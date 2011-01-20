My memory was that Torres was on the pitch when Steve hit the winner in the last minute. Like everyone else in the ground he was amazed by the quality of the strike. "You're playing with the best footballer in the world now Nando."



No, just checked. Voronin replaced Torres in 80th minute. Easy mistake to make, both being club legends.



Voronin was one of Klopp's star players in his (Klopp's) early career. One wonders what Klopp's tactical approach was at the time, or whether the Bundesliga was just an easy touch at the level that was expected of him at the time.Looking up Voronin's wiki entry, he was one of the most desirable assets in the Bundesliga 2nd tier at the time, and moved to newly promoted Koln after Mainz failed to be promoted. Being a standout at Koln, he then moved to Leverkusen and was a success, and decided to move again rather than stay. Looking at his career up to that point, he wasn't at all a bad signing for Liverpool given available evidence. If a no.10 of his calibre were available now for free, there would be some clamour for at least looking at him.20002003 Mainz 05 75 (29)20032004 1. FC Köln 19 (4)20042007 Bayer Leverkusen 92 (32)In the 2nd tier aged 20 onwards, he played 75 games with 29 goals. In top tier, he played 111 games with 36 goals. Not a bad record until he signed for Liverpool.