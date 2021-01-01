No my point is the mistakes came from no one being able to put their foot on the ball and keep it! Thiago was brought in for games like this & him not starting was a bad decision. And now Klopp will probably put him in vs Villa where they have the athleticism to out run him which is where he struggles. Tinker with the midfield for that game not fucking Madrid.



It was a bad move that snowballed from there and gave Madrid all the initiative in the game. Keita could have taken Ginis place but my point is Thiago being there couldve helped to settle Fab and the defence by providing options for them to pass and keep the ball. Fab and Gini were poor and Keita was hiding. Thiago couldve helped to pass through the lines instead we went sideways and back all of the first half pretty much.



I understand what you're saying, but imo one player alone can't hold the blame or improve every aspect on the pitch when there are variou issues occurringThiago has played in games where we looked poor as we did last night. I love Thiago and his ability on the ball, but he's not a magician that makes every single player on the pitch better. So while I'm sure he would have done better in midfield than Keita, we couldn't string a five yard pass successfully at times, which imo is down to individuals, not the midfield or the balance of the midfield.Players have to take responsibility for individual performances and individual mistakes. I'll give you another example. For months people have bene wanting Firmino to be on the bench and the game he didn't start [last night], now people are saying had we had started, everything would have been fine. Firmino, Thiago, henderson or whoever, when you can't do the basics correctly in a game of that magnitude, nine times out of ten you're going to lose regardless.