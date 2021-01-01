« previous next »
johnj147

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 11:32:38 pm
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 11:18:44 pm
He isn't a player who gets many goals or assists so if that's what you were expecting then you only have yourself to blame.
.  Don't see the point in buying him then.
Craig 🤔

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 11:33:46 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:32:38 pm
.  Don't see the point in buying him then.

Aye, if they dont score or assist then theyre useless. Need to fuck off any player who doesnt have at least a 5 G+A figure.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 11:36:38 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm
No goals no assists.poor if ask me .
Think you've given us pretty good reasons to never ask you
johnj147

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm
We need goal scoring midfielders more than anything.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 11:40:41 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm
We need goal scoring midfielders more than anything.
We don't play a system that requires "goal-scoring midfielders more than anything", but even if one feels that it might be a time for a change of system to one that prioritises goal-scoriing from midfield, we'd still need goal scoring midfielders and other kinds of midfielders.
johnj147

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:40:41 pm
We don't play a system that requires "goal-scoring midfielders more than anything", but even if one feels that it might be a time for a change of system to one that prioritises goal-scoriing from midfield, we'd still need goal scoring midfielders and other kinds of midfielders.
. Don't you think we are missing massively from hardly any goals from midfield?
Craig 🤔

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm
We need goal scoring midfielders more than anything.

Even if we do, Thiagos position is not the one youd expect to be a goal scorer.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3287 on: Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm
. Don't you think we are missing massively from hardly any goals from midfield?
The only reason we are is because the goals from attack have dried up. Klopp's system has three potent attackers and two wide creators for a reason - they are expected to get the vast majority of goals and assists, with anything from midfield a mere bonus. Consequently the midfield is tasked to do other things, other jobs that are not as flashy but are just as important and, indeed, essential, to allow the five-man attack to function.

The problem is that the attacking unit has broken down for the moment, and suddenly everyone's looking for goals from midfield. As I said, it may well be time to change the system and spread the goals out more widely throughout the team, but even then we'll still need players like Thiago whose principle job is not to score or assist.

There's no point in just judging every player by those two metrics
RayPhilAlan

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3288 on: Yesterday at 11:52:11 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm
. Don't you think we are missing massively from hardly any goals from midfield?
I'm pretty sure that if our strikers took just a few more of the presentable chances we're making for them, then we wouldn't be having this discussion.
johnj147

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3289 on: Yesterday at 11:59:22 pm
Yeah suppose a Stevie g souness ect just to smash from in from outside box .we never do it now hardly ever score screamers from outside box now ..Trent was unlucky with that volley other night.thiago did set it up too.
BoRed

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3290 on: Today at 08:53:06 am
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:59:22 pm
Yeah suppose a Stevie g souness ect just to smash from in from outside box .we never do it now hardly ever score screamers from outside box now ..Trent was unlucky with that volley other night.thiago did set it up too.

You can't compare the current midfielders to Gerrard. Gerrard played in a 4-4-2 and sometimes in a 4-5-1 almost as a second striker behind Torres. When he started playing a more defensive role in his later years (for example, behind Suarez, Sturridge and Sterling), almost all of his goals came from set pieces. When he was at his most prolific, we still had three other midfielders in the team who weren't scoring much, even though many of them were top midfielders. As others have said, Alonso was the prime example, but there were also the likes of Mascherano, Hamann, Lucas and Sissoko. In those days, we even looked at goals scored by Benayoun or Babel as goals from midfield, even though they essentially played in Mane and Salah's positions. With three nominal strikers, you can't expect many goals from midfield.

I do agree, though, that we could do with more goals from outside of the box. Trent scores from a free kick once or twice a season, but that's about it.
ToneLa

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3291 on: Today at 08:55:57 am
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm
We need goal scoring midfielders more than anything.

I dunno. I'd love more long shots, and yes, a midfielder to carry it forward and take long shots on - Thiago son, looking at you - but if I could choose one thing for us to improve at, it's beating the low block / parked fucking buses

How to beat Liverpool: Target a channel that isolates one of our defence. Get a cheeky goal. Sit the fuck back for ages packing men into the box. Hit us on the counter if you can be arsed, and repeat step one
Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3292 on: Today at 09:23:59 am
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm
We need goal scoring midfielders more than anything.

The problem has obviously been what we signed Thiago for and what Thiago walked back into in January.

He signed for a team with a front three that score regularly and feed off good service (albeit with Firmino's Anfield drought the previous season) and Jota signed to add to that. Keita and Ox were signed as the goalscoring, creative midfielders but have offered pretty much nothing all season due to fitness or falling out of favour. Shaqiri pretty much the same, although he occasionally makes an impact.

He signed for a team that had the best keeper, the best attacking full backs in the game, the best defender in the game. Two fast centre backs who could carry a high line.

One of the best holding midfielders in the game in Fabinho and one of the best midfield engines in Henderosn.

Thiago was signed as a luxury to complement that. An icing on the cake signing.

Instead, all of the above has one way or another been decimated this season. He's not the all action midfielder like Gerrard or the powerhouse like Mascherano. He needs good options around him and he hasn't had it (bar maybe the few games he's actually played in a functional midfield).
DangerScouse

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3293 on: Today at 09:27:12 am
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm
No goals no assists.poor if ask me .

Is this a wind up? :)
DangerScouse

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3294 on: Today at 09:28:01 am
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm
We need goal scoring midfielders more than anything.

Agree with this but not in his position.
A-Bomb

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3295 on: Today at 09:31:36 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:55:57 am
I dunno. I'd love more long shots, and yes, a midfielder to carry it forward and take long shots on - Thiago son, looking at you - but if I could choose one thing for us to improve at, it's beating the low block / parked fucking buses

How to beat Liverpool: Target a channel that isolates one of our defence. Get a cheeky goal. Sit the fuck back for ages packing men into the box. Hit us on the counter if you can be arsed, and repeat step one

Bellingham would be an interesting option to look at, the kid looks like he's got it all - can carry the ball and arrive in the box.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3296 on: Today at 09:33:36 am
Like I think it is a little of him not having the protection, and a little of him not fully adapting to us and the league, which is understandable given the shitshow of a year all round.

From what he was sold as prior to his transfer, that he was essentially the perfect example of Klopps number 6 (which he was the template for to be fair), I would expect him to run games even without that shield behind him. To use his intelligence and awareness to make up for what he lacked defensively (defensive skills which we were also told was still really great). That's not to say I think we were sold a dud, but more to say I don't think he himself is playing his best as well as not having the team around him.

I expect him to be significantly better next season. He has been not bad this year but not brilliant and not the player expected, but he missed half of it and came in to a team on fire, with zero tike to adapt to the league or us, it would be difficult to expect him to be the player expected under these circumstances

I feel next season he will be at or near his best
