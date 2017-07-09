I always just post league only stats because of how varied Cup stats can be, especially for PL sides where the LC and FA games can be hugely varied. So while you're posting overall minutes for a season I'm posting just league minutes in a season. So with that caveat I am correct. He's only ever played more than 2000 league minutes in 16/17 and 18/19 seasons.



And furthermore the only explanation to ignore that but just go off of overall availability would be that Bayern make such a mockery of the league that they barely can play him in the league? How does that relate to our situation? If he had instead played more in the league would he also have been available for all those non-league minutes? Seems a stretch to think that, no?



As far as my opinion on the transfer, you have an aging squad with a slot available and decide to use it on a player with a checkered availability at an age where the odds are that won't ever improve that is also completely different type of midfielder that the system the team plays was designed for? Don't get me wrong he's an amazing player but with our supposed budget limitations I'll never not be amazed this was signed off on to go forward at the fee and wages it did.



I don't see how omitting games leads to a more realistic assessment of his availability. His availability is his availability regardless of what the game is. The Champions League games are scattered throughout the season and playing in any game makes a player less likely to feature heavily in the adjacent fixtures especially at clubs with depth like Bayern so you have to consider all of them.The Bundesliga is an 18 team competition which means he has 4 fewer games to feature in than in the Premier League. He's clearly more prone to injury than your average player so his fitness is managed more conservatively. He will not usually play 150 minutes in 3-4 days and will be rested for less meaningful games (dead rubber group stage games or league games against relegation candidates) if possible. This isn't a problem considering we have quite a few midfielders with which to rotate.He was signed to evolve the way we play and ease the burden on our fullbacks for progression. He's unlike any of our other midfielders and gives us greater options. We can still play in a way that's similar to how we did with Gini, I think Curtis showed he's more than capable of playing that role against Porto and Keita has at different points this season. His signing improved our squad in a way very few signings could have. The fact that he and Gini were similar ages doesn't mean much because they have very different strengths, and Thiago's seem less likely to desert him with age.