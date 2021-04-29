« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 320277 times)

Online aw1991

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3320 on: April 29, 2021, 03:21:42 am »
This season has driven us mad...
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3321 on: April 29, 2021, 03:44:33 am »
Quote from: redghana on April 29, 2021, 02:25:17 am

you actually looked where we are in the table and seen the drop off? were in a battle to even finish 6th/7th/8th

so you think our current midfield options are adequate to challenge city to mount a serious title challenge next season?, bar fabhino , henderson? ( who will get injuries at some stage during the season  )

keita
chamberlain
milner - another year older
jones
gini - if he stays
thiago - yet another year older

  :lmao

these guys?......really.....?.. we get goals from like TWO players in the entire squad if that and mane when hes actually in form...or should the attackers be the only ones allowed to contribute with goals?

prob one of those guys who think we were just unlucky not to win the title this season because of an "injury to van dijk"..


smh

You're either blind or a wind up, possibly a Manc or a Bitter.

Because anyone with a brain realizes that an injury to Van Dijk alone isn't why this season panned out the way it did.

I'm sure Matip,Gomez have been fit all season, Fabinho played in midfield all year, Henderson as well, Thiago never had a 3 month layoff, neither did Jota, and Mane's form off never fell off a cliff.

Online redghana

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3322 on: Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 29, 2021, 03:44:33 am
You're either blind or a wind up, possibly a Manc or a Bitter.

Because anyone with a brain realizes that an injury to Van Dijk alone isn't why this season panned out the way it did.

I'm sure Matip,Gomez have been fit all season, Fabinho played in midfield all year, Henderson as well, Thiago never had a 3 month layoff, neither did Jota, and Mane's form off never fell off a cliff.

Huh ?..

Your post doesnt make an ounce of sense.. so liverpool are the only team that have had significant injuries this season are they?...

Your league position doesnt get a bly because you have injuries, youre talking as if liverpool never struggled when half those players WERE actually playing.
 
Since the turn of the year when fabhinos played in the middle - we were barely able to create, henderson before he got injured - we were barely able to score. thigaos played - weve barely been able to score.

Of course a team can be affected when they have injuries - but its the LEVEL of the drop off ., the long list of games we lost at anfield in jan one after the other, are you seriously tryng to sit there and be expect to be taken seriously and say that we need a full first 11 in order to beat some of the dross we lost to in a row at HOME?

the teams weve put out recenlty shouldve been able to win atleast a few of those games at home even with those injuries - the same as most people in football are saying.

Liverpool need a full first 11 playing in order to prevent ending up in a potential dogfight for a mid table place ????..we could be EIGHT before too long.its not good enough.

Got people with me here laughing at the state of your post. Honestly, with people coming out with the stuff youre coming out with its no wonder people take the piss out of liverpool fans.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3323 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm »
Quote from: redghana on Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm

Huh ?..

Your post doesnt make an ounce of sense.. so liverpool are the only team that have had significant injuries this season are they?...

Yourleague position doesnt get a bly because you have injuries, youre talking as if liverpool never struggled when half those players WERE actually playing.
 
Since the turn of the year when fabhinos played in the middle - we were barely able to create, henderson before he got injured - we were barely able to score. thigaos played - weve barely been able to score.

Of course a team can be affected when they have injuries - but its the LEVEL of the drop off ., the long list of games we lost at anfield in jan one after the other, are you seriously tryng to sit there and be expect to be taken seriously and say that we need a full first 11 in order to beat some of the dross we lost to in a row at HOME?

the teams weve put out recenlty shouldve been able to win atleast a few of those games at home even with those injuries - the same as most people in football are saying.

Liverpool need a full first 11 playing in order to prevent ending up in a potential dogfight for a mid table place ????..we could be EIGHT before too long.its not good enough.

Got people with me here laughing at the state of your post. Honestly, with people coming out with the stuff youre coming out with its no wonder people take the piss out of liverpool fans.


Why the fuck do other teams fans come on here and try to pretend that they're one of us ?

And you're one of the worst,couldn't even get through a post without outing yourself.  :wanker

Our (not yours) defence was totally decimated,that's not an excuse,it's a fact.

We had the chance to fix it on Jan 1st but our owners decided to ignore Jürgen right up until it was too late.

Now fuck off back to your own teams forum or at the very least try a bit harder dipshit. (6 posts in 7 months)
Offline Chris~

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3324 on: Yesterday at 11:14:31 pm »
Quote
Got people with me here laughing at the state of your post.
https://twitter.com/nathanfielder/status/620060895209779200?s=19
Online Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3325 on: Yesterday at 11:27:21 pm »
Quote from: redghana on April 29, 2021, 02:25:17 am


prob one of those guys who think we were just unlucky not to win the title this season because of an "injury to van dijk"..



that comment makes everything else you wrote null and void.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3326 on: Yesterday at 11:29:13 pm »
Quote from: redghana on Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm

Huh ?..

Your post doesnt make an ounce of sense.. so liverpool are the only team that have had significant injuries this season are they?...

Your league position doesnt get a bly because you have injuries, youre talking as if liverpool never struggled when half those players WERE actually playing.
 
Since the turn of the year when fabhinos played in the middle - we were barely able to create, henderson before he got injured - we were barely able to score. thigaos played - weve barely been able to score.

Of course a team can be affected when they have injuries - but its the LEVEL of the drop off ., the long list of games we lost at anfield in jan one after the other, are you seriously tryng to sit there and be expect to be taken seriously and say that we need a full first 11 in order to beat some of the dross we lost to in a row at HOME?

the teams weve put out recenlty shouldve been able to win atleast a few of those games at home even with those injuries - the same as most people in football are saying.

Liverpool need a full first 11 playing in order to prevent ending up in a potential dogfight for a mid table place ????..we could be EIGHT before too long.its not good enough.

Got people with me here laughing at the state of your post. Honestly, with people coming out with the stuff youre coming out with its no wonder people take the piss out of liverpool fans.

put your dummy back in.

You are the sort of fan people rightly take the piss out of by the way, spoilt brats crying cos weve had a tough season.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 02:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:29:13 pm
put your dummy back in.

You are the sort of fan people rightly take the piss out of by the way, spoilt brats crying cos weve had a tough season.

He's not one of us, that's for sure.

Mindless idiot.
Online redghana

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 03:54:19 pm »
Ahh look , a bunch of yes men whining because someone has a different opinion on the how the teams performed by simply saying our drop off is too much.. my opinions my opinion, if that gets your panties in a twist thats too bad, not my problem.

nonsense about "one of us", as if you hold some kind of title dictating whos a fan and whos not - honestly do not care, literally.

whatever you say keyboard generals..


 
Online Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 03:58:17 pm »
Quote from: redghana on Today at 03:54:19 pm
Ahh look , a bunch of yes men whining because someone has a different opinion on the how the teams performed.. my opinions my opinion, if that gets your panties in a twist thats too bad, not my problem.

nonsense about "one of us", as if you hold some kind of title dictating whos a fan and whos not..

whatever..


nice bit of casual sexism there, well done ;D

Discuss with a bit of maturity maybe rather than coming stomping in with a flurry of dummy spitting first posts, and you will get a better reaction, there is plenty of very good discussion to be had on this forum from people with very differing views.
Online redghana

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 04:05:40 pm »
didnt stomp in with anything, just said our drop off leaves alot to be desired, im not here to write posts that appease you - like seriously?

anyways whatever..going round and round in circles now
