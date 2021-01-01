« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Offline tubby pls.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 04:55:35 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:52:17 pm
The word shithouse equates with a lack of courage. Thiago is the opposite, he has a poor injury record but still flies into 50/50's.

Does it?  People on here always call Fernandinho a shithouse, but he's not lacking in courage, he's just a cynical player.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online FlashGordon

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3041 on: Yesterday at 05:03:32 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:50:00 pm
I view snide and shithouse as one and the same which if you don't agree then whatever.  I'm not trying to talk down from my first statement other than saying it was probably the wrong choice of words but my belief has been the same the whole time.

Thiago commits the most fouls per 90 on the team and would have the most cards if he hadn't had Covid or been injured.  In my mind then either he's not a good tackler or he's a bit of a shithouse.  I'll go with a bit of a shithouse.  If you want to believe it's nothing then sure.  We're all entitled to our opinions or are you arguing that actually only you get to have your opinion?

As far as American football, and?  It was like 100 years ago but people regularly died playing without pads.  Have you ever watched an NFL game from the sidelines?  The first time I saw a RB go on a sweep and get hit by a LB at full speed I thought he was dead.  The TV doesn't do it justice.

The American footballers comment was a snide little dig to be totally honest.

Al sums it up for me. Thiago isn't a shit house or snide. Just because you commit fouls doesn't make you snide. Raking your studs down the back of someone's achillies makes you snide or challenges of similar ilk.

I notice you never address the fact this all started by you calling him violent as well.

You're more than welcome to your opinion, I mean it's wrong, but you're entitled to it.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Al 666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3042 on: Yesterday at 05:09:58 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:55:35 pm
Does it?  People on here always call Fernandinho a shithouse, but he's not lacking in courage, he's just a cynical player.

Fernandinho kicks people when they are getting away from him and he has no chance of getting the ball. That for me is a shithouse challenge. Thiago for me has just been aggressive with his challenges.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 06:01:09 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 05:03:32 pm
The American footballers comment was a snide little dig to be totally honest.

Al sums it up for me. Thiago isn't a shit house or snide. Just because you commit fouls doesn't make you snide. Raking your studs down the back of someone's achillies makes you snide or challenges of similar ilk.

I notice you never address the fact this all started by you calling him violent as well.

You're more than welcome to your opinion, I mean it's wrong, but you're entitled to it.

Eh?

I'm not trying to talk down from my first statement other than saying it was probably the wrong choice of words but my belief has been the same the whole time.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3044 on: Yesterday at 07:20:32 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:01:09 pm
Eh?

I'm not trying to talk down from my first statement other than saying it was probably the wrong choice of words but my belief has been the same the whole time.

Missed that, fair enough.

You're still wrong though  :D
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3045 on: Yesterday at 09:09:37 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:50:00 pm
I view snide and shithouse as one and the same which if you don't agree then whatever.  I'm not trying to talk down from my first statement other than saying it was probably the wrong choice of words but my belief has been the same the whole time.

Thiago commits the most fouls per 90 on the team and would have the most cards if he hadn't had Covid or been injured.  In my mind then either he's not a good tackler or he's a bit of a shithouse.  I'll go with a bit of a shithouse.  If you want to believe it's nothing then sure.  We're all entitled to our opinions or are you arguing that actually only you get to have your opinion?

As far as American football, and?  It was like 100 years ago but people regularly died playing without pads.  Have you ever watched an NFL game from the sidelines?  The first time I saw a RB go on a sweep and get hit by a LB at full speed I thought he was dead.  The TV doesn't do it justice.

Not arsed about the reasons why. A shithouse in scouse language means only one thing.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3046 on: Yesterday at 09:18:24 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:50:00 pm
I view snide and shithouse as one and the same which if you don't agree then whatever.  I'm not trying to talk down from my first statement other than saying it was probably the wrong choice of words but my belief has been the same the whole time.

Thiago commits the most fouls per 90 on the team and would have the most cards if he hadn't had Covid or been injured.  In my mind then either he's not a good tackler or he's a bit of a shithouse.  I'll go with a bit of a shithouse.  If you want to believe it's nothing then sure.  We're all entitled to our opinions or are you arguing that actually only you get to have your opinion?

As far as American football, and?  It was like 100 years ago but people regularly died playing without pads.  Have you ever watched an NFL game from the sidelines?  The first time I saw a RB go on a sweep and get hit by a LB at full speed I thought he was dead.  The TV doesn't do it justice.


Prefer Rugby League.


As for Thiago,your opinion stinks almost as bad as your grasp on what constitutes a shithouse.He earns his yellows which gets brownie points from me because nothing winds me up more than players getting yellows for soft challenges.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3047 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:52:17 pm
The word shithouse equates with a lack of courage. Thiago is the opposite, he has a poor injury record but still flies into 50/50's.

That's my understanding of the word to.
Offline trickynl

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3048 on: Today at 09:31:36 am
Shithouse = Harry Kane.  Coward who endangers opponents on a regular basis.  Thiago is not a shithouse.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3049 on: Today at 09:33:26 am
Quote from: trickynl on Today at 09:31:36 am
Shithouse = Harry Kane.  Coward who endangers opponents on a regular basis.  Thiago is not a shithouse.
For me shithouse always equals Sergio Ramos.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3050 on: Today at 10:05:37 am
Thing about Thiago is he seems dirty but when you watch his challenges they're just late / inaccurate + forceful

I think it will smooth out. The PL is fast, he's slowly getting up to speed now perhaps, interceptions and tackles need absolutely critical timing and even the best players need time to get this right.

I know we bought a world class midfielder, but what's ravaged our team has definitely held everyone back a level.

Aggression by itself is fine. It is how it is deployed that is the issue. Gutsy passes to Salah and fucking bicycle kicks is aggression. He isn't, to me, a cynical player... though oh lord, steel in midfield is great

Sort of reminds me of Lucas as DM, that phase just before he came truly good, he was a bit dirty and late in the challenge etc. which got him dogs' abuse for being sloppy, but really... it's honing it
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3051 on: Today at 10:29:49 am
Reminds me a bit of Fabinho when he first got here. He makes the sort of challenges most players would prob not bother with, and the sort that if you're slightly out with are fouls.

Took Fab a while to get up to speed, and the refs, and he picks up way less yellows than he did at first (he still does like, it's just the nature of making those challenges).

Once he is though winning those challenges early, whilst the oppo are in transition and out of position, will be a vital part of our game.
