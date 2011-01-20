« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 352661 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3680 on: May 26, 2021, 10:15:48 am »
I dont get why the Thiago thread has become a car pun thread. Stay on track, please.


"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3681 on: May 26, 2021, 10:18:06 am »
I think we're set to get good mileage from him next season.
Especially against parked buses.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3682 on: May 26, 2021, 10:19:42 am »
My only worry is how much fuel he has left in the tank, at 30+....
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3683 on: May 26, 2021, 10:22:09 am »
Anyway, the most amazing thing about his game is how he quickly switches gears, and accelerates.
His role really is key to steering the game, really important member of our engine room.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3684 on: May 26, 2021, 10:32:10 am »
I think someone should do a hand brake turn on this thread before it goes completely off track.....Thiago is a top Merc player and will have opposition Volks wagging their fists in rage next season. Fiat brought him to us and we are really fortunate to have him and the Golf in class between him and other midfielders is just immense. The Lada is top class!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3685 on: May 26, 2021, 01:29:23 pm »
We saw lots of people (even Souness recently) saying "he might not do the hard yards" like our other midfielders do.

Does anyone have the stats for how much our players ran or sprinting in the last 8 or 9 games.

I doubt anyone ran as much as Thiago, he seemed to be everywhere!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3686 on: May 26, 2021, 03:16:28 pm »
There's a lot of vroom for improvement in this thread.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3687 on: May 26, 2021, 06:06:26 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on May 26, 2021, 10:01:54 am
Butthole Surfers were an American indie band originating in the early 80's, riding the golden era wave of alternative music through to the late 90's, before semi retirement and reduced touring. They are considered by many alternative aficionados to be one of the semenal acts of alternative music, and widely underappreciated by the general population and music critics of the time alike. 

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3688 on: May 26, 2021, 06:48:49 pm »
Hope doesn't get a Seat on the bench
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3689 on: May 26, 2021, 06:58:12 pm »
Now this season is out the way, I'm sure he'll have some good years with us.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

« Reply #3690 on: May 27, 2021, 08:53:06 am »
Quote from: keyop on May 26, 2021, 06:58:12 pm
Now this season is out the way, I'm sure he'll have some good years with us.

Ill never tyre of the puns in this thread
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3691 on: May 27, 2021, 10:47:47 am »
Quote from: Huytonian on May 27, 2021, 08:53:06 am
Ill never tyre of the puns in this thread
Tread carefully mate...
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3692 on: May 27, 2021, 10:58:22 am »
Quote from: keyop on May 26, 2021, 06:58:12 pm
Now this season is out the way, I'm sure he'll have some good years with us.
Alcantara is too artificial for my liking.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

« Reply #3693 on: May 29, 2021, 02:53:28 am »
WTF??

Why didnt anyone tell me that Thiago was in Season 1 of The Boys??
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3694 on: May 29, 2021, 02:58:43 am »
Quote from: newterp on May 29, 2021, 02:53:28 am
WTF??

Why didnt anyone tell me that Thiago was in Season 1 of The Boys??

Isn't it Eden Hazard?
« Reply #3695 on: May 29, 2021, 03:00:40 am »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3696 on: May 29, 2021, 12:15:39 pm »
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3697 on: May 29, 2021, 02:57:16 pm »
Had my doubts about Thiago, but was very impressed having watched him in the flesh last Sunday.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3698 on: May 29, 2021, 04:25:22 pm »
Should have got premier league POTM. Was different level this last 6 weeks and there was no fucking way he was playing Europa League football. He really willed our team to the champions league. I loved the way when teams went after our vulnerability at CB and really pressed us high, Thiago just dropped in alongside Nat and Rhys and said relax this all under control, just give me the ball and i will get us up the pitch. The thing that was starting to happen as well was players were refusing to really press him because they didnt want to be embarrassed. Has a rare sixth sense and vision on a football pitch. The first touch, the faints and shimmies and the ability to manipulate a team's shape by using his eyes when passing. He is football Viagra this lad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3699 on: May 30, 2021, 12:04:56 am »
Quote from: Alf on May 29, 2021, 02:57:16 pm
Had my doubts about Thiago, but was very impressed having watched him in the flesh last Sunday.

Sounds like a stupid question, but what did you notice in the flesh that really stood out in his game?

Personally, I was very impressed with how he controlled midfield and his distribution against Palace. The kind of stuff I hadnt seen from Liverpool in a long time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3700 on: June 1, 2021, 08:06:56 pm »
Season compilation.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lhL_DrcylMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lhL_DrcylMU</a>
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

« Reply #3701 on: June 1, 2021, 09:42:36 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3702 on: June 2, 2021, 01:27:52 am »
Next season is where he will shines.
Believer

« Reply #3703 on: June 4, 2021, 04:26:31 pm »
Just a little warmup with Rodri...

