Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:16:31 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:13:06 pm
Imagine how good hes going to be when hes up to speed  ;D



He still has a level or two to go up for me. A runner like Henderson or dare I say a Bissouma with Fabihno at the base should help reduce the onus on him to defend and focus on play making
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:23:28 pm
Just absolute class.

I could watch him play all day, hes a genius.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:35:46 pm
he's unbelievable and still not fully up to speed, imagine when those centre backs and the captain return. He's going to be unplayable.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:37:25 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:23:28 pm
Just absolute class.

I could watch him play all day, hes a genius.

His awareness is awesome. Just makes so much time for himself. The Burnley donkeys were terrified of him. They were grabbing hold of him and he was still picking the pass.
What a player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:38:43 pm
He was boss today. Let's keep Fabinho in the midfield!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:39:52 pm
The dummy/outside of the foot turn when on the move is so great to see. Saw someone knocked up a compilation of it on Twitter earlier.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:41:11 pm
Quote from: ac on Today at 10:16:31 pm
He still has a level or two to go up for me. A runner like Henderson or dare I say a Bissouma with Fabihno at the base should help reduce the onus on him to defend and focus on play making

Agreed, its obvious what his traits are, you need runners around him and he needs to adapt which hes doing nicely

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:41:58 pm
He has magic feet, made those bumbling Burnley defenders trip over themselves at times. He is going to be awesome when the proper team is back together.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:42:26 pm
He's been great the last 3 games.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:44:27 pm
Since Fabinho's been with him in midfield he's been immense. Have we won every game they've started in midfield together?  (other than the Goodison robbery).
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:45:05 pm
Brilliant again.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:45:37 pm
Top top player and he is ours  :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:45:57 pm
It's the Alonso effect again. When the ball comes to Thiago you know everything's gonna be ok.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:46:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:44:27 pm
Since Fabinho's been with him in midfield he's been immense. Have we won every game they've started in midfield together?  (other than the Goodison robbery).

We have.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:48:59 pm
he also makes the centre back's feel more at ease when in possession because he's always trying to create an angle to be available to help them.
