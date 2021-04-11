He's clearly not shite. Ridiculous people even think that.
He looked very good until he had his knee smashed by the bluenose thug. Arguably man of the match in that game and he had Henderson and Fabinho to supplement his qualities. I don't think they've played together since.
I'd be a bit more patient with him.
Yep. Patience is key with any player, especially one who has been elite for over 10 years, won everything, and who broke premier league passing records in his first 45 minutes.
That was clearly a serious injury which kept him out for much longer than originally expected, and which will have affected his game -even after recovering. When he came back, our team and system was already struggling compared to when he made his debut.
I think next season we'll see the best of him when he has a settled team around him, and everyone has gotten this freak season out of their system.