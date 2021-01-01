I agree that just blaming Keita doesn't cut it when they all aren't performing. Keita takes the fall by getting subbed after 40 mins (or 45 at Villa Park) when Klopp seldom ever makes a tactical change that early.



You'd expect better from Fabinho, but Fabinho was DM when Watford and Villa stuffed us and the midfield wasn't right then either. Our midfield works as a collective, it needs the right blend. Thiago struggled without Fabinho or Henderson in there and I think the same is true for Fabinho.



Right, so what happened once Keita was taken off for both games? You had the right blend of players on, but you still had players making poor decisions on and off the ball. So yes the collective helps, but a collective midfield can't make your forward players or your defenders better on the ball. Some things are down to individual players. If you can't make a five yard pass to your nearest team-mate, that has fck all to do with the blend of midfield. And that was happening all over the pitch.Would have Thiago have done better from the start? Possibly, sure. But how the rest of the team was performing, we would still have massive issues.That's why I pointed out the players who were playing poorly in the match, midfield aside. In any game, let alone a big game, you can't gift the opposition especially Madrid, chances to punish you. And we did, as a team.