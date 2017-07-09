Has played more than 20 games in a league season 3 times in his career but now he's integral to what we do? If so then we're fucked. If he even plays more than 2000 minutes I'd be amazed.
It's going to go down as one of the odder transfers in the Edwards/Klopp tenure for me when you consider the circumstances around it.
He's played more than 20 games in a league season, 7 times, not 3. 5 times, he's played over 40 games overall [not sure why we're not including other competitions i.e. CL for instance] in 5 seasons, and 30 games or more in 3 seasons.
20/21 - 2203 minutes in all competitions
19/20 - 2,975 minutes
18/19 - 3426 minutes
17/18 - 2099 minutes
16/17 - 3527 minutes
15/16 - 2782 minutes
14/15 - 761 minutes
13/14 - 745 minutes
I agree with you, he isn't integral to our side as we've been successful without him in the past, and he's bound to miss some games, based on his injury record. The vast majority were in his earlier career when he did his MCL in back to back years. Obviously he was incredibly unlucky to be end of a brutal tackle last year, and the last two years at Bayern, he didn't miss that much time.
I don't think it's a weird transfer, given the price and his quality, we clearly thought that it was a risk worth taking if you will.