« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 392163 times)

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,406
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3920 on: September 28, 2021, 10:51:11 am »
Sooner the better he is back , missed both defensively and offensively.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,522
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3921 on: September 28, 2021, 11:19:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on September 27, 2021, 09:58:19 pm
He's as integral as Fabinho or Mo now, partly as he's a top player but also as nobody else can really do the same function in the team. He was signed because he offers something different.

Don't see this to be honest. Too injury prone to be as integral as those players.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,668
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3922 on: September 28, 2021, 03:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 27, 2021, 09:58:19 pm
He's as integral as Fabinho or Mo now, partly as he's a top player but also as nobody else can really do the same function in the team. He was signed because he offers something different.

No way. It goes Mo, Virgil, Alisson, Trent and then the rest.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,303
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3923 on: September 28, 2021, 03:48:21 pm »
There's somebody who can't see the midfield.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3924 on: September 28, 2021, 04:24:53 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September 28, 2021, 03:47:25 pm
No way. It goes Mo, Virgil, Alisson, Trent and then the rest.
Hendo and Robbo say Hi
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3925 on: September 28, 2021, 04:55:44 pm »
How can you be integral when youve started one game? He needs to stay fit.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,668
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3926 on: September 28, 2021, 05:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September 28, 2021, 04:24:53 pm
Hendo and Robbo say Hi

I just think those 4 are absolutely vital above all others due to what they bring. Thiago is utterly brilliant but a bit more time on the playing field in the sort of form he was showing in the last 10 games of the season and he can join that list for us.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,325
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3927 on: September 28, 2021, 05:42:57 pm »
Has played more than 20 games in a league season 3 times in his career but now he's integral to what we do?  If so then we're fucked.  If he even plays more than 2000 minutes I'd be amazed.

It's going to go down as one of the odder transfers in the Edwards/Klopp tenure for me when you consider the circumstances around it.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3928 on: September 28, 2021, 05:46:48 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September 28, 2021, 05:34:42 pm
I just think those 4 are absolutely vital above all others due to what they bring. Thiago is utterly brilliant but a bit more time on the playing field in the sort of form he was showing in the last 10 games of the season and he can join that list for us.
Fair enough.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,105
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3929 on: September 28, 2021, 06:01:22 pm »
Yeah Thiago isnt integral like other players are, I see him more of a luxury.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,303
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3930 on: September 28, 2021, 08:57:14 pm »
Thiago is playing tonight.

I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3931 on: September 28, 2021, 09:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 28, 2021, 08:57:14 pm
Thiago is playing tonight.

I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus. 

Futsal trick and it's incredibly effective
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,493
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3932 on: September 28, 2021, 11:06:11 pm »
I'll never understand how underrated Thiago is, for his play and, as said, for his influence on the team
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,021
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3933 on: September 28, 2021, 11:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 28, 2021, 08:57:14 pm
Thiago is playing tonight.

I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus. 
I've noticed it as well, if Curtis is learning quickly from Thiago then his future is bright.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3934 on: Yesterday at 12:10:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 28, 2021, 08:57:14 pm
Thiago is playing tonight.

I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus.
Curtis learning from Thiago is like Thiago learning from Xavi/Iniesta  8)
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,830
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3935 on: Yesterday at 03:48:34 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September 28, 2021, 05:42:57 pm
Has played more than 20 games in a league season 3 times in his career but now he's integral to what we do?  If so then we're fucked.  If he even plays more than 2000 minutes I'd be amazed.

It's going to go down as one of the odder transfers in the Edwards/Klopp tenure for me when you consider the circumstances around it.

He's played more than 20 games in a league season, 7 times, not 3. 5 times, he's played over 40 games overall [not sure why we're not including other competitions i.e. CL for instance] in 5 seasons, and 30 games or more in 3 seasons.

20/21 - 2203 minutes in all competitions
19/20 - 2,975 minutes
18/19 - 3426 minutes
17/18 - 2099 minutes
16/17 - 3527 minutes
15/16 - 2782 minutes
14/15 - 761 minutes
13/14 - 745 minutes



I agree with you, he isn't integral to our side as we've been successful without him in the past, and he's bound to miss some games, based on his injury record. The vast majority were in his earlier career when he did his MCL in back to back years. Obviously he was incredibly unlucky to be end of a brutal tackle last year, and the last two years at Bayern, he didn't miss that much time.

I don't think it's a weird transfer, given the price and his quality, we clearly thought that it was a risk worth taking if you will.
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3936 on: Yesterday at 04:12:21 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September 28, 2021, 03:47:25 pm
No way. It goes Mo, Virgil, Alisson, Trent and then the rest.

