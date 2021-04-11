« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 310612 times)

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,079
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3160 on: April 11, 2021, 11:16:28 am »
Incredible boost for Trent but almost wish Thiago had scored in the build up, was great technique
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 01:35:38 am »
What does he bring? Genuine question and one it seems Klopp is asking himself too as he didnt start either leg. 

Ive been reluctant to criticise but theres no getting around the fact hes been shite. Physically youd perhaps expect some challenges but his supposed on the ball quality.... there has been 0 evidence of it. Overhitting a simple give and go with Salah tonight a prime example.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,619
  • SPQR
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 02:02:32 am »
It's been an out of sorts season for everyone. Thiago himself wouldn't have expected to come in and asked to play a role that he never thought he would have to when we first signed him given our injury in defense.

That being said, I kind of agree with bornandbRED. It's mid-April. He's being played where he would have expected to be played for a while now. He has no goals and no assists. I'd have expected at least flashes of brilliance here and there. Maybe a goal. Maybe an assist. Absolutely bossing the midfield ala Xabi Alonso. Something that'll give you the confidence that he'd definitely work out here. But we've really seen none of that. That being said, I suppose we'll see how he gets on next season.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,705
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 02:43:41 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 01:35:38 am
What does he bring? Genuine question and one it seems Klopp is asking himself too as he didnt start either leg. 
Ah yes, the old 'Klopp agrees with ME' lie
Quote
Ive been reluctant to criticise
:lmao

Nurse!

Quote
but theres no getting around the fact hes been shite.
Proper supporter, dat

Quote
Physically youd perhaps expect some challenges but his supposed on the ball quality.... there has been 0 evidence of it. Overhitting a simple give and go with Salah tonight a prime example.
A player sometimes has bad touches shocker!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:45:26 am by Ghost Town »
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 02:49:53 am »
The reports were that Klopp pushed for the Thiago signing specifically.  We could have waited until this summer and paid nothing instead we shelled out a lot of money in a pandemic on top of almost squad high wages to not start him in the most important games of our season at this point.  I don't think it speaks well of anybody at the club but maybe I'm biased as my previous posts in this thread have shown I haven't thought all that highly of him while saying I think he's playing just as well as he played elsewhere.  I just don't think he's what the club needed and maybe that's not all his fault.

So just like the other players who haven't hit the highs we hoped they would we go to next year.  The hope is that with CB's that won't get beat for pace and can actually start attacks on their own that maybe every one will revert to 2019 form?  At least that's what I'm hoping for as I don't think the club will have all that many other options.  Thiago isn't going to get better though.  Either the players around him do or we'll be having this same conversation next year if not worse.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,627
  • JFT 96
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 03:14:05 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 02:49:53 am
The reports were that Klopp pushed for the Thiago signing specifically.  We could have waited until this summer and paid nothing instead we shelled out a lot of money in a pandemic on top of almost squad high wages to not start him in the most important games of our season at this point.  I don't think it speaks well of anybody at the club but maybe I'm biased as my previous posts in this thread have shown I haven't thought all that highly of him while saying I think he's playing just as well as he played elsewhere.  I just don't think he's what the club needed and maybe that's not all his fault.

So just like the other players who haven't hit the highs we hoped they would we go to next year.  The hope is that with CB's that won't get beat for pace and can actually start attacks on their own that maybe every one will revert to 2019 form?  At least that's what I'm hoping for as I don't think the club will have all that many other options.  Thiago isn't going to get better though.  Either the players around him do or we'll be having this same conversation next year if not worse.

His role is to be the cherry on the cake of a pressing team. A player who makes the difference. A disguised pass or a feint. At the moment he is being asked to be the cake.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,705
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 06:00:22 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:14:05 am
His role is to be the cherry on the cake of a pressing team. A player who makes the difference. A disguised pass or a feint. At the moment he is being asked to be the cake.
Yep, and people are also reading too much of what they want to read (dour, negative, sky falling stuff) in his not starting. Only eleven players can start and the manager has to make a selection for the situation, context and oppsoition. Sometimes great players can miss out simply because, for example, the manager feels that Milner's put-it-about-and-hand-it-out snidery is needed towards the start of the game, to give them a few studmarks and let them know they're in a game. 
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,880
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 06:28:41 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:14:05 am
His role is to be the cherry on the cake of a pressing team. A player who makes the difference. A disguised pass or a feint. At the moment he is being asked to be the cake.

