Can't remember a Spain side that looked this average, I'm happy for Spain not to qualify and Thiago to get a nice rest this summer.



Spain traditionally flattered to deceive and were the big underachievers. Late 90's/early 2000's they had the likes of Hierro, Enrique, Guardiola, Valeron, Mendieta, Raul, Morientes and then the likes of Casillas, Xavi and Puyol coming through. Yet they'd always go out in the last 16 or the quarters. Even at Euro 96 they dominated England and lost on pens. This current squad just isn't very good, yet they leave Thiago sat on their bench, their best player.Even 10 years ago they weren't very entertaining though. They just had Xavi and Iniesta dominating the midfield and the likes of Cesc, Torres and Villa who had an end product.I'd imagine they'll beat Slovakia and go through (or maybe sneak through with 3 draws) but can't see them going much further.