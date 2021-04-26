No, simply because were 2nd in the league on xG. Which, while not flawless, is a good indicator our problems dont lie in creation of chances.



to be honest this means next to nothing though, anyone watching liverpool play can see theres a MASSIVE problem with regards to creating chances. We create next to no clear cut chances at all.That xG score is probably the multiple aimless crosses we play into the box via taa/robbo to our small front 3 which are comfortably headed away by the opposition.Using fullbacks to create is understandable, but when thats ALL youre capable of doing in order to create a CLEAR cut chance then youre in dog doo doo.The midfield frantically passes round and round in circles looking busy then either run forward 15m, panic and then pass backwards the way they came or panic and pass sideways. The minute the opposition are set and prepared - which is virtually every team against us now - Liverpools midfield have no idea what do to do whatsoever.When was the last time we sliced a team open through the middle for a run on goal for our strikers? it just doesnt happen anymore and as such our play has become totally predictable.Every team in the league knows that liverpool cant create down that massive patch of pitch in the middle so the opposition just pack the box knowing weve got no creativity and wait to clear away the inevitable taa/robbo crosses - easy.Fabhino is probably our most creative CM, that says it all really.Our system is broken, it doesnt work anymore,after 4 years+ of using it...its taken time but everyones cracked it...its been like this since the last 3rd of last season, slowly, its taken some time to get there but weve been figured out by virtually everyone. This "only attack by going sideways to the fbs to cross" - it doesnt work anymore. Klopp NEEDS to adapt or its over - this is football you adapt or you sink.The front 3 were only ever going to be able to do all the attacking for so long before the rest of the league sussed it out to be honest and after the last few years of playing this 1 dimensional style now here we are.We can try buying new attackers but why limit ourselves by being a team that the opposition know before they step on the pitch where the chances will come from? Why not make us more unpredictable by adding an alternate means of attack thus improving our chances of scoring and making it harder for the opposition?