He seems to have a little bit of talent, this lad.  ;)

Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3704 on: June 7, 2021, 05:48:49 pm »
Thiago as a 5 year old playing football with his brother, Raphina. When their father was at Celta Vigo. He liked to tackle.

http://sports.yahoo.com/blogs/soccer-dirty-tackle/dtotd-young-thiago-alcantara-repeatedly-takes-down-little-073759884.html
« Reply #3705 on: June 7, 2021, 06:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on June  7, 2021, 05:48:49 pm
Thiago as a 5 year old playing football with his brother, Raphina. When their father was at Celta Vigo. He liked to tackle.

http://sports.yahoo.com/blogs/soccer-dirty-tackle/dtotd-young-thiago-alcantara-repeatedly-takes-down-little-073759884.html

He's got the same technique now ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3706 on: June 7, 2021, 06:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on June  4, 2021, 04:26:31 pm
Just a little warmup with Rodri...

He seems to have a little bit of talent, this lad.  ;)



christ sakes... the bit at 0:33 is ridiculous. He's a freak show
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3707 on: June 7, 2021, 08:18:34 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on June  7, 2021, 06:13:24 pm
He's got the same technique now ;D
;D
That video was hilarious!


Check this one out:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jM0eAdFLTs
I'm more impressed with how these players (esp. Thiago) manage to pinpoint their lofted passes to the target player - that's hard! And very impressive. More impressive than the actual ball control in some respects.

Apologies that the video also contains Sergio Ramos jumping around in rolled up shorts.
« Reply #3708 on: June 14, 2021, 08:28:55 pm »
Why isn't he starting against Sweden?😕😡
« Reply #3709 on: June 15, 2021, 08:11:44 am »
Quote from: Vinay on June 14, 2021, 08:28:55 pm
Why isn't he starting against Sweden?😕😡

Good idea to leave the one world class player in the squad out the side. Not one other Spanish player would get in our side either.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

« Reply #3710 on: June 15, 2021, 08:28:02 am »
A bit random but I stumbled across one of those club videos with Nivea where they surprise a fan.

Thiago video calls this lad who has had cancer after being contacted by his wife and daughter. Its adorable to be honest, gives you a big lump in your throat.
Thiago is absolutely class with the little girl and his English is near perfect.

I know the players don't get a say in doing these things, but he really, really comes across well in it.

"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

« Reply #3711 on: June 15, 2021, 11:41:49 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on June 15, 2021, 08:28:02 am
A bit random but I stumbled across one of those club videos with Nivea where they surprise a fan.

Thiago video calls this lad who has had cancer after being contacted by his wife and daughter. Its adorable to be honest, gives you a big lump in your throat.
Thiago is absolutely class with the little girl and his English is near perfect.

I know the players don't get a say in doing these things, but he really, really comes across well in it.



Thiago has been working in an English speaking country for years.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

« Reply #3712 on: June 15, 2021, 12:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on June 15, 2021, 11:41:49 am
Thiago has been working in an English speaking country for years.

Not sure that's the takeaway from the Thiago interview to be honest.
« Reply #3713 on: June 15, 2021, 12:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June 15, 2021, 12:09:31 pm
Not sure that's the takeaway from the Thiago interview to be honest.

Just riffing on how Germany is practically an English-speaking country.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

« Reply #3714 on: June 15, 2021, 12:28:48 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on June 15, 2021, 08:28:02 am
A bit random but I stumbled across one of those club videos with Nivea where they surprise a fan.

Thiago video calls this lad who has had cancer after being contacted by his wife and daughter. Its adorable to be honest, gives you a big lump in your throat.
Thiago is absolutely class with the little girl and his English is near perfect.

I know the players don't get a say in doing these things, but he really, really comes across well in it.
All of our players comes across as very humble & likeble

I think it is clear Klopp looks very closely at what type of characters join the club.


« Reply #3715 on: Today at 09:50:26 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/18/thiago-alcantara-we-see-less-magic-less-fantasy-footballers-do-more-but-faster

Well worth reading if you have a few minutes. Not much Liverpool related content but the way he talks about football in general is so interesting.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

« Reply #3716 on: Today at 09:55:09 am »
Yeah, he's really switched on.
« Reply #3717 on: Today at 07:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:50:26 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/18/thiago-alcantara-we-see-less-magic-less-fantasy-footballers-do-more-but-faster

Well worth reading if you have a few minutes. Not much Liverpool related content but the way he talks about football in general is so interesting.
Excellent that. Almost philosophy in places. Very quotable. I'd like to hear Harry Kane's take on it
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
