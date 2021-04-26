Like I think it is a little of him not having the protection, and a little of him not fully adapting to us and the league, which is understandable given the shitshow of a year all round.



From what he was sold as prior to his transfer, that he was essentially the perfect example of Klopps number 6 (which he was the template for to be fair), I would expect him to run games even without that shield behind him. To use his intelligence and awareness to make up for what he lacked defensively (defensive skills which we were also told was still really great). That's not to say I think we were sold a dud, but more to say I don't think he himself is playing his best as well as not having the team around him.



I expect him to be significantly better next season. He has been not bad this year but not brilliant and not the player expected, but he missed half of it and came in to a team on fire, with zero tike to adapt to the league or us, it would be difficult to expect him to be the player expected under these circumstances



I feel next season he will be at or near his best