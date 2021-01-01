I have had this conversation before with others on here and just had to agree to disagree.

Personally, think it's more Klopp is told that money has only been there for absolute necessities each summer and not for proactive management of issues.

The injuries to players (aside to Elliott and a small freak injury to Jones) could have been predicted as historically all of the players have suffered or are starting to suffer more with age.

Klopp is super meticulous, brings in people to work on our players minds at set pieces for instance, and yet we are meant to believe he misses that a number of players are missing more games. Even if he does, Edwards job is to look at profile s and plan ahead (we all remember the 3 window ahead stuff that never gets mentioned now). These guys are too meticulous to miss this.

I think Klopp is an optimist and puts the best slant on it but I don't read too much when he talks up some of his reserve options. He talked up Ibe and he also said Origi is fantastic but unfortunately he may have gone in the summer. His actions betray his words sometimes.



Perhaps in terms of budget, but surely Edwards has wheeled and dealed enough in making good sales to allow us to do more than we have in purchases and plug obvious gaps that risk derailing seasons. If not then just make sure we keep Wijnaldum for example.