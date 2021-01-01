We need goal scoring midfielders more than anything.



The problem has obviously been what we signed Thiago for and what Thiago walked back into in January.He signed for a team with a front three that score regularly and feed off good service (albeit with Firmino's Anfield drought the previous season) and Jota signed to add to that. Keita and Ox were signed as the goalscoring, creative midfielders but have offered pretty much nothing all season due to fitness or falling out of favour. Shaqiri pretty much the same, although he occasionally makes an impact.He signed for a team that had the best keeper, the best attacking full backs in the game, the best defender in the game. Two fast centre backs who could carry a high line.One of the best holding midfielders in the game in Fabinho and one of the best midfield engines in Henderosn.Thiago was signed as a luxury to complement that. An icing on the cake signing.Instead, all of the above has one way or another been decimated this season. He's not the all action midfielder like Gerrard or the powerhouse like Mascherano. He needs good options around him and he hasn't had it (bar maybe the few games he's actually played in a functional midfield).