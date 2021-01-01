« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 332187 times)

Offline Zoomers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,994
  • Meow
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 11:40:57 am »
Love him, he just kept the play ticking and his passes are so deadly and smooth.

I also love how he hit his head with a smile when Firmino couldn't catch his beautiful pass.
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 pm
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,072
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 02:14:33 pm »
Phwoar, the last 5 games from him have been incredible. Still think we need a link-man between him and the attack at times (which in theory should be Bobby) but he has been class.

Love how he rolled down his socks for the second half yesterday. He was ready  :D
Logged
YNWA.

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,623
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 02:17:48 pm »
I love how he can find a player even in the tightest of spaces.
And even when he is fouled/falls over he still tries to pass the ball on whilst he's on the ground - which he manages to do most of the time.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 02:23:21 pm »
Just a shame half of RAWK collectively decided that we'd sell him this Summer.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 02:57:40 pm »
For a guy who loads say has had a very average season, his highlight reel aint half bad!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7akXohl_418
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,627
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3485 on: Yesterday at 04:58:25 pm »
I am absolutely in love with that little shoulder drop/sidestep thing he does to beat a man right in front of him. You know it's coming and West Brom couldn't touch him.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Being

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3486 on: Yesterday at 05:54:37 pm »
He's a bit xavi-esque, isn't he? So excited for next season that we have him.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3487 on: Yesterday at 06:02:00 pm »
I don't think he's played any differently from a month or two ago when people were questioning him.  Just the team is now somewhat functioning and we're winning again so the accolades commence.
Logged

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3488 on: Yesterday at 06:03:10 pm »
Starting to look really, really good.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3489 on: Yesterday at 06:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:02:00 pm
I don't think he's played any differently from a month or two ago when people were questioning him.  Just the team is now somewhat functioning and we're winning again so the accolades commence.

He's definitely playing better. Was everywhere yesterday.

He'll only get the praise he deserves if we start scoring.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,858
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3490 on: Yesterday at 06:25:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:22:53 pm
He's definitely playing better. Was everywhere yesterday.

He'll only get the praise he deserves if we start scoring.
The whole team have stepped up a gear (best form in the league last few games) and so he can play something more akin to his natural game and his contributions are more meaningful. But he wasn't bad before...just some people are, you know...
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,768
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 09:07:01 am »
When dribbling he does that ball roll with his studs over the top of the ball to change direction or for closer control, which at the speed he's doing it is sublime skill. Such a talented player.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,035
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 09:27:54 am »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 09:07:01 am
When dribbling he does that ball roll with his studs over the top of the ball to change direction or for closer control, which at the speed he's doing it is sublime skill. Such a talented player.

I love it. He habitually collects the ball with the sole of his boot and has the skill from there to go in either one of four directions depending on how he is being closed down. It's such an efficient way of evading a challenge that I'm surprised that no one else in world football does the same thing. The only explanation must be that it is devilishly difficult to do.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,515
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 09:30:03 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:02:00 pm
I don't think he's played any differently from a month or two ago when people were questioning him.  Just the team is now somewhat functioning and we're winning again so the accolades commence.

He is definitely playing better in that he is far more sharper when he moves, turns etc. His thing where he receives the ball with his back to the player, does a little shimmy and he gets away from them, that was definitely being telegraphed more. Against Newcastle and against Leicester several games ago their players saw that.

Now in those occasions he still got the pass away but that pass was more rushed and there is no stat for that. Now, he is moving much better and the extra time and space is making his passes much crisper.

Again I am sure the stats suggest he is doing the same things and maybe some were a bit more down on him then they needed to be. But I fully believe from watching him that he is playing better.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,449
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 09:34:13 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:27:54 am
I love it. He habitually collects the ball with the sole of his boot and has the skill from there to go in either one of four directions depending on how he is being closed down. It's such an efficient way of evading a challenge that I'm surprised that no one else in world football does the same thing. The only explanation must be that it is devilishly difficult to do.
Whilst not with the same trademark frequency, my memory still insists it was also a technique employed by a certain Basque.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,449
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 09:38:40 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:30:03 am
He is definitely playing better in that he is far more sharper when he moves, turns etc. His thing where he receives the ball with his back to the player, does a little shimmy and he gets away from them, that was definitely being telegraphed more. Against Newcastle and against Leicester several games ago their players saw that.

Now in those occasions he still got the pass away but that pass was more rushed and there is no stat for that. Now, he is moving much better and the extra time and space is making his passes much crisper.

Again I am sure the stats suggest he is doing the same things and maybe some were a bit more down on him then they needed to be. But I fully believe from watching him that he is playing better.
I think thats definitely the key difference. His movement and balance is phenomenal, and its only just coming back after that thug Richarlisons intervention.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,035
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 09:43:43 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:34:13 am
Whilst not with the same trademark frequency, my memory still insists it was also a technique employed by a certain Basque.

Yes. I do remember that player.

Iniesta to be fair as well.

With Thiago, though, it has gone up a calibration.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,328
  • JFT 96
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 09:44:51 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:34:13 am
Whilst not with the same trademark frequency, my memory still insists it was also a technique employed by a certain Basque.

Controlling it with the sole of his boot and then pushing it forward a couple of foot, never realised Carragher was Basque.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,035
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 09:46:32 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:44:51 am
Controlling it with the sole of his boot and then pushing it forward a couple of foot, never realised Carraxer was Basque.

Fixed it for you, as the kids say.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,858
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 09:46:49 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:44:51 am
Controlling it with the sole of his boot and then pushing it forward a couple of foot, never realised Carragher was Basque.
He likes to bask in bitter glory, checks out wimmin in basques and once had a bisque so it amounts to the same thing
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,449
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 09:54:09 am »
 
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:44:51 am
Controlling it with the sole of his boot and then pushing it forward a couple of foot, never realised Carragher was Basque.
;D

The old hop, skip and HOOF! is basically a Jurassic ancestor of Thiagos shoulder drop, pivot and PING!

The Bootle Baresi was simply ahead of his time.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:56:33 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 