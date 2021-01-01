« previous next »
They pressed us so brilliantly in the first half, we desperately needed Thiago in there to give us some breathing room. Fair play to them though, only City are usually able to do that to us. It felt very much like the players werent expecting it. And I dont think Klopp was.
we need to nibble at their midfielders who looked like they were out for a lovely walk around the park
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:01:19 am
No, we lost the game because we made individual errors. Keita was poor, but Keita wasn't the reason we lost. Keita had nothing to do with Trent making an error, us getting done by a long ball 60 yards away, and a number of other mistakes that players were making in possession.

Sorry but the mistakes come  from the nerves. We were clearly nervous from minute 1. Having some with the composure and quality to settle the defence and midfield down wouldve helped immensely to grow us in the game. Thiago has plenty of composure and actually has the most experience of all our players playing at this level and is the exact kind of player you want in a game like this. Put him in from the start and I think we see a bit more control on the ball which gives confidence. The line up we started with gave Madrid the game from minute 1 and it snowballed from there.

I called it straight away when I saw the line up that it was a wrong move. It was absolute madness not starting unless it was physical.

He comes on at 2-0 what is he expected to do? You dont give a quality and veteran team like Madrid a fucking 2-0 lead.
I woke up at 4am and just looking at the ceiling still baffled why he never started.

Strange.

Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:25:44 am
Sorry but the mistakes come  from the nerves. We were clearly nervous from minute 1. Having some with the composure and quality to settle the defence and midfield down wouldve helped immensely to grow us in the game. Thiago has plenty of composure and actually has the most experience of all our players playing at this level and is the exact kind of player you want in a game like this. Put him in from the start and I think we see a bit more control on the ball which gives confidence. The line up we started with gave Madrid the game from minute 1 and it snowballed from there.


I was hopeful when Keita started that we'd be 'going for it' and giving their midfield the pressing of their lives but agree with this post really. After about 10 minutes I just wanted someone to calm them down, either a bit of leadership [Milner] or composure [Thiago] was urgently needed. From 10 mins in I was praying we'd get to half time level because we were all so off it. It was probably the most 'nervous' performance I've ever seen from a Klopp team - every player looked like they didn't believe that they deserved to be there.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:56:08 am
I woke up at 4am and just looking at the ceiling still baffled why he never started.

Strange.

Surely it's exactly the kind of game he was signed to play in as well and excel (as he did at Leipzig in the last round or at Arsenal on Saturday).

Downright baffling. Keita has barely played in 2021 either.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:25:44 am
Sorry but the mistakes come  from the nerves. We were clearly nervous from minute 1. Having some with the composure and quality to settle the defence and midfield down wouldve helped immensely to grow us in the game. Thiago has plenty of composure and actually has the most experience of all our players playing at this level and is the exact kind of player you want in a game like this. Put him in from the start and I think we see a bit more control on the ball which gives confidence. The line up we started with gave Madrid the game from minute 1 and it snowballed from there.

I called it straight away when I saw the line up that it was a wrong move. It was absolute madness not starting unless it was physical.

He comes on at 2-0 what is he expected to do? You dont give a quality and veteran team like Madrid a fucking 2-0 lead.

Right so the mistakes from everyone on the pitch as soon as the game started came because of Keita starting? Did Keita have an impact on Mane not playing well for the last couple of months? How about Robertson? How about Fabinho having a poor game despite being good as of late? So all that came down to one individual player?

Yeah I don't buy that. He was poor, no doubt about it, that's why he was taken off at the 42nd minute. But there were a host of problems that had nothing to do with him.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:31:27 pm
Right so the mistakes from everyone on the pitch as soon as the game started came because of Keita starting? Did Keita have an impact on Mane not playing well for the last couple of months? How about Robertson? How about Fabinho having a poor game despite being good as of late? So all that came down to one individual player?

Yeah I don't buy that. He was poor, no doubt about it, that's why he was taken off at the 42nd minute. But there were a host of problems that had nothing to do with him.

Fabinho has excelled since he came back in with Thiago alongside him though.

