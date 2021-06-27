« previous next »
Offline Songs to Sing

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3760 on: June 27, 2021, 04:57:08 pm »
His dad?
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3761 on: June 27, 2021, 08:22:58 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3762 on: July 2, 2021, 11:14:56 pm »
Offline Red Cactii

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3763 on: July 3, 2021, 10:14:45 am »
Quote from: Samie on July  2, 2021, 11:14:56 pm


Was just about to post this, a class act is our Thiago.
Offline mercurial

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3764 on: July 3, 2021, 10:23:58 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 27, 2021, 12:24:44 pm
From when he was an extra in 'A Fist Full of Dollars'.

Thats the pizza hut guy 8)
Online Rob17

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3765 on: July 3, 2021, 11:18:27 am »
Hes a good egg
Offline No666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3766 on: July 3, 2021, 04:23:50 pm »
Video with Shaq after the penalties. Fine man.

https://twitter.com/CaoimheSport/status/1411043534409506818
Online Hazell

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3767 on: July 3, 2021, 04:41:30 pm »
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3768 on: July 4, 2021, 07:01:01 am »
Quote from: Samie on July  2, 2021, 11:14:56 pm

That he was doing this whilst his Spanish teammates were celebrating, says everything about him. Sportsmanship off the scale.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3769 on: July 4, 2021, 07:19:08 am »
He might as well slap on a cheerleaders outfit considering the amount of minutes he gets on the field.

Great news for us though. This tournament has been fantastic for LFC.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3770 on: July 7, 2021, 11:03:59 am »
I think Enrique hates him.
Online Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3771 on: July 7, 2021, 11:46:06 am »
Saw him spend a bit of time consoling Pedri at the end there. Go on Tiago, you know what to do...
Offline Stubbins

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3772 on: July 7, 2021, 12:04:17 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on July  7, 2021, 11:03:59 am
I think Enrique hates him.

He definitely seemed a bit frustrated when Thiago's third ambitious but wayward pass went out over the goal line. Then again, difficult to pick up the game as an extra time substitute, when you haven't played much and when most of your team mates are dead on their feet.
Offline Phil M

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3773 on: July 7, 2021, 12:05:59 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on July  7, 2021, 11:03:59 am
I think Enrique hates him.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VVeAeaJO0Uo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VVeAeaJO0Uo</a>
Offline Dubred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3774 on: July 7, 2021, 12:16:36 pm »
Grossly underused during this tournament.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3775 on: July 7, 2021, 12:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on July  7, 2021, 12:16:36 pm
Grossly underused during this tournament.

true.

good for us of course.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3776 on: July 7, 2021, 12:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on July  7, 2021, 12:04:17 pm
He definitely seemed a bit frustrated when Thiago's third ambitious but wayward pass went out over the goal line. Then again, difficult to pick up the game as an extra time substitute, when you haven't played much and when most of your team mates are dead on their feet.
Picked up a bit of ET on the radio and Pearce and main commentator (I think) were piling into him. No context, just carrying on the agenda that started after he returned from injury.
Neville went from saying just give us the title if we signed him, to saying he slowed down our play while totally ignoring the fact that the team was all over the place due to injuries. Not like Neville to change his mind.

Online Jookie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3777 on: July 7, 2021, 02:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on July  7, 2021, 12:16:36 pm
Grossly underused during this tournament.

He was. Not sure he's actually that suited to the way Spain play, unless he played instead of Pedri.

I don't think you add him into the Spainish midfield instead of Koke and keep the same balance.

To be fair to Thiago he's not alone in being a Liverpool player underused by a national team this summer. Out of all the players on international duty this summer it's fair to say that only really Robertson and Shaqiri are integral to their national team set ups currently. To be fair to Jota, he started a lot also.
Online rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3778 on: July 7, 2021, 03:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on July  7, 2021, 12:44:47 pm
Picked up a bit of ET on the radio and Pearce and main commentator (I think) were piling into him. No context, just carrying on the agenda that started after he returned from injury.
Neville went from saying just give us the title if we signed him, to saying he slowed down our play while totally ignoring the fact that the team was all over the place due to injuries. Not like Neville to change his mind.



Not like Neville to not have the first clue about football management.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3779 on: July 7, 2021, 03:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on July  7, 2021, 02:25:21 pm
He was. Not sure he's actually that suited to the way Spain play, unless he played instead of Pedri.

I don't think you add him into the Spainish midfield instead of Koke and keep the same balance.

To be fair to Thiago he's not alone in being a Liverpool player underused by a national team this summer. Out of all the players on international duty this summer it's fair to say that only really Robertson and Shaqiri are integral to their national team set ups currently. To be fair to Jota, he started a lot also.

Jota has suffered his fair share of criticism in the Portugal side.

