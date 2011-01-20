« previous next »
Garlicbread

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3720 on: June 19, 2021, 11:16:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 19, 2021, 07:03:07 pm
Excellent that. Almost philosophy in places. Very quotable. I'd like to hear Harry Kane's take on it

https://twitter.com/hughwizzy/status/746404652879585281 reminded me of this.
him_15

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 03:33:26 am »
What's wrong with Spain really?
Believer

BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 05:11:50 am
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 03:33:26 am
What's wrong with Spain really?

Goals. Or a lack thereof.

In the last 2 matches:

81% possession average.
29 shots on goal
10 shots on target
1,625 passes @ 88.5% accuracy
13 corners
1 goal


stewy17

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 06:51:23 am
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 03:33:26 am
What's wrong with Spain really?

Watching their last few games I couldnt help thinking they looked like us during some of our worst times this past season, but with a more solid defence and no Salah to bail them out.

All the stats are in their favour but somehow they look quite ponderous at times & they lack quality in attacking areas.
Ratboy3G

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 09:16:16 am
Can't remember a Spain side that looked this average, I'm happy for Spain not to qualify and Thiago to get a nice rest this summer.


kaesarsosei

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 10:11:28 am
I'd imagine Spain are in transition and they must have a great crop of under-18's inspired by the Xavi, Iniesta team starting from 13 years ago, just about to come through.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 11:26:13 am
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 09:16:16 am
Can't remember a Spain side that looked this average, I'm happy for Spain not to qualify and Thiago to get a nice rest this summer.

Spain traditionally flattered to deceive and were the big underachievers. Late 90's/early 2000's they had the likes of Hierro, Enrique, Guardiola, Valeron, Mendieta, Raul, Morientes and then the likes of Casillas, Xavi and Puyol coming through. Yet they'd always go out in the last 16 or the quarters. Even at Euro 96 they dominated England and lost on pens. This current squad just isn't very good, yet they leave Thiago sat on their bench, their best player.

Even 10 years ago they weren't very entertaining though. They just had Xavi and Iniesta dominating the midfield and the likes of Cesc, Torres and Villa who had an end product.


I'd imagine they'll beat Slovakia and go through (or maybe sneak through with 3 draws) but can't see them going much further.



AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 12:20:40 pm
Spain have always bored the life out of me. Luis Enrique is pretty shite too.
StevoHimself

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 01:06:24 pm
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 03:33:26 am
What's wrong with Spain really?

Someone pointed this out on Twitter and I couldn't help but agree. They're boring. Not their style of play. That team-sheet is just so uninspiring. Morata? Yeah, he's fine. Rodri? Yawn. Pedri? Everyone says he's great and I can't be bothered to disagree. I find myself resenting them, not wanting them to do well.

I think it's basically a result of following such an amazing generation of players. David Villa, Xavi, Iniesta, Torres etc. A sense of "you'll never be as good as they were." They just feel like they're missing a certain X factor. I don't know what it is, but they don't have it.
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 04:12:27 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 05:11:50 am
Goals. Or a lack thereof.

In the last 2 matches:

81% possession average.
29 shots on goal
10 shots on target
1,625 passes @ 88.5% accuracy
13 corners
1 goal

These things have a habit of correcting themselves
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 04:28:38 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 01:06:24 pm
Someone pointed this out on Twitter and I couldn't help but agree. They're boring. Not their style of play. That team-sheet is just so uninspiring. Morata? Yeah, he's fine. Rodri? Yawn. Pedri? Everyone says he's great and I can't be bothered to disagree. I find myself resenting them, not wanting them to do well.

I think it's basically a result of following such an amazing generation of players. David Villa, Xavi, Iniesta, Torres etc. A sense of "you'll never be as good as they were." They just feel like they're missing a certain X factor. I don't know what it is, but they don't have it.

It's a lack of quality. Alba 5 or 6 years ago was a world class LB but hasn't been for the last few. Pique and Ramos gone from the squad, Busquets also not playing and not been up to scratch for years. Koke a decent player, but never really done it outside of Simeone's system at Atletico. Pedri a good young prospect but shouldn't be starting over Thiago. Morata is no David Villa or Torres.

Pre-2008 they always flattered to deceive but they had the quality.


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 04:57:31 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:12:27 pm
These things have a habit of correcting themselves

In a three game tourney not a lot of time to correct
Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 05:12:08 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:28:38 pm
It's a lack of quality. Alba 5 or 6 years ago was a world class LB but hasn't been for the last few. Pique and Ramos gone from the squad, Busquets also not playing and not been up to scratch for years. Koke a decent player, but never really done it outside of Simeone's system at Atletico. Pedri a good young prospect but shouldn't be starting over Thiago. Morata is no David Villa or Torres.

