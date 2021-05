People should look at him closely, just focus on him during a match.



Heís always making himself available to receive a pass but at the same time, looking around to see where he can offload the ball. As soon as someone passes him the ball he knows what heís going to do with it and where that ball is going. Heís happy to receive it while under pressure as he trusts his ability.



His first touch is exquisite, itís either a first time pass or heíll manoeuvre the ball to pass with the second touch, with any part of either foot. Then heís on the move again, looking to get it back and give the receiver options.



This isnít something heís learnt during the second half of the season, heís being doing it all season but the biggest factor has been having Ďthe lighthouseí beside him in midfield which gives him some security. Wait until next season with Henderson there too, itís going to be an adventure.