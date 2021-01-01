« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 340246 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,447
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3600 on: Yesterday at 07:39:24 pm »
Unreal again.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,928
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3601 on: Yesterday at 07:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 07:35:36 pm
Think it's fair to say that Thiago has looked like the ultimate luxury player in midfield first half of the season, and maybe the 'give it Thiago' for the 2nd half. Or a blurring between these two distinct realities.

In short, he can stay.
Dont think thats fair at all really.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,120
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 07:45:15 pm »
A big turning point in the season was getting him and Fabinho together in midfield. We've won every game they've started together in midfield since.

He's been excellent since having Fabinho back in there and one of the key things that saved the season.

He was getting stick before that, but it was obvious he just needed more help in there defensively.


Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,016
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 07:46:10 pm »
Hes fucking brilliant.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,216
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:43:07 pm
Dont think thats fair at all really.

I would agree with that. It doesn't matter how good a player is but when he is new and the team is struggling as we were after his return from injury, its hardly a surprise it took him a while to adjust. But he has ended the season on a real high and I'm excited to see what he could do next season when the team is back together properly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 07:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:31:02 pm
An absolute pleasure to see him in the flesh today. Absolute Rolls Royce of a footballer.


He is one of those players that really feeds off the crowd,great to see.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,684
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3606 on: Yesterday at 07:48:00 pm »
His song sounded amazing. Imagine when place is full.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,268
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3607 on: Yesterday at 07:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 07:35:36 pm
Think it's fair to say that Thiago has looked like the ultimate luxury player in midfield first half of the season, and maybe the 'give it Thiago' for the 2nd half. Or a blurring between these two distinct realities.

In short, he can stay.

Nah. Think back the Chelsea away, he was running that game from midfield, he was head and shoulders the best player on the pitch, then the bitters fucked him up. Its taken him time to get back to his best, but he's there now.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,056
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:43:07 pm
Dont think thats fair at all really.

Fair enough comment ;D

Frustrating first half the season for me. Wasted really... 'Oh so pretty, you're so pretty vacant' could have been sung... or maybe others about him too vacant. If we can get the Gini replacement to be the conduit between him and our midfield we can re-energise again.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,056
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 08:08:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:59:45 pm
Nah. Think back the Chelsea away, he was running that game from midfield, he was head and shoulders the best player on the pitch, then the bitters fucked him up. Its taken him time to get back to his best, but he's there now.

There's running the game and running the game. There maybe a running the game in a Steve Macmanaman sense and a running the game in a Thiago sense... i'm greedy tho, and I would like something in between. I don't know what that is either.
Logged

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,275
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3610 on: Yesterday at 08:09:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:47:09 pm

He is one of those players that really feeds off the crowd,great to see.

Yeh I thought he looked even more motivated and committed (if thats possible) when his song got an airing.

Actually nice to see the crowd have an effect on someone who is clearly already a top top professional with shedloads of experience at the very highest level.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3611 on: Yesterday at 08:13:23 pm »
Loved how he almost got two of theirs sent. We need more of that.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3612 on: Yesterday at 08:15:12 pm »
Think hell get even better with hendo next to him and Fab, with 2 first choice centre halves behind.  We are going to smash the league next season  8)
Logged

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,275
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3613 on: Yesterday at 08:16:08 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:13:23 pm
Loved how he almost got two of theirs sent. We need more of that.

Noticed that too.

Reckon hes going to be almost as good at "playing" the officials as he is at the actual playing next season.

And God knows - we need a LOT of that.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,928
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3614 on: Yesterday at 08:55:09 pm »
People should look at him closely, just focus on him during a match.

Hes always making himself available to receive a pass but at the same time, looking around to see where he can offload the ball. As soon as someone passes him the ball he knows what hes going to do with it and where that ball is going. Hes happy to receive it while under pressure as he trusts his ability.

His first touch is exquisite, its either a first time pass or hell manoeuvre the ball to pass with the second touch, with any part of either foot. Then hes on the move again, looking to get it back and give the receiver options.

This isnt something hes learnt during the second half of the season, hes being doing it all season but the biggest factor has been having the lighthouse beside him in midfield which gives him some security. Wait until next season with Henderson there too, its going to be an adventure.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 214
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3615 on: Yesterday at 09:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:55:09 pm
People should look at him closely, just focus on him during a match.

Hes always making himself available to receive a pass but at the same time, looking around to see where he can offload the ball. As soon as someone passes him the ball he knows what hes going to do with it and where that ball is going. Hes happy to receive it while under pressure as he trusts his ability.

His first touch is exquisite, its either a first time pass or hell manoeuvre the ball to pass with the second touch, with any part of either foot. Then hes on the move again, looking to get it back and give the receiver options.

This isnt something hes learnt during the second half of the season, hes being doing it all season but the biggest factor has been having the lighthouse beside him in midfield which gives him some security. Wait until next season with Henderson there too, its going to be an adventure.