Fabinho is our MOST important player, imo. We simply cannot dominate games in midfield without him. I'd agree with the rest on your list there, but you gotta add Fab.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,338
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3937 on: Yesterday at 04:13:20 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:48:34 am
He's played more than 20 games in a league season, 7 times, not 3. 5 times, he's played over 40 games overall [not sure why we're not including other competitions i.e. CL for instance] in 5 seasons, and 30 games or more in 3 seasons.

20/21 - 2203 minutes in all competitions
19/20 - 2,975 minutes
18/19 - 3426 minutes
17/18 - 2099 minutes
16/17 - 3527 minutes
15/16 - 2782 minutes
14/15 - 761 minutes
13/14 - 745 minutes



I agree with you, he isn't integral to our side as we've been successful without him in the past, and he's bound to miss some games, based on his injury record. The vast majority were in his earlier career when he did his MCL in back to back years. Obviously he was incredibly unlucky to be end of a brutal tackle last year, and the last two years at Bayern, he didn't miss that much time.

I don't think it's a weird transfer, given the price and his quality, we clearly thought that it was a risk worth taking if you will.

Wow, Dave's shocking false stats did confuse me a bit. I couldn't really take it in that he only played 3 seasons of more than 20 league games. Thanks for that, puts things to perspective.

And whether he's considered integral or not, his influence on the pitch is clear whenever he plays. He helps out in defense, wins headers, plays sublime passes and sometimes takes on players. He is the midfield package minus a fair share of goals.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,325
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3938 on: Yesterday at 04:25:50 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:48:34 am
He's played more than 20 games in a league season, 7 times, not 3. 5 times, he's played over 40 games overall [not sure why we're not including other competitions i.e. CL for instance] in 5 seasons, and 30 games or more in 3 seasons.

20/21 - 2203 minutes in all competitions
19/20 - 2,975 minutes
18/19 - 3426 minutes
17/18 - 2099 minutes
16/17 - 3527 minutes
15/16 - 2782 minutes
14/15 - 761 minutes
13/14 - 745 minutes



I agree with you, he isn't integral to our side as we've been successful without him in the past, and he's bound to miss some games, based on his injury record. The vast majority were in his earlier career when he did his MCL in back to back years. Obviously he was incredibly unlucky to be end of a brutal tackle last year, and the last two years at Bayern, he didn't miss that much time.

I don't think it's a weird transfer, given the price and his quality, we clearly thought that it was a risk worth taking if you will.

I always just post league only stats because of how varied Cup stats can be, especially for PL sides where the LC and FA games can be hugely varied.  So while you're posting overall minutes for a season I'm posting just league minutes in a season.  So with that caveat  I am correct.  He's only ever played more than 2000 league minutes in 16/17 and 18/19 seasons.

And furthermore the only explanation to ignore that but just go off of overall availability would be that Bayern make such a mockery of the league that they barely can play him in the league?  How does that relate to our situation?  If he had instead played more in the league would he also have been available for all those non-league minutes?  Seems a stretch to think that, no?

As far as my opinion on the transfer, you have an aging squad with a slot available and decide to use it on a player with a checkered availability at an age where the odds are that won't ever improve that is also completely different type of midfielder that the system the team plays was designed for?  Don't get me wrong he's an amazing player but with our supposed budget limitations I'll never not be amazed this was signed off on to go forward at the fee and wages it did.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3939 on: Yesterday at 04:59:54 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:25:50 am


The man was our best player in the run-in last season and a huge reason why we have CL football this season at all. Enjoy it while he is here. If he ain't fit we have others who can step in too.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,338
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3940 on: Yesterday at 06:02:59 am »
I checked back and he has played 7 seasons of 20+ league games. Granted some seasons are very close to just 20, but that's okay. I'd take 20 League games from him every season going forward.
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3941 on: Yesterday at 08:55:08 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:25:50 am
I always just post league only stats because of how varied Cup stats can be, especially for PL sides where the LC and FA games can be hugely varied.  So while you're posting overall minutes for a season I'm posting just league minutes in a season.  So with that caveat  I am correct.  He's only ever played more than 2000 league minutes in 16/17 and 18/19 seasons.

And furthermore the only explanation to ignore that but just go off of overall availability would be that Bayern make such a mockery of the league that they barely can play him in the league?  How does that relate to our situation?  If he had instead played more in the league would he also have been available for all those non-league minutes?  Seems a stretch to think that, no?

I don't see how omitting games leads to a more realistic assessment of his availability. His availability is his availability regardless of what the game is. The Champions League games are scattered throughout the season and playing in any game makes a player less likely to feature heavily in the adjacent fixtures especially at clubs with depth like Bayern so you have to consider all of them.

