Thing about Thiago is he seems dirty but when you watch his challenges they're just late / inaccurate + forceful



I think it will smooth out. The PL is fast, he's slowly getting up to speed now perhaps, interceptions and tackles need absolutely critical timing and even the best players need time to get this right.



I know we bought a world class midfielder, but what's ravaged our team has definitely held everyone back a level.



Aggression by itself is fine. It is how it is deployed that is the issue. Gutsy passes to Salah and fucking bicycle kicks is aggression. He isn't, to me, a cynical player... though oh lord, steel in midfield is great



Sort of reminds me of Lucas as DM, that phase just before he came truly good, he was a bit dirty and late in the challenge etc. which got him dogs' abuse for being sloppy, but really... it's honing it