He was great at Arsenal next to Fabinho in what looked like a Klopp Liverpool team again. He's been left out since.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3168 on: Yesterday at 06:41:41 am »
If Robertson would have chested the ball down instead of letting it run past him he'd be clear through with a good chance for us. Sure Thiago missed a few but he creates something at any given time. Rather have Thiago's passes than Salahs weak chip passes into the box. Or the endless passes from Gini to the guy next to him. I'd love to see Thiago try to shoot more, as should all our players do.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3169 on: Yesterday at 06:53:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:14:05 am
His role is to be the cherry on the cake of a pressing team. A player who makes the difference. A disguised pass or a feint. At the moment he is being asked to be the cake.

Can understand people's frustration with him and last night he wasn't effective enough at all, but the above post is a good line and sums it up. It's rare that he's played with a specialist DM beside him, and when he has, he's usually looked good. I think it was a mistake from Klopp to move Fabinho at the same time Thiago came on. We never had the same balance or the right platform to build pressure from after that.

It is weird that he's been dropped to the bench right after starting to show his class in the Leipzig second leg and against Arsenal.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,490
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 09:43:59 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:28:41 am
He was great at Arsenal next to Fabinho in what looked like a Klopp Liverpool team again. He's been left out since.

They looked world class together - mystifying he then went away from it, maybe its fitness - no idea
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,741
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 10:28:13 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:43:59 am
They looked world class together - mystifying he then went away from it, maybe its fitness - no idea

Didn't you want to drop Fabinho back in to defence for the second leg?  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,095
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 02:37:30 pm »
At the moment he looks like a poor fit for this team where midfielders need to be able have good defensive capabilities. He is clumsy at tackling or even intercepting the ball and he looks like he treading water when running back. Perhaps the solution is to play him as 10 in a 4-2-3 -1 role but I am on the evidence of his attacking play with us I am not sure he will get enough goals and assists to justify being in that role.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,923
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 02:44:57 pm »
Quote from: ac on Today at 02:37:30 pm
At the moment he looks like a poor fit for this team where midfielders need to be able have good defensive capabilities. He is clumsy at tackling or even intercepting the ball and he looks like he treading water when running back.

A lot said the same about Fabinho when he was first coming through here.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 04:18:37 pm »
He would fit better in Pep teams i think. Someone like Kroos would fit better with us.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,923
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 04:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:18:37 pm
He would fit better in Pep teams i think. Someone like Kroos would fit better with us.

I think he'd fit fine here with a better player with him in midfield (along with Fab), and with more than 1 of the front 3 playing even close to their best form.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,490
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3176 on: Today at 04:24:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:28:13 am
Didn't you want to drop Fabinho back in to defence for the second leg?  ;D

I said it was a really tough call either way didnt i?
Dunno I say a lot of things....
Id have started Thiago either way fwiw
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,536
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3177 on: Today at 04:28:19 pm »
He's clearly not shite. Ridiculous people even think that.

He looked very good until he had his knee smashed by the bluenose thug. Arguably man of the match in that game and he had Henderson and Fabinho to supplement his qualities. I don't think they've played together since.

I'd be a bit more patient with him.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,079
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3178 on: Today at 04:34:11 pm »
He's definitely not one to bring on if we need a goal though!

Agree with Jack, think we should have started him....but then I thought Gini and Millie were both good on Wednesday too so its a toughie. Bringing him on and then moving Fab to CB was a bit odd but I dont particularly think it impacted anything considering Real had practically parked the bus at that point anyway.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,500
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3179 on: Today at 04:53:12 pm »
Not that odd. We kept it tight for an hour and then began to gamble more, a perfectly good game plan. Fabhino was moved to 'deeper cdm" not really cb and Thiago was meant to find the killer pass.

but f all worked. none of our dice rolls worked at all. Jota didnt get a sniff no killer pass was forthcomg Ox never touched the ball shaq tried hard but was well marshaled.  Needed to have taken one of the first half chances. Credit to Real they held firm.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3180 on: Today at 04:54:52 pm »
Remember he came back & played very well against Newcastle.
He was good vs Man Utd as well. Good vs Spurs

It is strange his performances since bar the 1st leg against Leipzig have got worse.

He was very poor against Wolves.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3181 on: Today at 05:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:19:48 pm
I think he'd fit fine here with a better player with him in midfield (along with Fab), and with more than 1 of the front 3 playing even close to their best form.

Henderson Fab Thiago?

Have we tried that this season though? With all the injuries i don't know anymore
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,434
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3182 on: Today at 05:19:30 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:28:19 pm
He's clearly not shite. Ridiculous people even think that.

He looked very good until he had his knee smashed by the bluenose thug. Arguably man of the match in that game and he had Henderson and Fabinho to supplement his qualities. I don't think they've played together since.

