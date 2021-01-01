« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 06:11:30 am
Dave McCoy on Today at 12:55:16 am
You're starting to sound like other posters when you mention context ie. what we thought the team would be when Thiago was bought didn't happen so now it's understandable that Thiago isn't playing.
No that's mischaracterising my points; for me it's always understandable for any player not to be playing in some games, regardless of context or who they are or how much they cost; I don't see it as a 'red flag' at all, for the reasons I've stated: selection is a complex calculation and, perhaps counterintuitively, rotation becomes more likely when you accumulate more better players - i.e rotation is best when you have the players to rotate with. We've got used to Klopp playing a very settled side because he has not had enough quality to rotate - and even then the midfield was the one area he did rotate, and is still rotating now. No red flags.

The thing about the current context not being known when the player was bought, and the fee paid, was in direct response to your post, because it's true that whatever our reasonings were at the start of the season, the basis will have been thrown out of kilter by what has happened this season.

Quote
Is that what you mean?  If you're buying someone that is supposed to improve your starting XI but injuries make that impossible then it calls into question all of the presumptions that were made to make the decision. 
No it's not really what I mean because unlike you I don't see Tiago not being selected for some games as an issue, a negative, a red flag or anything to be even slightly concerned about. So there's nothing to call into question. 


Quote
Injuries and loss of form happen all the time.
Just purely on this point alone, and not because it's required for my points, but I feel I have to say: come on! This season's occurances are not in any way, shape or form something you could use the words 'happen all the time' about. Surely you can see that?

I could grant you that there's an argument to be made that generally most seasons are much of a muchness, and the various privations of any given season are probably matched by different privations in any other season, so it all sort of evens out. BUT...now and then a season comes along that is just ludicrously off the charts and unprecedented and so is just not comparable.  And even among those rare events this season is extra, extra nuts. Proper sui generis stuff.


Quote
If a player is only able to improve a starting XI under "ideal" conditions then how often is the "ideal" ever going to happen during their career at LFC?
This is not something that I am saying, and I don't think anyone else is either. Al's point about the cherry and the cake was not talking about ideal conditions; it was talking about a significant and forced role change due to the conditions being about as un-ideal as they can be. From Thiago's point of view, as a newly arrived player, it's literally the opposite of hitting the jackpot.

Quote
Especially when you consider the age profile and contract situation of the team, it's only a year or so away from a massive amount of changes regardless.  Wouldn't that context then be null and void for a player that has another 1 or 2 years on their contract after everybody else?
Not quite sure what you mean here. Context is a living thing, ever-unrolling before you. You can't fully legislate for it and you always have to deal with it in arrears, so to speak.

Quote
In a lot of ways I'm just playing devils advocate here since neither Klopp or Edwards will ever come out and say the truth.  But also I think people need to realize that Thiago just is what he is at this point and it's probably not going to get better if you're already disappointed aside from the team just winning more as B0151? is noting.
Maybe, but that's something we will have to wait and see about. With respect, no one is going to 'realize' it just because you say so. And it's not necessarily about Thiago getting better; he could just continue to do exactly what he's doing but when the team around him starts operating at it's proper, 'normal' level, then his contributions, and the reasons he was brought-in, may start making proper sense.

But again, this is purely academic for me because I don't accept the contention that there is any red flag being waved here.
Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:44:30 am
johnj147 on Yesterday at 07:57:21 pm
I have very disappointed with him to be honest .then fab comes back in midfield he looks better.then klopp drop's him in the big euro games ..don't get it to be honest?

Especially as if he's struggled in some Prem games he's tailor made for the CL. He'd showed that against Leipzig. Picking Keita instead at Real whose barely kicked a ball all year.
Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 08:47:53 am
ac on Yesterday at 08:42:06 pm
Its not what it was but we know what he can do defensively in Klopp team. Whats your point?

Wijnaldum's defensive contribution was non-existent in that first leg, yet it was Thiago that was dropped and Keita that was hauled off before half time.

If Wijnaldum was playing well at all it'd make more sense. Nobody can accuse Thiago of not getting involved or putting a shift in.
ac

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 09:56:36 am
Fromola on Today at 08:47:53 am
Wijnaldum's defensive contribution was non-existent in that first leg, yet it was Thiago that was dropped and Keita that was hauled off before half time.

