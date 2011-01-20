« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

JordanTremenderson

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 09:18:27 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 18, 2021, 11:49:14 am
Klopp praising a player is nothing unusual, I prefer to use my eyes and form my own opinion rather than just listen to soundbites.

Yes let's ignore our manager and listen to you!  ;D

Klopp knows & I agree with him.  Vastly underrated is Gini.  Maybe he'll be fully appreciated when if he leaves.
Jm55

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 09:29:54 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 18, 2021, 09:27:24 pm
There are less, but there are plenty at the match who are pricks too.

Ive had more than a few shoring matches with people constantly slagging players off.

I remember at Villa park, Torres debut, he went off after about an hour and someone behind me shouted and hes done fuck all today as well.  ;D

All was right with the world when Gerrard got the winner.
Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 09:55:19 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:29:54 pm
I remember at Villa park, Torres debut, he went off after about an hour and someone behind me shouted and hes done fuck all today as well.  ;D

All was right with the world when Gerrard got the winner.

My memory was that Torres was on the pitch when Steve hit the winner in the last minute. Like everyone else in the ground he was amazed by the quality of the strike. "You're playing with the best footballer in the world now Nando."

No, just checked. Voronin replaced Torres in 80th minute. Easy mistake to make, both being club legends. 
Jm55

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 09:59:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:55:19 pm
My memory was that Torres was on the pitch when Steve hit the winner in the last minute. Like everyone else in the ground he was amazed by the quality of the strike. "You're playing with the best footballer in the world now Nando."

Youre right he played 90 minutes!

The point still stands though, someone behind me deffo said those words! Ive got a mental image of me craning my neck round to see who was coming out with that shite. ;D
Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 10:00:35 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:59:17 pm
Youre right he played 90 minutes!

The point still stands though, someone behind me deffo said those words! Ive got a mental image of me craning my neck round to see who was coming out with that shite. ;D

No, you were right!  ;D
Sangria

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3005 on: Yesterday at 10:46:21 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:55:19 pm
My memory was that Torres was on the pitch when Steve hit the winner in the last minute. Like everyone else in the ground he was amazed by the quality of the strike. "You're playing with the best footballer in the world now Nando."

No, just checked. Voronin replaced Torres in 80th minute. Easy mistake to make, both being club legends. 

Voronin was one of Klopp's star players in his (Klopp's) early career. One wonders what Klopp's tactical approach was at the time, or whether the Bundesliga was just an easy touch at the level that was expected of him at the time.

Looking up Voronin's wiki entry, he was one of the most desirable assets in the Bundesliga 2nd tier at the time, and moved to newly promoted Koln after Mainz failed to be promoted. Being a standout at Koln, he then moved to Leverkusen and was a success, and decided to move again rather than stay. Looking at his career up to that point, he wasn't at all a bad signing for Liverpool given available evidence. If a no.10 of his calibre were available now for free, there would be some clamour for at least looking at him.

20002003   Mainz 05   75 (29)
20032004   1. FC Köln   19 (4)
20042007   Bayer Leverkusen   92 (32)

In the 2nd tier aged 20 onwards, he played 75 games with 29 goals. In top tier, he played 111 games with 36 goals. Not a bad record until he signed for Liverpool.
Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #3006 on: Today at 01:42:56 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:43:52 pm
Yeah hes been playing well basically

Most statistical differences probably explained by playing in an utterly dominant Bayern team who are at 70% posession a decent amount of the time vs playing in a slightly better than mid table premier league team

That's the thing though.  There are people here and elsewhere that think with a fully healthy team you'll see Thiago doing something differently.  More than likely that's not the case at all is what I'm trying to highlight.
