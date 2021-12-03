« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Offline thx in advance

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4280 on: December 3, 2021, 12:25:01 am »
Quote from: scatman on December  2, 2021, 02:19:11 am
I love watching him play and that's from an aesthetic point of view, I keep hearing the commentators say he's one of the top technical players, in my eyes from a pure technical ability, the way he controls the move, drops his shoulders, hits his passes, its just so fucking beautiful. He's technically perfect, I bet Ronaldinho purrs when he watches Thiago playing. Must be the genetics, his brother must have got the shitter genetics. He's not Brazilian but he's Brazilian.
He actually IS Brazilian
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4281 on: December 4, 2021, 07:40:25 pm »
Thought he was magnificent defensively today - constant work and harrying and was critical in keeping them penned in
Hell never get credit for this side of the game but hes fantastic without the ball
Online DelTrotter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4282 on: December 4, 2021, 08:14:28 pm »
We are awesome without him but he definitely takes our midfield and team up another level. Feels like when him and Fab are together we just have total control and domination of games.
Offline Syntexity

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4283 on: December 4, 2021, 08:20:33 pm »
Quote from: thx in advance on December  3, 2021, 12:25:01 am
He actually IS Brazilian

Not only that, he is the son of a Brazillian world cup winner :)
Offline Beninger

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4284 on: December 4, 2021, 08:31:07 pm »
Born in Italy to a top Brazilian player and plays for Spain. Theres a lot that goes into him as a player. Makes for a technical genius.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4285 on: December 4, 2021, 08:43:00 pm »
Too performance again. The maestro
Online DangerScouse

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4286 on: December 4, 2021, 08:44:00 pm »
Brilliant performance once again from him. What a player.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4287 on: December 4, 2021, 10:00:01 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December  4, 2021, 07:40:25 pm
Thought he was magnificent defensively today - constant work and harrying and was critical in keeping them penned in
Hell never get credit for this side of the game but hes fantastic without the ball

Agree great anticipation and timing today
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4288 on: December 4, 2021, 10:29:35 pm »
Baller.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4289 on: December 4, 2021, 10:43:46 pm »
Really put in a shift on the dirty side today. Credit where credits due -  hes also possibly the most aesthetically pleasing player in the league. One of a remaining few like that in world footy.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4290 on: December 5, 2021, 07:23:03 am »
I don't know what the heck happened in that miss, the ball went up and down a few times like ping pong.
Online BassTunedToRed

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4291 on: December 5, 2021, 04:36:48 pm »
Thiago made 34 pressures against Wolves, the most by any player.

What's interesting about that is that Liverpool had 65% possession. If you adjust his figure to account for that, it's the equivalent of making 48.6 pressures if the possession was split 50/50.

That's more than any Red made in any match last season (Firmino home to Palace was top - 29 pressures, 69% possession = 46.8).
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4292 on: December 5, 2021, 04:48:07 pm »
The goal came from him winning the ball back too didnt it?

Such a classy player, contributing all over the pitch.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4293 on: December 6, 2021, 11:15:08 pm »
Possibly his best game in Red yet v Wolves. Just brilliant. Brilliant.
Offline The 92A Christmas Elf

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4294 on: December 6, 2021, 11:48:16 pm »
Some players are so good that you get enjoyment just watching them control the ball and pass, he's balletic the way he addreses the ball, so brave hence he occasionally gets caught out by the pace of the game in the premiership but it's risk and reward and his football brain is adjusting every game. with Trent we have two outstanding playmakers in this team
Online Hash91

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4295 on: December 7, 2021, 04:03:40 am »
The last third of the season we saw him controlling games with Fabinho. He's doing it again now, slowly running games on his own and I think making Fabinho and Hendo's jobs easier. Long may it continue, we definitely win something with him as a constant in this team.
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4296 on: December 7, 2021, 07:36:56 am »
But but but Carra said Thiago was too slow (after his 1st full game) for Klopps Liverpool??
Offline smutchin

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4297 on: December 7, 2021, 07:53:39 am »
Aside from the goal, my favourite moment of the whole game was Thiago's little no-look backwards dink off his left foot, that lobbed the Wolves defence and landed right at Mane's feet, through on goal... Just a shame that Mane was fractionally offside.

Having a fully functioning midfield with him and Fabinho in tandem is making such a massive difference so far this season. And we've still got Keita, Curtis and Elliott to come back - I can see Elliott in particular becoming especially fruitful with those two behind him.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4298 on: December 7, 2021, 08:20:34 am »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on December  7, 2021, 07:36:56 am
But but but Carra said Thiago was too slow (after his 1st full game) for Klopps Liverpool??

The one against Everton?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4299 on: December 10, 2021, 08:28:31 am »
Offline scatman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4300 on: December 11, 2021, 02:51:58 am »
Quote from: thx in advance on December  3, 2021, 12:25:01 am
He actually IS Brazilian
yeah i mean my last line actually says that...he's spanish but the son of Mazinho, his brother chose to play for Brazil.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4301 on: December 11, 2021, 10:26:45 am »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on December  7, 2021, 07:36:56 am
But but but Carra said Thiago was too slow (after his 1st full game) for Klopps Liverpool??

It depends on the role. Thiago is slow but alongside Fab or Ox who could cover him then the situation isnt too bad.

