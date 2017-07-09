« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 390965 times)

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,406
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3920 on: Yesterday at 10:51:11 am »
Sooner the better he is back , missed both defensively and offensively.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,522
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3921 on: Yesterday at 11:19:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on September 27, 2021, 09:58:19 pm
He's as integral as Fabinho or Mo now, partly as he's a top player but also as nobody else can really do the same function in the team. He was signed because he offers something different.

Don't see this to be honest. Too injury prone to be as integral as those players.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,660
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3922 on: Yesterday at 03:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 27, 2021, 09:58:19 pm
He's as integral as Fabinho or Mo now, partly as he's a top player but also as nobody else can really do the same function in the team. He was signed because he offers something different.

No way. It goes Mo, Virgil, Alisson, Trent and then the rest.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3923 on: Yesterday at 03:48:21 pm »
There's somebody who can't see the midfield.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3924 on: Yesterday at 04:24:53 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:47:25 pm
No way. It goes Mo, Virgil, Alisson, Trent and then the rest.
Hendo and Robbo say Hi
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3925 on: Yesterday at 04:55:44 pm »
How can you be integral when youve started one game? He needs to stay fit.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,660
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3926 on: Yesterday at 05:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 04:24:53 pm
Hendo and Robbo say Hi

I just think those 4 are absolutely vital above all others due to what they bring. Thiago is utterly brilliant but a bit more time on the playing field in the sort of form he was showing in the last 10 games of the season and he can join that list for us.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,320
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3927 on: Yesterday at 05:42:57 pm »
Has played more than 20 games in a league season 3 times in his career but now he's integral to what we do?  If so then we're fucked.  If he even plays more than 2000 minutes I'd be amazed.

It's going to go down as one of the odder transfers in the Edwards/Klopp tenure for me when you consider the circumstances around it.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3928 on: Yesterday at 05:46:48 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:34:42 pm
I just think those 4 are absolutely vital above all others due to what they bring. Thiago is utterly brilliant but a bit more time on the playing field in the sort of form he was showing in the last 10 games of the season and he can join that list for us.
Fair enough.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,094
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3929 on: Yesterday at 06:01:22 pm »
Yeah Thiago isnt integral like other players are, I see him more of a luxury.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3930 on: Yesterday at 08:57:14 pm »
Thiago is playing tonight.

I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3931 on: Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:57:14 pm
Thiago is playing tonight.

I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus. 

Futsal trick and it's incredibly effective
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,480
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3932 on: Yesterday at 11:06:11 pm »
I'll never understand how underrated Thiago is, for his play and, as said, for his influence on the team
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,012
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3933 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:57:14 pm
Thiago is playing tonight.

I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus. 
I've noticed it as well, if Curtis is learning quickly from Thiago then his future is bright.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 12:10:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:57:14 pm
Thiago is playing tonight.

I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus.
Curtis learning from Thiago is like Thiago learning from Xavi/Iniesta  8)
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,831
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 03:48:34 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:42:57 pm
Has played more than 20 games in a league season 3 times in his career but now he's integral to what we do?  If so then we're fucked.  If he even plays more than 2000 minutes I'd be amazed.

It's going to go down as one of the odder transfers in the Edwards/Klopp tenure for me when you consider the circumstances around it.

He's played more than 20 games in a league season, 7 times, not 3. 5 times, he's played over 40 games overall [not sure why we're not including other competitions i.e. CL for instance] in 5 seasons, and 30 games or more in 3 seasons.

20/21 - 2203 minutes in all competitions
19/20 - 2,975 minutes
18/19 - 3426 minutes
17/18 - 2099 minutes
16/17 - 3527 minutes
15/16 - 2782 minutes
14/15 - 761 minutes
13/14 - 745 minutes



I agree with you, he isn't integral to our side as we've been successful without him in the past, and he's bound to miss some games, based on his injury record. The vast majority were in his earlier career when he did his MCL in back to back years. Obviously he was incredibly unlucky to be end of a brutal tackle last year, and the last two years at Bayern, he didn't miss that much time.

I don't think it's a weird transfer, given the price and his quality, we clearly thought that it was a risk worth taking if you will.
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 04:12:21 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:47:25 pm
No way. It goes Mo, Virgil, Alisson, Trent and then the rest.

Fabinho is our MOST important player, imo. We simply cannot dominate games in midfield without him. I'd agree with the rest on your list there, but you gotta add Fab.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3937 on: Today at 04:13:20 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:48:34 am
He's played more than 20 games in a league season, 7 times, not 3. 5 times, he's played over 40 games overall [not sure why we're not including other competitions i.e. CL for instance] in 5 seasons, and 30 games or more in 3 seasons.

20/21 - 2203 minutes in all competitions
19/20 - 2,975 minutes
18/19 - 3426 minutes
17/18 - 2099 minutes
16/17 - 3527 minutes
15/16 - 2782 minutes
14/15 - 761 minutes
13/14 - 745 minutes



I agree with you, he isn't integral to our side as we've been successful without him in the past, and he's bound to miss some games, based on his injury record. The vast majority were in his earlier career when he did his MCL in back to back years. Obviously he was incredibly unlucky to be end of a brutal tackle last year, and the last two years at Bayern, he didn't miss that much time.

I don't think it's a weird transfer, given the price and his quality, we clearly thought that it was a risk worth taking if you will.

Wow, Dave's shocking false stats did confuse me a bit. I couldn't really take it in that he only played 3 seasons of more than 20 league games. Thanks for that, puts things to perspective.