The Bundesliga is an 18 team competition which means he has 4 fewer games to feature in than in the Premier League. He's clearly more prone to injury than your average player so his fitness is managed more conservatively. He will not usually play 150 minutes in 3-4 days and will be rested for less meaningful games (dead rubber group stage games or league games against relegation candidates) if possible. This isn't a problem considering we have quite a few midfielders with which to rotate.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:25:50 am
As far as my opinion on the transfer, you have an aging squad with a slot available and decide to use it on a player with a checkered availability at an age where the odds are that won't ever improve that is also completely different type of midfielder that the system the team plays was designed for?  Don't get me wrong he's an amazing player but with our supposed budget limitations I'll never not be amazed this was signed off on to go forward at the fee and wages it did.

He was signed to evolve the way we play and ease the burden on our fullbacks for progression. He's unlike any of our other midfielders and gives us greater options. We can still play in a way that's similar to how we did with Gini, I think Curtis showed he's more than capable of playing that role against Porto and Keita has at different points this season. His signing improved our squad in a way very few signings could have. The fact that he and Gini were similar ages doesn't mean much because they have very different strengths, and Thiago's seem less likely to desert him with age.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3942 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:02:59 am
I'd take 20 League games from him every season going forward.

That'd be him missing nearly half our league matches in a season, which is far from ideal.  I get the argument from Dave, his injury record is a bit of an issue in our midfield - we have a few with ropey records in that respect.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,338
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3943 on: Yesterday at 11:44:09 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 11:31:30 am
That'd be him missing nearly half our league matches in a season, which is far from ideal.  I get the argument from Dave, his injury record is a bit of an issue in our midfield - we have a few with ropey records in that respect.

Yes, but he'd be contributing in CL games as well, especially towards the later stages where he'd be important tactically, plus we have enough players to rotate.

It is important that we manage his games to make the most of his years post 30. Play him in the important games in the league and rest him if Jones or Keita or even Ox can get through games. I don't see any problem in that. That way, we get to choose which games he gets to play, rather than losing him out for an extended period. We got him for his quality, not because he will get through 30+ league games. And the truth is, we don't need him to with other players needing minutes as well.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:47:53 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,021
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3944 on: Yesterday at 12:53:47 pm »
him playing an average of 20 league games lets say (out of 36) at Bayern really isn't a good indicator. They don't need to play their strongest team in every league game. Now how many of their CL knockout games did he play?
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,830
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3945 on: Yesterday at 01:05:14 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 12:53:47 pm
him playing an average of 20 league games lets say (out of 36) at Bayern really isn't a good indicator. They don't need to play their strongest team in every league game. Now how many of their CL knockout games did he play?

he played 51 times in CL for Bayern, 28 of which were in the knockout stages. The only knockout stage games he missed were in 2014 due to his MCL injury.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,021
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3946 on: Yesterday at 01:11:18 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 12:10:37 am
Curtis learning from Thiago is like Thiago learning from Xavi/Iniesta  8)

It's one of the reasons you bring in quality players with a certain mindset. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,914
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3947 on: Yesterday at 02:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 28, 2021, 08:57:14 pm
Thiago is playing tonight.

I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus. 

Good observation.

And I believe Thiago learnt that trick from our very own Jamie Carragher. I guess we all dream of a team of Carraghers...
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,493
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3948 on: Yesterday at 02:43:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 11:31:30 am
That'd be him missing nearly half our league matches in a season, which is far from ideal. 
Except that our midfield is the one area where game-specific rotation takes place regularly. Twenty league games might well be all he's needed for, not that there's any reason to think he'll only play twenty games other than miserable looking-at-the-worse-case scenario thinking.

Last season he was out mostly due to a brutal assault. That's nothing to do with being 'inury prone'. Without it he might well have played the majority of league games.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3949 on: Yesterday at 02:57:28 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:36:31 pm
Good observation.

And I believe Thiago learnt that trick from our very own Jamie Carragher. I guess we all dream of a team of Carraghers...
;D
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,324
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3950 on: Yesterday at 03:24:15 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:36:31 pm
Good observation.

And I believe Thiago learnt that trick from our very own Jamie Carragher. I guess we all dream of a team of Carraghers...

Has Thiago perfected the little Carragher sand wedge special though? The 60 yard dink into the final third with no real target? :D
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3951 on: Yesterday at 03:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:43:48 pm
Except that our midfield is the one area where game-specific rotation takes place regularly. Twenty league games might well be all he's needed for, not that there's any reason to think he'll only play twenty games other than miserable looking-at-the-worse-case scenario thinking.

Last season he was out mostly due to a brutal assault. That's nothing to do with being 'inury prone'. Without it he might well have played the majority of league games.

I dunno, I just think it's a bit of a luxury, having a £200k a week player who can only manage 20 league games a season.  We struggle enough in the transfer market as it is.