I know people get all precious about our players and why they are not picked but really who actually cares? Bar Trents injury, this summer could not have gone better in terms of the minutes our players have been forced to play. We had a lot of players in tournaments and considering there doesnt seem to be an influx in new signings, its ideal that our lot havent played much. Albeit I accept that they will be training.
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3780 on: July 7, 2021, 04:40:37 pm »
Seeing the way Thiago has conducted himself this tournament - consoling the Swiss after they were knocked out, not complaining about being left on the bench, and picking up the younger players after last night - reminded me that he's yet another candidate for captain if Hendo's injured. We're so lucky having a team of leaders.
Offline tornado

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3781 on: July 7, 2021, 08:00:39 pm »
Suits us a bit to be fair that he didn't pile on the minutes but don't think there is any agenda here...Enrique hates him or anything like that..Pedri pretty much kept him out and he is going to be a generational talent, nothing else to see there
Offline dutchkop

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3782 on: Yesterday at 09:45:56 am »
Any ideas what kind of injry he has that caused him to miss out vs Bologna?
Not great that he comes back from holiday after he was hardly used at Euros with a niggly injury.

Interesting to see if he recovers enough to play some role this weekend
Online gray19lfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3783 on: Yesterday at 12:20:40 pm »
Back in training looking at todays photos
Offline dutchkop

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3784 on: Yesterday at 12:24:56 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 12:20:40 pm
Back in training looking at todays photos

 8)  good news. We need him to be on fire this season  and available for most matches
Offline RedSince86

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 01:46:46 am »
Hopefully we'll be seeing him getting some minutes next week.

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 06:35:43 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 09:45:56 am
Any ideas what kind of injry he has that caused him to miss out vs Bologna?
Not great that he comes back from holiday after he was hardly used at Euros with a niggly injury.

Interesting to see if he recovers enough to play some role this weekend

He failed the fitness test, there was no injury.  Just disclosed as an injury to not reflect negatively on the player.
Online rocco

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3787 on: Today at 10:12:09 am »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/440072-thiago-alcantara-interview-fitness-togetherness-and-desire

Thiago, how are you in terms of your fitness?

The last season I started with  from a long time before that  some pain up there in the hamstring, between the glutes, old pain. I was never clean to play because I was always with that pain and there's a point during the end of the last season that I started to feel [it] more and more. And with the national team, even I couldn't sprint in some terms, I couldn't do some actions. So I try to start the pre-season, always in agreement with the medical team, to [do] individual work to clean the area a bit more and to be without more pain. So we are at that point now that we try to take it out and, at the same point, to stay with the team.


Do you feel the benefit from that already?

Sure. I think we will try to reach the first game of the season, for sure.

Have you been able to work on your fitness as much as the other players, or is that something you've had to manage?

Yeah, we have time. We have 24 hours to work individually. So while the team was training in the morning, I was doing my individual training. While the team was resting, I was doing my individual training. So, I have enough time to get fit. The season is so long now and there is some point in my life that I have to be a bit selfish to say, 'OK, stop a bit and be as fit as you can [be] for yourself as well but for your team.' I'm at that point  getting near 100 per cent to bring back all the action for the team.

You obviously joined us after pre-season last season but you've joined partway through this time...

But my pre-season was the Champions League for last season! So when I joined the team I was 100 per cent ready. I just had COVID, had the injury thing against Everton, so it was just a couple of external circumstances.

You've seen the group close up away from home together for nearly a month. What have you made of how they've operated together? There's been a great atmosphere...

It was really great, also the staff did a great job doing ping-pong tournaments and all this stuff. And between us, we finish dinner and we stay longer to talk with each other, to ask some personal questions. I think it was pretty good to spend the time together.

You were also sat on the bench for the games against Bologna. What kind of perspective does that give you on a game?

I wanted to be as close as I could with the team. I couldn't step on the pitch, so I have to be that close to them outside. But you can also hear what the coach wants during the game from the team. It was good to have this feedback as well and also to see the intensity from the game as close as we can after three or four weeks since I played the last one.

You started the last seven games of last season and it coincided with that fabulous run. How pleased were you with your end to the campaign?

I'm never pleased with my performance, I always want more and more and more and more. The minimum we have to give is how we ended with these wins, with these extraordinary moments. But at the end, it was just about pushing because of the situation that we had. We weren't happy enough, so we were pushing to be as happy as we could. But now we start from zero and we want everything, we want to win everything again.

You mentioned extraordinary moments  did last season give you a little taste of what Liverpool can be about?

It was great to have everybody and everything against us, and we did it. Ali's goal was unbelievable, I remember games in Old Trafford that we won without playing that football and it was also good. But it's just experience that you have to say, 'OK, we finished last season playing a game we were not that happy with and we finished third.' So playing as we want and as we desire, we can reach and we can win everything, as I say.

You haven't really had the chance to play in front of your new supporters. How much are you looking forward to playing in front of a full Anfield or a full away end of Liverpool fans?

I was able to play for them in the last game of the season. It was not a full stadium but it was good enough to taste what Anfield is, the energy that the crowd gives to us.

You got your own song within your first week of arriving at the club. How much are you looking forward to hearing Anfield sing that?

At the moment you get shy with it because it's a funny one and there's a video! You get a bit shy with it but then during the game you just hear your name and it motivates you, for sure. In the game you are just focused on what's going on and when you hear the chanting, it's so nice to hear.
