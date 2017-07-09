Thiago is playing tonight.



I've started to notice it a lot recently. Even when he isn't on the pitch he is on the pitch. The way that Jones collected the ball from the defence in the build up to the opening goal had the stamp of Thiago. He trapped the ball with the sole of his boot before moving it along. It's a small thing, but it buys time. Many of our players have been doing it this season. It's a Thiago move. An absolute staple for him and it has spread like Covid-19. The whole team has contracted the virus.