And whether he's considered integral or not, his influence on the pitch is clear whenever he plays. He helps out in defense, wins headers, plays sublime passes and sometimes takes on players. He is the midfield package minus a fair share of goals.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,320
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 04:25:50 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:48:34 am
He's played more than 20 games in a league season, 7 times, not 3. 5 times, he's played over 40 games overall [not sure why we're not including other competitions i.e. CL for instance] in 5 seasons, and 30 games or more in 3 seasons.

20/21 - 2203 minutes in all competitions
19/20 - 2,975 minutes
18/19 - 3426 minutes
17/18 - 2099 minutes
16/17 - 3527 minutes
15/16 - 2782 minutes
14/15 - 761 minutes
13/14 - 745 minutes



I agree with you, he isn't integral to our side as we've been successful without him in the past, and he's bound to miss some games, based on his injury record. The vast majority were in his earlier career when he did his MCL in back to back years. Obviously he was incredibly unlucky to be end of a brutal tackle last year, and the last two years at Bayern, he didn't miss that much time.

I don't think it's a weird transfer, given the price and his quality, we clearly thought that it was a risk worth taking if you will.

I always just post league only stats because of how varied Cup stats can be, especially for PL sides where the LC and FA games can be hugely varied.  So while you're posting overall minutes for a season I'm posting just league minutes in a season.  So with that caveat  I am correct.  He's only ever played more than 2000 league minutes in 16/17 and 18/19 seasons.

And furthermore the only explanation to ignore that but just go off of overall availability would be that Bayern make such a mockery of the league that they barely can play him in the league?  How does that relate to our situation?  If he had instead played more in the league would he also have been available for all those non-league minutes?  Seems a stretch to think that, no?

As far as my opinion on the transfer, you have an aging squad with a slot available and decide to use it on a player with a checkered availability at an age where the odds are that won't ever improve that is also completely different type of midfielder that the system the team plays was designed for?  Don't get me wrong he's an amazing player but with our supposed budget limitations I'll never not be amazed this was signed off on to go forward at the fee and wages it did.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 04:59:54 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:25:50 am


The man was our best player in the run-in last season and a huge reason why we have CL football this season at all. Enjoy it while he is here. If he ain't fit we have others who can step in too.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 06:02:59 am »
I checked back and he has played 7 seasons of 20+ league games. Granted some seasons are very close to just 20, but that's okay. I'd take 20 League games from him every season going forward.
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 08:55:08 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:25:50 am
I always just post league only stats because of how varied Cup stats can be, especially for PL sides where the LC and FA games can be hugely varied.  So while you're posting overall minutes for a season I'm posting just league minutes in a season.  So with that caveat  I am correct.  He's only ever played more than 2000 league minutes in 16/17 and 18/19 seasons.

And furthermore the only explanation to ignore that but just go off of overall availability would be that Bayern make such a mockery of the league that they barely can play him in the league?  How does that relate to our situation?  If he had instead played more in the league would he also have been available for all those non-league minutes?  Seems a stretch to think that, no?

I don't see how omitting games leads to a more realistic assessment of his availability. His availability is his availability regardless of what the game is. The Champions League games are scattered throughout the season and playing in any game makes a player less likely to feature heavily in the adjacent fixtures especially at clubs with depth like Bayern so you have to consider all of them.

The Bundesliga is an 18 team competition which means he has 4 fewer games to feature in than in the Premier League. He's clearly more prone to injury than your average player so his fitness is managed more conservatively. He will not usually play 150 minutes in 3-4 days and will be rested for less meaningful games (dead rubber group stage games or league games against relegation candidates) if possible. This isn't a problem considering we have quite a few midfielders with which to rotate.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:25:50 am
As far as my opinion on the transfer, you have an aging squad with a slot available and decide to use it on a player with a checkered availability at an age where the odds are that won't ever improve that is also completely different type of midfielder that the system the team plays was designed for?  Don't get me wrong he's an amazing player but with our supposed budget limitations I'll never not be amazed this was signed off on to go forward at the fee and wages it did.

He was signed to evolve the way we play and ease the burden on our fullbacks for progression. He's unlike any of our other midfielders and gives us greater options. We can still play in a way that's similar to how we did with Gini, I think Curtis showed he's more than capable of playing that role against Porto and Keita has at different points this season. His signing improved our squad in a way very few signings could have. The fact that he and Gini were similar ages doesn't mean much because they have very different strengths, and Thiago's seem less likely to desert him with age.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,315
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 11:31:30 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:02:59 am
I'd take 20 League games from him every season going forward.

That'd be him missing nearly half our league matches in a season, which is far from ideal.  I get the argument from Dave, his injury record is a bit of an issue in our midfield - we have a few with ropey records in that respect.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 11:44:09 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 11:31:30 am
That'd be him missing nearly half our league matches in a season, which is far from ideal.  I get the argument from Dave, his injury record is a bit of an issue in our midfield - we have a few with ropey records in that respect.

Yes, but he'd be contributing in CL games as well, especially towards the later stages where he'd be important tactically, plus we have enough players to rotate.

It is important that we manage his games to make the most of his years post 30. Play him in the important games in the league and rest him if Jones or Keita or even Ox can get through games. I don't see any problem in that. That way, we get to choose which games he gets to play, rather than losing him out for an extended period. We got him for his quality, not because he will get through 30+ league games. And the truth is, we don't need him to with other players needing minutes as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:47:53 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 