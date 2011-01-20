Should have got premier league POTM. Was different level this last 6 weeks and there was no fucking way he was playing Europa League football. He really willed our team to the champions league. I loved the way when teams went after our vulnerability at CB and really pressed us high, Thiago just dropped in alongside Nat and Rhys and said relax this all under control, just give me the ball and i will get us up the pitch. The thing that was starting to happen as well was players were refusing to really press him because they didnt want to be embarrassed. Has a rare sixth sense and vision on a football pitch. The first touch, the faints and shimmies and the ability to manipulate a team's shape by using his eyes when passing. He is football Viagra this lad.