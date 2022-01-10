Im honestly not looking to moan (and I havent moaned about anything) Im just realistic that Klopp is, at times, economical with the truth concerning injuries so I think theres a reasonable chance that we wont see him for a little while.



What I said about Klopps interview was that I was unsure whether he meant that he wouldnt be back prior to March or that he didnt expect it to be as long as March, you can take it either way I think, obviously I hope its the latter but given Thiagos injury record I wouldnt exactly be flabbergasted if that werent the case. I said (once not repeatedly) that you could read his comments as him being out until April.



Quote

Im not sure what Im even being accused of moaning about, as Ive said several times i was happy with the squad in the summer, yes Id have liked one or two more but I wasnt bothered that we didnt sign them.



Or instead of assuming that you know more than Klopp or the club, who say that they aren't expecting a prolonged spell on the sidelines for him, you could actually read what is given by them and take it as it comes instead of speculating what may or may not happen based on your personal fears/your assessment of Thiago's injury record, which may or may not have an impact on the current injury. I checked transfermarkt and it has no records of him having a Hip injury before, so I have no idea why you think this is something that depends on his previous injuries?If Klopp says it's neither March nor end of the season, then the obvious interpretation would be to conclude that it's before March. If you are unsure, don't come up with a return date all by yourself such as 'April' and then place a whole discussion revolving around that. This is the stuff of conspiracy theories, where they ignore obvious explanations, read between the lines what is not there and come up with their own conclusions without any evidence.You may not have moaned during the summer, but right now, by pushing this argument based on your arbitrary return date such as 'April', you're being unnecessarily negative and I think that counts as moaning for the sake of it. If you're unsure of what Klopp is saying, don't make things up by yourself.