The last time we played that midfield 3 we were stuffed 7-2 at Villa (although Keita was hooked at half time then)
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:34:52 pm
Fabinho has excelled since he came back in with Thiago alongside him though.

The last time we played that midfield 3 we were stuffed 7-2 at Villa (although Keita was hooked at half time then)

We've used that midfield before the Villa game, it's not the first time we used that combination. The midfield alone wasn't the problem against Villa either.

Fabinho has played well in his career here before Thiago ever came along. So while he has played well with Thiago, his individual errors that he's making on the pitch can't be because Keita is playing.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:37:08 pm
We've used that midfield before the Villa game, it's not the first time we used that combination. The midfield alone wasn't the problem against Villa either.

Fabinho has played well in his career here before Thiago ever came along. So while he has played well with Thiago, his individual errors that he's making on the pitch can't be because Keita is playing.

I agree that just blaming Keita doesn't cut it when they all aren't performing. Keita takes the fall by getting subbed after 40 mins (or 45 at Villa Park) when Klopp seldom ever makes a tactical change that early.

You'd expect better from Fabinho, but Fabinho was DM when Watford and Villa stuffed us and the midfield wasn't right then either. Our midfield works as a collective, it needs the right blend.  Thiago struggled without Fabinho or Henderson in there and I think the same is true for Fabinho.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:42:49 pm
I agree that just blaming Keita doesn't cut it when they all aren't performing. Keita takes the fall by getting subbed after 40 mins (or 45 at Villa Park) when Klopp seldom ever makes a tactical change that early.

You'd expect better from Fabinho, but Fabinho was DM when Watford and Villa stuffed us and the midfield wasn't right then either. Our midfield works as a collective, it needs the right blend.  Thiago struggled without Fabinho or Henderson in there and I think the same is true for Fabinho.

Right, so what happened once Keita was taken off for both games? You had the right blend of players on, but you still had players making poor decisions on and off the ball. So yes the collective helps, but a collective midfield can't make your forward players or your defenders better on the ball. Some things are down to individual players. If you can't make a five yard pass to your nearest team-mate, that has fck all to do with the blend of midfield. And that was happening all over the pitch.

Would have Thiago have done better from the start? Possibly, sure. But how the rest of the team was performing, we would still have massive issues.

That's why I pointed out the players who were playing poorly in the match, midfield aside. In any game, let alone a big game, you can't gift the opposition especially Madrid, chances to punish you. And we did, as a team.
Did Fabinho have a bad game?

The midfield was so easy to play through not even Red Adair could put out all those fires.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:49:14 pm
Did Fabinho have a bad game?

The midfield was so easy to play through not even Red Adair could put out all those fires.

For his standards, and based on recent games, I'd say yes. But the midfield alone was not the problem, we played poorly in all segments of the game, the very basics we didn't do consistently at all.

The entire team was dysfunctional and Thiago temporarily managed to alleviate problems with his composure and exceptional passing abilities, but we were still far too disjointed and lacking an effective shape. The midfield had an impossible job and then individuals had stinkers too.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:50:31 pm
For his standards, and based on recent games, I'd say yes. But the midfield alone was not the problem, we played poorly in all segments of the game, the very basics we didn't do consistently at all.
Personally I felt like most of it came from the midfield, the defence couldn't move the ball forward and the attackers were starved of possession. They were too easy to play through and the passing was slow and negative. 
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:55:30 pm
Personally I felt like most of it came from the midfield, the defence couldn't move the ball forward and the attackers were starved of possession. They were too easy to play through and the passing was slow and negative.

Sure they had a negative impact on the game, but like I said, Mane's form has been non existent for months and he had a poor game on the night. You can't have that many players underperform and expect to get a positive result, regardless of the midfield.

Controlling the ball is the basic fundamental of the game, and we couldn't do that, regardless of where it was on the pitch. Look at the third goal we conceded. That's just mistake after mistake after mistake from various players
Play him and Fabinho in a two next season with a 10 ahead of them.  They're the perfect blend in midfield and I'd rather Thiago sits in the middle instead of dropping deep and wide to cover fullbacks throughout the game.
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:07:41 pm
Play him and Fabinho in a two next season with a 10 ahead of them.  They're the perfect blend in midfield and I'd rather Thiago sits in the middle instead of dropping deep and wide to cover fullbacks throughout the game.