If Wijnaldum was playing well at all it'd make more sense. Nobody can accuse Thiago of not getting involved or putting a shift in.

Dont disagree with any of that. Gini has probably retained because of greater familiarity with what Klopp wants. I thinks its clear Thiago puts a shift in (perhaps the Leicester away game perhaps aside), the effort isn't an issue its ineffectiveness of that effort that's concerning particularly from a defensive point of view
Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:30:09 am
ac on Today at 09:56:36 am
Dont disagree with any of that. Gini has probably retained because of greater familiarity with what Klopp wants. I thinks its clear Thiago puts a shift in (perhaps the Leicester away game perhaps aside), the effort isn't an issue its ineffectiveness of that effort that's concerning particularly from a defensive point of view

The issue with Thiago's defensive contribution has mainly been being left in a midfield without Fabinho or Henderson and with Gini not really offering much. Our defensive solidity in midfield comes from Fabinho and Henderson, it's certainly not what we signed Thiago for.

We're not talking someone who is good on the ball but hopeless off it. He does good work off the ball, but he's not a defensive midfielder. If you threw Alonso into what was left of our midfield in Jan-Feb he'd have been lost (as he often was in his first season without Hamann next to him).
bornandbRED

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 12:01:00 pm
Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:52:53 pm
When do deep lying playmakers ever do this...

I thought someone would respond with this. Obviously he isnt going to run past 3 players and place it top bins.

When do deep lying playmakers ever raise the collective level? All the time. Maybe by being a reliable outlet in midfield and keeping the ball. Scholes? Alonso? Modric? Those were the comparisons being made. He comes on against Madrid away and struggles to find a red shirt. He looks more Joe Allen than Xabi Alonso.

Ghost Town on Today at 12:02:39 am
It's only a "red flag" for people who spend all their time looking for alleged "red flags" so they can be harp on about them. For everyone else the manager has to make selections; his choices are dictated by all sorts of things that are particular to that very game on that very day against that very opposition in that very context.

Sometimes a good, or even great, player has to sit it out because another player (maybe one not as good) has something that is needed in that game. I'm not saying that was, or was not, the case in this instance but I am saying there's more to a manager's decisions then the black/white simplistics that some of you seem to thrive on.

In the fullness of time we'll see how fitting a player he is for this club...or whether he's not. A bit of patience, particularly in these extraordinary times, is not only called for, but essential.

You dont have to look very hard at all in this instance. He was signed to be an integral figure (possibly the highest paid player at the club) and hes frankly not at all.

What further context is required? Hes been fit for 4 months now. He made the world XI last year. Hes 30. This is a performance business - you cant go missing with that reputation and not expect scrutiny. Sometimes a fish needs to be called a fish, or you end up like Arsenal and Ozil - defending a player to the hilt based on past reputation and the odd glimmer of excellence.

Clearly we all hope were not having the same conversation this time next season and he can turn it around... but until then we can only judge what we see before us. Thats not black or white simplistics but simply an honest appraisal. His impact has been negligible thus far.

DelTrotter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 12:23:59 pm
bornandbRED on Today at 12:01:00 pm
He comes on against Madrid away and struggles to find a red shirt. He looks more Joe Allen than Xabi Alonso.


54 passes, 50 completed, 8 long passes, 6 completed. One of the highest pass completions on the pitch and one of his highest of the season. Yeahhhh, no.
HomesickRed

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 12:32:04 pm
DelTrotter on Today at 12:23:59 pm
54 passes, 50 completed, 8 long passes, 6 completed. One of the highest pass completions on the pitch and one of his highest of the season. Yeahhhh, no.

Can pass all day but where are the goals or assists? Zero in 23 (?) tells a story hat is difficult to sweep under the carpet.
bornandbRED

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 12:33:52 pm
DelTrotter on Today at 12:23:59 pm
54 passes, 50 completed, 8 long passes, 6 completed. One of the highest pass completions on the pitch and one of his highest of the season. Yeahhhh, no.

If you go back and re-watch he came on and gave it away 3 times by the end of the first half. Brought on to provide control - did anything but.
DelTrotter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 12:38:39 pm
bornandbRED on Today at 12:33:52 pm
If you go back and re-watch he came on and gave it away 3 times by the end of the first half. Brought on to provide control - did anything but.

 ;D So his second half was stunningly accurate then in that case? Good to see you admit your post was just nonsense
