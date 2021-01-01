People should look at him closely, just focus on him during a match.
Hes always making himself available to receive a pass but at the same time, looking around to see where he can offload the ball. As soon as someone passes him the ball he knows what hes going to do with it and where that ball is going. Hes happy to receive it while under pressure as he trusts his ability.
His first touch is exquisite, its either a first time pass or hell manoeuvre the ball to pass with the second touch, with any part of either foot. Then hes on the move again, looking to get it back and give the receiver options.
This isnt something hes learnt during the second half of the season, hes being doing it all season but the biggest factor has been having the lighthouse beside him in midfield which gives him some security. Wait until next season with Henderson there too, its going to be an adventure.