Pre-2008 they always flattered to deceive but they had the quality.

Up until 8th May 2019, Alba was considered one of the best attacking LBs in the world. His performances that season were noted as one of the main reasons why Barcelona were so potent. Others in that group may have been declining, but Alba was as good as ever. Until that date, that is.

Vidocq, 20 January 2011



Jon2lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 05:32:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 19, 2021, 09:50:26 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/18/thiago-alcantara-we-see-less-magic-less-fantasy-footballers-do-more-but-faster

Well worth reading if you have a few minutes. Not much Liverpool related content but the way he talks about football in general is so interesting.
I can't read it as it says it requires a subscription.
Is it available elsewhere?
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 06:29:05 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:12:08 pm
Up until 8th May 2019, Alba was considered one of the best attacking LBs in the world. His performances that season were noted as one of the main reasons why Barcelona were so potent. Others in that group may have been declining, but Alba was as good as ever. Until that date, that is.

Hit and miss though. He had a similar night to Anfield in Rome when Barca blew a similar lead to go out the CL the season before and then had a poor World Cup. Messi was carrying that Barca team for years after Neymar left.


Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 06:35:30 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 05:32:44 pm
I can't read it as it says it requires a subscription.
Is it available elsewhere?

Doesn't require a subscription, you can just decline their requests for you signing up or giving them money
Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 07:21:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 19, 2021, 09:50:26 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/18/thiago-alcantara-we-see-less-magic-less-fantasy-footballers-do-more-but-faster

Well worth reading if you have a few minutes. Not much Liverpool related content but the way he talks about football in general is so interesting.

Love it. He's such a smart guy.

Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

StevoHimself

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3737 on: Yesterday at 11:09:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:28:38 pm
It's a lack of quality. Alba 5 or 6 years ago was a world class LB but hasn't been for the last few. Pique and Ramos gone from the squad, Busquets also not playing and not been up to scratch for years. Koke a decent player, but never really done it outside of Simeone's system at Atletico. Pedri a good young prospect but shouldn't be starting over Thiago. Morata is no David Villa or Torres.

Pre-2008 they always flattered to deceive but they had the quality.

That's probably fair. I used to be quite fond of Alba, and Busquets was the absolute best DM in the world a while ago.

I just associate them with a certain stodginess at the moment. I was looking at their squad and trying to identify their next big star, the type of dynamic talent you build around. A player in that 22-25 age bracket that should be using a tournament like this to measure themselves against other young talents. Their Mbappe, Havertz, Locatelli etc.

Pau Torres, 24. Rodri, 24. Dani Olmo, 23. Ferran Torres, 21. Not bad. They're certainly all fairly well-established. Are they tournament defining players though? I don't know. It might sound silly just to say that I'd fancy Spain a lot more if Mbappe had been born in Las Palmas rather than Paris but there we are.
CalgarianRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3738 on: Today at 12:23:20 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:09:13 pm
That's probably fair. I used to be quite fond of Alba, and Busquets was the absolute best DM in the world a while ago.

I just associate them with a certain stodginess at the moment. I was looking at their squad and trying to identify their next big star, the type of dynamic talent you build around. A player in that 22-25 age bracket that should be using a tournament like this to measure themselves against other young talents. Their Mbappe, Havertz, Locatelli etc.

Pau Torres, 24. Rodri, 24. Dani Olmo, 23. Ferran Torres, 21. Not bad. They're certainly all fairly well-established. Are they tournament defining players though? I don't know. It might sound silly just to say that I'd fancy Spain a lot more if Mbappe had been born in Las Palmas rather than Paris but there we are.

Pedri could be that player. He is only 18 and is starting for both Spain and Barca. It took Iniesta and Xavi a few years into their 20's to get established so Pedri could well follow that curve.

They also have Ansu Fati who would have been part of the squad and possibly starting if not for injury. He is 18 as well and looks a top talent. I think he would start for Spain ahead of F Torres and Olmo.


LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3739 on: Today at 05:53:04 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 12:23:20 am
Pedri could be that player. He is only 18 and is starting for both Spain and Barca. It took Iniesta and Xavi a few years into their 20's to get established so Pedri could well follow that curve.

They also have Ansu Fati who would have been part of the squad and possibly starting if not for injury. He is 18 as well and looks a top talent. I think he would start for Spain ahead of F Torres and Olmo.

Pedri wouldn't be starting for the Barcelona or Spain teams that Xavi and Iniesta were breaking into though, to be fair.