Imagine those two with a David Silva in front of them! Is Bobby capable of being that player? Im 50/50 on it.
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 01:18:07 pm
Imagine those two with a David Silva in front of them! Is Bobby capable of being that player? Im 50/50 on it.

Not sure.  Klopp tried him as a 10 when he first arrived and it just didn't work - he doesn't have the depth of passing for that position.  I think Bobby actually has the skillset to play as an 8 in our current system, but that would be a big change at this point in his career.
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:07:41 pm
Play him and Fabinho in a two next season with a 10 ahead of them.  They're the perfect blend in midfield and I'd rather Thiago sits in the middle instead of dropping deep and wide to cover fullbacks throughout the game.

At the moment its Hendo, Fab plus one and I dont see that changing until Hendos level drops right off.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:22:48 pm
At the moment its Hendo, Fab plus one and I dont see that changing until Hendos level drops right off.

Yeah I agree if we're going to continue with our current set up, Henderson has to be in there.  But if we switch to a two in midfield, I think it'd suit Thiago more.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:49:14 pm
Did Fabinho have a bad game?

The midfield was so easy to play through not even Red Adair could put out all those fires.



I think he did.  It wasn't so much the putting out fires part, but when he had the ball, in space, I don't think I've ever seen him be so wasteful and pedestrian with what he did with it.  No searching through balls, no forward chips.  Even his 5 to 10 yard passing was off.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:31:27 pm
Right so the mistakes from everyone on the pitch as soon as the game started came because of Keita starting? Did Keita have an impact on Mane not playing well for the last couple of months? How about Robertson? How about Fabinho having a poor game despite being good as of late? So all that came down to one individual player?

Yeah I don't buy that. He was poor, no doubt about it, that's why he was taken off at the 42nd minute. But there were a host of problems that had nothing to do with him.

No my point is the mistakes came from no one being able to put their foot on the ball and keep it! Thiago was brought in for games like this & him not starting was a bad decision. And now Klopp will probably put him in vs Villa where they have the athleticism to out run him which is where he struggles. Tinker with the midfield for that game not fucking Madrid.

It was a bad move that snowballed from there and gave Madrid all the initiative in the game. Keita could have taken Ginis place but my point is Thiago being there couldve helped to settle Fab and the defence by providing options for them to pass and keep the ball. Fab and Gini were poor and Keita was hiding. Thiago couldve helped to pass through the lines instead we went sideways and back all of the first half pretty much.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:57:31 pm
No my point is the mistakes came from no one being able to put their foot on the ball and keep it! Thiago was brought in for games like this & him not starting was a bad decision. And now Klopp will probably put him in vs Villa where they have the athleticism to out run him which is where he struggles. Tinker with the midfield for that game not fucking Madrid.

It was a bad move that snowballed from there and gave Madrid all the initiative in the game. Keita could have taken Ginis place but my point is Thiago being there couldve helped to settle Fab and the defence by providing options for them to pass and keep the ball. Fab and Gini were poor and Keita was hiding. Thiago couldve helped to pass through the lines instead we went sideways and back all of the first half pretty much.

I understand what you're saying, but imo one player alone can't hold the blame or improve every aspect on the pitch when there are variou issues occurring

Thiago has played in games where we looked poor as we did last night. I love Thiago and his ability on the ball, but he's not a magician that makes every single player on the pitch better. So while I'm sure he would have done better in midfield than Keita, we couldn't string a five yard pass successfully at times, which imo is down to individuals, not the midfield or the balance of the midfield.

Players have to take responsibility for individual performances and individual mistakes. I'll give you another example. For months people have bene wanting Firmino to be on the bench and the game he didn't start [last night], now people are saying had we had started, everything would have been fine.  Firmino, Thiago, henderson or whoever, when you can't do the basics correctly in a game of that magnitude, nine times out of ten you're going to lose regardless.