He's great when he's on the pitch, sure.  But I don't think he's proved he's a crucial part of the team (yet), not someone we can't do without.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,493
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3952 on: Yesterday at 04:49:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:25:38 pm
I dunno, I just think it's a bit of a luxury, having a £200k a week player who can only manage 20 league games a season.  We struggle enough in the transfer market as it is.
There's no reason to think that this is true, though; just one poster trying to push a negative scenario

Quote
He's great when he's on the pitch, sure.  But I don't think he's proved he's a crucial part of the team (yet), not someone we can't do without.
He's not crucial but that's partly because he plays in a role where we have decent alternatives. The alternatives can't do everything he does, but they bring their own contributions in a role that has some flexibility.

But the skills he brings and the influence he can have, esp upon young players, are valuable.

Anyway I don't know where this whole 'crucial' thing has come from; it's a misnomer in any case. Even if some or all the 'crucial' players were out, we'd still field a team, we'd still have to just get on with it, and we'd still do OK as last season (where more than just the putative crucial players were absent) showed.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,379
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3953 on: Yesterday at 04:50:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:25:38 pm
I dunno, I just think it's a bit of a luxury, having a £200k a week player who can only manage 20 league games a season.  We struggle enough in the transfer market as it is.

He's great when he's on the pitch, sure.  But I don't think he's proved he's a crucial part of the team (yet), not someone we can't do without.

Do we?  ???
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,120
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3954 on: Yesterday at 04:53:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:25:38 pm
I dunno, I just think it's a bit of a luxury, having a £200k a week player who can only manage 20 league games a season.  We struggle enough in the transfer market as it is.

He's great when he's on the pitch, sure.  But I don't think he's proved he's a crucial part of the team (yet), not someone we can't do without.

He's an upgrade on Gini but Gini was available every week. That's going to be the issue with him, when we have other 30+ midfielders or injury prone ones.

Supposedly he went to the Euros carrying an injury and wasn't fit when he came back for pre-season, plays a couple of games (top notch performances) but gets a muscle injury.

It's doubtful whether physically he's up to the rigours of full a Klopp Premier League season. It's a bit easier in the Bundesliga with less games, an easier schedule and a winter break. Also Bayern in cruise control most weeks. He was very unfortunate to be on the receiving end of that Richarlison assault but that's part and parcel of what we have to deal with here (look at the Burnley game or Elliot the other week).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:00:46 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3955 on: Yesterday at 05:07:13 pm »
I mean he played in 24 league games last season that was despite his bout with COVID and assault from Richarlison. Seems like he may miss 4-5 PL games with his current injury. Yet people are writing him off totally.

Some of you lot have PTSD about injuries from last season. Every injury is now a crisis, despite the team showing again and again that we have players who can step in.



Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,325
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3956 on: Yesterday at 10:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:49:16 pm
There's no reason to think that this is true, though; just one poster trying to push a negative scenario
He's not crucial but that's partly because he plays in a role where we have decent alternatives. The alternatives can't do everything he does, but they bring their own contributions in a role that has some flexibility.

But the skills he brings and the influence he can have, esp upon young players, are valuable.

Anyway I don't know where this whole 'crucial' thing has come from; it's a misnomer in any case. Even if some or all the 'crucial' players were out, we'd still field a team, we'd still have to just get on with it, and we'd still do OK as last season (where more than just the putative crucial players were absent) showed.

Negative scenario?  LOL.  I guess these things facts aren't actually true is where we are at.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,493
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3957 on: Yesterday at 10:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:06:37 pm
Negative scenario?  LOL.  I guess these things facts aren't actually true is where we are at.
*shrugs*

Whatever has happened in the past, assuming your view of it is even correct (and people have already mentioned how taking his Bayern league minutes as evidence of anything is not clear cut), doesn't mean it will happen again. There's no need to dwell on imagined  worse case or even bad case scenarios. But of course you will.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,325
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3958 on: Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:38:53 pm
*shrugs*

Whatever has happened in the past, assuming your view of it is even correct (and people have already mentioned how taking his Bayern league minutes as evidence of anything is not clear cut), doesn't mean it will happen again. There's no need to dwell on imagined  worse case or even bad case scenarios. But of course you will.

How is a factual number a "view"?  He also played at Barcelona but since Xavi/Iniesta were still playing we can also discount that, right?  Based on that "view" we in essence can come up with any excuse we want for why something that factually happened doesn't matter to fit our own outlook.

The milkman never delivers on any day of the week but Monday and my delivery agreement specifically states this as a fact.  He could have delivered on other days though the neighbors dog is mean and could bite him.  Even though it doesn't stop him from delivering on Monday that is good enough for me to believe that isn't a reliable fact.  I guess?

I'm pretty sure I'm not going to dwell on anything.  I just stated that if Thiago was truly integral to the teams success then we're probably screwed based on his history because a prior fact is usually a good indicator of a future occurrence.  Not a guarantee or a lock iron bet but just because that's the way the world works.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 