayern.
The difference with/without him is like night and day.
Quote from: spider-neil on February 11, 2022, 07:38:18 am
Either needs to be rested or given one half at the weekend to ensure he is right for Milan.
Burnley away at weekend. He doesnt need rested, he needs protected. Wouldnt have Thiago near that bunch of yard dogs.
Majestic. Stay healthy ffs  ;D
If Thiago stays fit for the next 106 days in a row, it says there is an 84.876397% chance we can do the quadruple.

Then my laptop broke into the Thiago song.

It got weird. But I liked it.  8)

So I ordered some Thiago kewpie dolls. I'm going to wash them and bathe them in Brazilian Shamanic healing oils every night.
Quote from: spider-neil on February 11, 2022, 07:38:18 am
Either needs to be rested or given one half at the weekend to ensure he is right for Milan.

Agreed.

Luxury to be able to play a brand new midfield. Henderson, Keita and Elliott maybe? Ox and Milly available too
Quote from: Knight on February 10, 2022, 11:55:08 pm
Injuries are the unknown but he could play till he's mid-late 30s at this level. So little of his game relies on pure physicality. It's mostly technique and game intelligence.
Lets hope so, as he's absolutely sublime when fit and on form. Those flat passes he plays, with the ball gliding through the air directly to one of our players on the move are just beautiful to watch.

I think having a fully fit squad for the first time in almost 2 seasons will help massively, as players can now be picked on merit and to suit the oppositon and not just because they're often the only ones we have available. It's like a virtuous circle when we can rotate so much, and it means injuries are more likely to be caused by a bad tackle or some bad luck rather than than fatigue.
There's so many players in this team could be your favourite......but its Thiago for me.

Supported this club all my life.  Best club in the world.  But I still get moments where I think - 'wow, Thiago plays for us!!'

Still a bit surreal to be honest.
This thread fluctuates perfectly between him being the best player in the world to him being an injured waste of space, it's quite something to see ;D

Personally I love him and when he's injured instead of complaining I just long for his return <3

If he hadn't got injured we'd be at least 6 points better off. I only speak in facts.
Him geeing up the crowd on 80 mins was lovely
Quote from: Dubred on February 11, 2022, 11:26:11 am
There's so many players in this team could be your favourite......but its Thiago for me.

Supported this club all my life.  Best club in the world.  But I still get moments where I think - 'wow, Thiago plays for us!!'

Still a bit surreal to be honest.
I'm as giddy as a kid in a candy shop when I think about it too.
He played the full 90 last night. Not sure how often that's happened since he arrived.  Great to see, hope it continues!
Quote from: Knight on February 10, 2022, 11:55:08 pm
Injuries are the unknown but he could play till he's mid-late 30s at this level. So little of his game relies on pure physicality. It's mostly technique and game intelligence.
This has to be one of the dumbest sporting cliches ever, with so much evidence going against it that is unbelievable that people still keep spouting it. Every footballer relies on their physicality, be that as much or as little as they have. Just because someone is not fast or explosive, it doesn't mean they can't get slower. Just because someone is not a workhorse, doesn't mean they can't lose dynamism. Every footballer that has ever played the game, fast or slow, eventually lost a step and they couldn't impact the game as they used to. Because football is a sport of constant movement and reaction, and when your moves and reactions are a little bit slower, and you can't quite reach the same distances as you used to, you have to adapt, and therefore your game is forever altered. And when you're someone that's not blessed with physicality, it's especially noticeable. That doesn't mean there can't still be really good footballers in their mid to late 30's, but it's absolute bollocks you can maintain your best level at that age. Just look at the Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets trio. Some of the most technically gifted, intelligent footballers in the history of the game, and none had exceptional physical gifts, or anywhere close. They all eventually lost a step in their early 30's and couldn't impact the game as they used to. They were/are all still great players, but that loss of impact was extremely noticeable, and eventually, they couldn't hang at the highest level.

Does this mean Thiago won't be able to play in his late 30's and still have a really positive impact? Not at all. But thinking a player will be able to keep his best level at that age, in an ever-increasing physical sport, just because his game doesn't rely on pure physicality, is just ludicrous.
Quote from: Lastrador on February 11, 2022, 07:43:10 pm
This has to be one of the dumbest sporting cliches ever, with so much evidence going against it that is unbelievable that people still keep spouting it. Every footballer relies on their physicality, be that as much or as little as they have. Just because someone is not fast or explosive, it doesn't mean they can't get slower. Just because someone is not a workhorse, doesn't mean they can't lose dynamism. Every footballer that has ever played the game, fast or slow, eventually lost a step and they couldn't impact the game as they used to. Because football is a sport of constant movement and reaction, and when your moves and reactions are a little bit slower, and you can't quite reach the same distances as you used to, you have to adapt, and therefore your game is forever altered. And when you're someone that's not blessed with physicality, it's especially noticeable. That doesn't mean there can't still be really good footballers in their mid to late 30's, but it's absolute bollocks you can maintain your best level at that age. Just look at the Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets trio. Some of the most technically gifted, intelligent footballers in the history of the game, and none had exceptional physical gifts, or anywhere close. They all eventually lost a step in their early 30's and couldn't impact the game as they used to. They were/are all still great players, but that loss of impact was extremely noticeable, and eventually, they couldn't hang at the highest level.

Does this mean Thiago won't be able to play in his late 30's and still have a really positive impact? Not at all. But thinking a player will be able to keep his best level at that age, in an ever-increasing physical sport, just because his game doesn't rely on pure physicality, is just ludicrous.

Yeah good pushback and 'at this level' wasn't the best way of putting it. HOWEVER, some players do rely on physical attributes more than others, or are in positions where an extra burst of pace is more important than others. When Michael Owen lost his pace, that was it. Sturridge was gone as a player once he lost his acceleration and speed. I think I want to say that Thiago is better placed to ward off the passage of time, to at least some extent, than other players, because of the way he plays the game.
Quote from: Knight on February 11, 2022, 09:32:23 pm
Yeah good pushback and 'at this level' wasn't the best way of putting it. HOWEVER, some players do rely on physical attributes more than others, or are in positions where an extra burst of pace is more important than others. When Michael Owen lost his pace, that was it. Sturridge was gone as a player once he lost his acceleration and speed. I think I want to say that Thiago is better placed to ward off the passage of time, to at least some extent, than other players, because of the way he plays the game.
He should age like Xavi. Xavi was really good till he left Barca but also around age 33 his minutes needed to be managed way more. If Barca was more ruthless they would had Thiago replace Xavi and used Xavi more sparely but Thiago left for more consistent starter minutes at Bayern.
Please stay fit till the end of the season... in my opinion the midfield is the only place of weakness in our team, slight as that weakness is... but when he is fit its completely gone..our most creative player by a margin...
love this interaction between him and Virg from about 10:25 onwards
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y38shDbiIPk
