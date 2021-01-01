People should look at him closely, just focus on him during a match.



Hes always making himself available to receive a pass but at the same time, looking around to see where he can offload the ball. As soon as someone passes him the ball he knows what hes going to do with it and where that ball is going. Hes happy to receive it while under pressure as he trusts his ability.



His first touch is exquisite, its either a first time pass or hell manoeuvre the ball to pass with the second touch, with any part of either foot. Then hes on the move again, looking to get it back and give the receiver options.



This isnt something hes learnt during the second half of the season, hes being doing it all season but the biggest factor has been having the lighthouse beside him in midfield which gives him some security. Wait until next season with Henderson there too, its going to be an adventure.