I'd be a bit more patient with him.
Yep. Patience is key with any player, especially one who has been elite for over 10 years, won everything, and who broke premier league passing records in his first 45 minutes.

That was clearly a serious injury which kept him out for much longer than originally expected, and which will have affected his game -even after recovering. When he came back, our team and system was already struggling compared to when he made his debut.

I think next season we'll see the best of him when he has a settled team around him, and everyone has gotten this freak season out of their system.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,880
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3183 on: Today at 06:58:58 pm »
Quote from: ac on Today at 02:37:30 pm
At the moment he looks like a poor fit for this team where midfielders need to be able have good defensive capabilities. He is clumsy at tackling or even intercepting the ball and he looks like he treading water when running back. Perhaps the solution is to play him as 10 in a 4-2-3 -1 role but I am on the evidence of his attacking play with us I am not sure he will get enough goals and assists to justify being in that role.

What defensive contribution is Wijnaldum making?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3184 on: Today at 07:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:43:41 am
Ah yes, the old 'Klopp agrees with ME' lie:lmao

Nurse!
Proper supporter, dat
A player sometimes has bad touches shocker!

Odd response. Its not about lying nor Klopp agreeing with me - what I think does not matter. That the manager feels the need to drop him for our two biggest games of the season is a red flag for anyone that doesnt wish to clap their hands around their ears.

Its not one bad touch but something thats been pervading his game all season. Thats without delving into some inexplicable actions off the ball. So far hes been... below par to say the least and at 30 with that reputation youd expect a class act who can drag the team through shit and raise our level (there has been absolutely no sign of this - the opposite in fact)  rather than someone who needs perfect conditions to be able to shine.
Logged

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3185 on: Today at 07:57:21 pm »
I have very disappointed with him to be honest .then fab comes back in midfield he looks better.then klopp drop's him in the big euro games ..don't get it to be honest?
Logged

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,095
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3186 on: Today at 08:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:58:58 pm
What defensive contribution is Wijnaldum making?

Its not what it was but we know what he can do defensively in Klopp team. Whats your point?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3187 on: Today at 08:51:32 pm »
Hell come good, i dont think hes actually played bad anyways, he isnt a final third passer like De Bruyne, he has always been the facilitator and the player who can take players out the game with his dribbling, dont see him doing much wrong in most games.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3188 on: Today at 08:52:53 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:09:33 pm
Odd response. Its not about lying nor Klopp agreeing with me - what I think does not matter. That the manager feels the need to drop him for our two biggest games of the season is a red flag for anyone that doesnt wish to clap their hands around their ears.

Its not one bad touch but something thats been pervading his game all season. Thats without delving into some inexplicable actions off the ball. So far hes been... below par to say the least and at 30 with that reputation youd expect a class act who can drag the team through shit and raise our level (there has been absolutely no sign of this - the opposite in fact)  rather than someone who needs perfect conditions to be able to shine.

When do deep lying playmakers ever do this...
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,489
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3189 on: Today at 08:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:52:53 pm
When do deep lying playmakers ever do this...

He's never been that type of player either, anyone who has watched him play throughout his career, he's never been like that. I'm not sure what people were actually expecting. He was injured for half of the season, didn't have pre-season with us either, and started playing when we as a team have struggled all over the place.
Logged

Offline Beninger

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,912
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3190 on: Today at 08:58:57 pm »
I dont see a problem with the way hes playing. But I didnt have any preconceptions either.
Logged
* * * * * *

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3191 on: Today at 10:42:00 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:56:50 pm
He's never been that type of player either, anyone who has watched him play throughout his career, he's never been like that. I'm not sure what people were actually expecting. He was injured for half of the season, didn't have pre-season with us either, and started playing when we as a team have struggled all over the place.

And yet I'd argue he's played just as he did at Bayern and that anybody thinking they'll see a different player next year or under certain conditions are smoking something.
Logged

Online Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,564
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3192 on: Today at 10:48:21 pm »
I think he'll only be good for the system Klopp plays if he plays in a MF 3 with Hendo and Fab.

Otherwise he'll forever flatter to deceive.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,205
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3193 on: Today at 10:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:42:00 pm
And yet I'd argue he's played just as he did at Bayern and that anybody thinking they'll see a different player next year or under certain conditions are smoking something.
Thing is if we're winning most games next season and competing for the title, people will see what he's doing in a different light. Look at the difference in the way people have been talking about Gini this season compared to last for example. Playing in a winning team massively helps the perception of players who don't get goals or assists.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Up
« previous next »
 