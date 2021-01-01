« previous next »
Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 08:30:25 am »
They pressed us so brilliantly in the first half, we desperately needed Thiago in there to give us some breathing room. Fair play to them though, only City are usually able to do that to us. It felt very much like the players werent expecting it. And I dont think Klopp was.
Offline liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 08:54:35 am »
we need to nibble at their midfielders who looked like they were out for a lovely walk around the park
Offline Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 10:25:44 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:01:19 am
No, we lost the game because we made individual errors. Keita was poor, but Keita wasn't the reason we lost. Keita had nothing to do with Trent making an error, us getting done by a long ball 60 yards away, and a number of other mistakes that players were making in possession.

Sorry but the mistakes come  from the nerves. We were clearly nervous from minute 1. Having some with the composure and quality to settle the defence and midfield down wouldve helped immensely to grow us in the game. Thiago has plenty of composure and actually has the most experience of all our players playing at this level and is the exact kind of player you want in a game like this. Put him in from the start and I think we see a bit more control on the ball which gives confidence. The line up we started with gave Madrid the game from minute 1 and it snowballed from there.

I called it straight away when I saw the line up that it was a wrong move. It was absolute madness not starting unless it was physical.

He comes on at 2-0 what is he expected to do? You dont give a quality and veteran team like Madrid a fucking 2-0 lead.
Offline RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 10:56:08 am »
I woke up at 4am and just looking at the ceiling still baffled why he never started.

Strange.

Offline Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 11:50:54 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:25:44 am
Sorry but the mistakes come  from the nerves. We were clearly nervous from minute 1. Having some with the composure and quality to settle the defence and midfield down wouldve helped immensely to grow us in the game. Thiago has plenty of composure and actually has the most experience of all our players playing at this level and is the exact kind of player you want in a game like this. Put him in from the start and I think we see a bit more control on the ball which gives confidence. The line up we started with gave Madrid the game from minute 1 and it snowballed from there.


I was hopeful when Keita started that we'd be 'going for it' and giving their midfield the pressing of their lives but agree with this post really. After about 10 minutes I just wanted someone to calm them down, either a bit of leadership [Milner] or composure [Thiago] was urgently needed. From 10 mins in I was praying we'd get to half time level because we were all so off it. It was probably the most 'nervous' performance I've ever seen from a Klopp team - every player looked like they didn't believe that they deserved to be there.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 12:31:08 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:56:08 am
I woke up at 4am and just looking at the ceiling still baffled why he never started.

Strange.

Surely it's exactly the kind of game he was signed to play in as well and excel (as he did at Leipzig in the last round or at Arsenal on Saturday).

Downright baffling. Keita has barely played in 2021 either.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 12:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:25:44 am
Sorry but the mistakes come  from the nerves. We were clearly nervous from minute 1. Having some with the composure and quality to settle the defence and midfield down wouldve helped immensely to grow us in the game. Thiago has plenty of composure and actually has the most experience of all our players playing at this level and is the exact kind of player you want in a game like this. Put him in from the start and I think we see a bit more control on the ball which gives confidence. The line up we started with gave Madrid the game from minute 1 and it snowballed from there.

I called it straight away when I saw the line up that it was a wrong move. It was absolute madness not starting unless it was physical.

He comes on at 2-0 what is he expected to do? You dont give a quality and veteran team like Madrid a fucking 2-0 lead.

Right so the mistakes from everyone on the pitch as soon as the game started came because of Keita starting? Did Keita have an impact on Mane not playing well for the last couple of months? How about Robertson? How about Fabinho having a poor game despite being good as of late? So all that came down to one individual player?

Yeah I don't buy that. He was poor, no doubt about it, that's why he was taken off at the 42nd minute. But there were a host of problems that had nothing to do with him.
Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 12:34:52 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:31:27 pm
Right so the mistakes from everyone on the pitch as soon as the game started came because of Keita starting? Did Keita have an impact on Mane not playing well for the last couple of months? How about Robertson? How about Fabinho having a poor game despite being good as of late? So all that came down to one individual player?

Yeah I don't buy that. He was poor, no doubt about it, that's why he was taken off at the 42nd minute. But there were a host of problems that had nothing to do with him.

Fabinho has excelled since he came back in with Thiago alongside him though.

The last time we played that midfield 3 we were stuffed 7-2 at Villa (although Keita was hooked at half time then)
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 12:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:34:52 pm
Fabinho has excelled since he came back in with Thiago alongside him though.

The last time we played that midfield 3 we were stuffed 7-2 at Villa (although Keita was hooked at half time then)

We've used that midfield before the Villa game, it's not the first time we used that combination. The midfield alone wasn't the problem against Villa either.

Fabinho has played well in his career here before Thiago ever came along. So while he has played well with Thiago, his individual errors that he's making on the pitch can't be because Keita is playing.
Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 12:42:49 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:37:08 pm
We've used that midfield before the Villa game, it's not the first time we used that combination. The midfield alone wasn't the problem against Villa either.

Fabinho has played well in his career here before Thiago ever came along. So while he has played well with Thiago, his individual errors that he's making on the pitch can't be because Keita is playing.

I agree that just blaming Keita doesn't cut it when they all aren't performing. Keita takes the fall by getting subbed after 40 mins (or 45 at Villa Park) when Klopp seldom ever makes a tactical change that early.

You'd expect better from Fabinho, but Fabinho was DM when Watford and Villa stuffed us and the midfield wasn't right then either. Our midfield works as a collective, it needs the right blend.  Thiago struggled without Fabinho or Henderson in there and I think the same is true for Fabinho.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 12:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:42:49 pm
I agree that just blaming Keita doesn't cut it when they all aren't performing. Keita takes the fall by getting subbed after 40 mins (or 45 at Villa Park) when Klopp seldom ever makes a tactical change that early.

You'd expect better from Fabinho, but Fabinho was DM when Watford and Villa stuffed us and the midfield wasn't right then either. Our midfield works as a collective, it needs the right blend.  Thiago struggled without Fabinho or Henderson in there and I think the same is true for Fabinho.

Right, so what happened once Keita was taken off for both games? You had the right blend of players on, but you still had players making poor decisions on and off the ball. So yes the collective helps, but a collective midfield can't make your forward players or your defenders better on the ball. Some things are down to individual players. If you can't make a five yard pass to your nearest team-mate, that has fck all to do with the blend of midfield. And that was happening all over the pitch.

Would have Thiago have done better from the start? Possibly, sure. But how the rest of the team was performing, we would still have massive issues.

That's why I pointed out the players who were playing poorly in the match, midfield aside. In any game, let alone a big game, you can't gift the opposition especially Madrid, chances to punish you. And we did, as a team.
Online Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 12:49:14 pm »
Did Fabinho have a bad game?

The midfield was so easy to play through not even Red Adair could put out all those fires.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 12:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:49:14 pm
Did Fabinho have a bad game?

The midfield was so easy to play through not even Red Adair could put out all those fires.

For his standards, and based on recent games, I'd say yes. But the midfield alone was not the problem, we played poorly in all segments of the game, the very basics we didn't do consistently at all.

Online Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 12:52:37 pm »
The entire team was dysfunctional and Thiago temporarily managed to alleviate problems with his composure and exceptional passing abilities, but we were still far too disjointed and lacking an effective shape. The midfield had an impossible job and then individuals had stinkers too.