As long as we dont start Milner and Henderson together with him in central midfield then pace isnt a problem.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4302 on: December 11, 2021, 11:57:30 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on December 11, 2021, 10:26:45 am
It depends on the role. Thiago is slow but alongside Fab or Ox who could cover him then the situation isnt too bad.

As long as we dont start Milner and Henderson together with him in central midfield then pace isnt a problem.

Thiago isn't slow for a midfielder. He is much faster than the likes of Alonso and Kroos.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4303 on: December 11, 2021, 01:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on December  7, 2021, 07:36:56 am
But but but Carra said Thiago was too slow (after his 1st full game) for Klopps Liverpool??

Imagine his speed being something that you worry about after watching Thiago play. 
Online tubby pls.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4304 on: December 11, 2021, 05:02:29 pm »
Thought he wasn't as influential as usual, Villa had a lot of quick, physical players in the middle who were snapping into him whenever he thought he had more time.  But I think there were a few players out there today who struggled a little compared to usual.
Online Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4305 on: December 11, 2021, 05:15:30 pm »
Thiago makes us tick. Villa definitely targeted him.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4306 on: December 11, 2021, 05:18:03 pm »
Probably his worst game on the ball for a long while today... but he was excellent without it again
Offline markedasred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4307 on: December 11, 2021, 05:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Beninger on December  4, 2021, 08:31:07 pm
Born in Italy to a top Brazilian player and plays for Spain. Theres a lot that goes into him as a player. Makes for a technical genius.
I'm starting to have my doubts about him now. My pointless hill to die on is that Liverpool should never buy Italian players. He must be playing the grandparent card to play for Spain.
Online Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4308 on: December 11, 2021, 05:43:03 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on December 11, 2021, 05:35:15 pm
I'm starting to have my doubts about him now. My pointless hill to die on is that Liverpool should never buy Italian players. He must be playing the grandparent card to play for Spain.

We've never bought a decent one tbf.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4309 on: December 11, 2021, 10:48:07 pm »
Papa Mazinho was in the house.  :D

Offline jckliew

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4310 on: Yesterday at 12:07:12 am »
Online Jon2lfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4311 on: Yesterday at 12:11:43 am »
Quote from: markedasred on December 11, 2021, 05:35:15 pm
I'm starting to have my doubts about him now. My pointless hill to die on is that Liverpool should never buy Italian players. He must be playing the grandparent card to play for Spain.
Isn't his mum Italian?
His dad's deffo Brazilian.
He only plays for Spain cos he lived there long enough.

A bit like the Canadians Rusedski and Lennox represented Britain.

Or a bit like Diego Costa. He's a Brazilian who plays for Spain.
Offline scatman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4312 on: Yesterday at 01:48:36 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 12:11:43 am
Isn't his mum Italian?
His dad's deffo Brazilian.
He only plays for Spain cos he lived there long enough.

A bit like the Canadians Rusedski and Lennox represented Britain.

Or a bit like Diego Costa. He's a Brazilian who plays for Spain.
His parents are both Brazilian, was born in Italy and like you say lived in Spain most of his life so chose to represent Spain. So he's not Italian :P so marky can rest at ease
Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4313 on: Yesterday at 03:52:13 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 01:48:36 am
His parents are both Brazilian, was born in Italy and like you say lived in Spain most of his life so chose to represent Spain. So he's not Italian :P so marky can rest at ease
This is all about classifying intent, though. You can call him Italian or Spanish or Brazilian depending upon which classifying approach you are taking. It's a quirk that regularly affects immigrants, emigrants, ex-pats and itinerants the world over
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4314 on: Yesterday at 04:07:56 am »

his off the ball play really impresses me. didn't know he was that good off the ball as he was on it.

as for the comments on him being slow, think he is intelligent enough that his first few steps ahead of the opposition.

pretty much perfect balance in midfield with fab and hendo beside him.
Offline Doc Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4315 on: Yesterday at 10:39:12 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 12:11:43 am
Isn't his mum Italian?
His dad's deffo Brazilian.
He only plays for Spain cos he lived there long enough.

A bit like the Canadians Rusedski and Lennox represented Britain.

Or a bit like Diego Costa. He's a Brazilian who plays for Spain.

Not really like Diego Costa. Diego Costa was born and raised in Brazil and moved to Europe when he was 18. Thiago was born in Italy, then lived in Brazil until he was 5, shifted back to Spain and lived there until he was 10, returned to Brazil for 4 years and returned again to Spain until his shift to Germany. Quite a mixed cultural experience at such a young age.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #4316 on: Today at 10:22:57 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 10:39:12 am
Not really like Diego Costa. Diego Costa was born and raised in Brazil and moved to Europe when he was 18. Thiago was born in Italy, then lived in Brazil until he was 5, shifted back to Spain and lived there until he was 10, returned to Brazil for 4 years and returned again to Spain until his shift to Germany. Quite a mixed cultural experience at such a young age.
Cool.

I wonder what his mother-tongue would be then..
And what language he thinks in and is most comfortable with.

I'm presuming, based on what you said, that he's probably fluent in Portuguese (due to Brazil experience and his Brazilian parents), and also fluent in Spanish.
He looks like an intelligent guy so he's probably got a good grasp in German from his time there. Plus we know he's got good English from his interviews.
I'm guessing his Italiano is pants though.

Ciao.