MotM again today. Just so class to watch. Can't wait for next season.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3616 on: Yesterday at 09:01:35 pm »
Oh man we're going to be hard to play against with quick centre backs and Fab, Hendo and Thiago in midfield.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,891
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3617 on: Yesterday at 09:03:28 pm »
If we get the old Virgil back, and the injuries go back to being somewhat normal, I can't see anyone finishing ahead of us in the league next season.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,113
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3618 on: Yesterday at 09:21:29 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:13:23 pm
Loved how he almost got two of theirs sent. We need more of that.

Ey up Roy!

If he wants to be the complete Xabi Alonso, he's gonna have to work a bit harder on that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3619 on: Yesterday at 09:25:09 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:13:23 pm
Loved how he almost got two of theirs sent. We need more of that.

100% needed this.
We dont make the most of being fouled.
Not only in the box (where I think if it were ManU in our position, they would have maneuvered the situations we had to at least 6-7 more penalties this season) but also outside the box, to get the opposition carded and thereby less effective in aggressive pressing/tackling for the rest of the game...

Some peer learning by Thiago to the rest of the team would go a long way!
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3620 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:13:23 pm
Loved how he almost got two of theirs sent. We need more of that.

Great to see
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,781
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3621 on: Yesterday at 10:37:27 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:13:23 pm
Loved how he almost got two of theirs sent. We need more of that.

Xabi-esque in more ways than one!
Logged

Offline palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3622 on: Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm »
Elite skill coupled with elite mentality. He simply refused to end up outside of the top 4 and the universe bent to his will.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,349
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3623 on: Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:31:02 pm
An absolute pleasure to see him in the flesh today. Absolute Rolls Royce of a footballer.

Was this in your physio capacity or did you sneak into the showers again?
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,253
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3624 on: Yesterday at 11:13:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm
Was this in your physio capacity or did you sneak into the showers again?

he's a plumber as well?
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,987
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3625 on: Yesterday at 11:14:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm
Was this in your physio capacity or did you sneak into the showers again?
Roy Hodgson told smuggled his phone into the showers
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline banksybanks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
  • Oranges and cigarettes
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3626 on: Yesterday at 11:25:48 pm »
He's got better and better since he started wearing his socks low. We need more low sock players
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,795
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3627 on: Yesterday at 11:37:08 pm »
What a fucking player this fella is. I had no idea he was this good but now he's got his fitness back giving him that extra bit of pace, it's hard to take your eyes of the little gem. Everything he does is mesmerising.

 ;D

Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,987
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3628 on: Today at 01:42:52 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:37:08 pm
What a fucking player this fella is. I had no idea he was this good but now he's got his fitness back giving him that extra bit of pace, it's hard to take your eyes of the little gem. Everything he does is mesmerising.

 ;D
Put it this way: I hardly ever post in the transfer thread, but when I heard we were in for him I went there and made gleeful noises, because I knew how special a player he was and just what he could bring to a Klopp side.

I'm still astounded at the idiotic criticisms he got from Liverpool fans up until very recently, fans who were unprepared to even consider the complete nightmare of a season he was dropped into and the obstacles he has had to overcome, and that these things may just, just, have had a deleterious effect upon his expected impact.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3629 on: Today at 04:35:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:42:52 am
Put it this way: I hardly ever post in the transfer thread, but when I heard we were in for him I went there and made gleeful noises, because I knew how special a player he was and just what he could bring to a Klopp side.

I'm still astounded at the idiotic criticisms he got from Liverpool fans up until very recently, fans who were unprepared to even consider the complete nightmare of a season he was dropped into and the obstacles he has had to overcome, and that these things may just, just, have had a deleterious effect upon his expected impact.

Agrred.
So many idiots who think real football is like playing Football Manager or FIFA or something. You buy a player with top stats and put him in your team and he just 'performs'. And if he doesn't perform, then he's obviously shit, so you just move him on and spend your wankpoints on another new shiny thing. Fucking idiots. Footballers are human beings, they need to adapt to new surroundings and new situations.

Also specifically on Thiago... i'd suggest a vast majority of our internet fanbase don't even fucking watch the bundesliga or international games ... I actually encountered several morons who were saying "why do we need a 35 year old centre back?" when we were lined with Thiago (obviously mixing him up with Thiago Silva)... thn when he signs and is a bit shit, they start writing him off.

Anyone who knows football and watches a bit beyond the sanitised Sky/BT output knows that Thiago is a genuinely world class operator, and would obviously come good in time.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,528
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3630 on: Today at 06:59:09 am »
We all mentioned the Alonso comparisons when salivating at the thought he might actually sign (remember Jurgens massive grin let the cat out of the bag)

There can be no higher praise, as the similarity is plain as day. Hes like a high grade F1 engine oil that lubricates all the other components of the engine and has them running to optimal function and timing. Draw fouls like breathing, sublime distribution, and a ruthless will and tenacity to win the ball.

What a footballer.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 