Reminds me a bit of Fabinho when he first got here. He makes the sort of challenges most players would prob not bother with, and the sort that if you're slightly out with are fouls.



Took Fab a while to get up to speed, and the refs, and he picks up way less yellows than he did at first (he still does like, it's just the nature of making those challenges).



Once he is though winning those challenges early, whilst the oppo are in transition and out of position, will be a vital part of our game.



I think its definitely this rather than anything about his overall game in general.Thiago got injured in only his 2nd game, and will have been keen to bounce back. He'll also have wanted to impress his new club, and he looks like the sort of player that never gets bullied. I think it's a little bit of over-enthusiasm at times, plus frustration at being out so long, and a sense of personal urgency that he wants to grab a game by the scruff of the neck and do it all himself - like Gerrard tried to do sometimes. It almost feels like he's trying too hard to overcompensate for the other problems we've had.Once we have our injured players plus the crowds back, I think he'll realise he can just focus on what he does best, which is controlling the midfield and showing the opposition who's boss. I think next season he'll be the player we saw at Bayern, and we all hoped he'd be last summer.