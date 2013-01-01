He's struggled on the defensive side of things. I think there's times when our midfield has seemed out of sync with regards to the counter press and we've been easy to play through. Many potential reasons and unlikely just 1 thing. But from what I've seen I think Thiago has struggled with this aspect of our system as the No.8. As a single pivot he doesn't really work either since he doesn't have the physicality to cover the ground required.
To go back to my post, people seem to lump the teams struggles in with Thiago struggling. The whole team hasn't functioned very well at pressing this season, we've missed Henderson and Fabinho from midfield for most of the season. Because of the lack of understanding in the team and pace at the back, we've had huge gaps between the lines which has made us easy to pass through.
Let's not knock him down too much based on this season. But equally saying him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season is frankly bizarre. Fabinho has played about 6 games max in midfield and Thiago has struggled a fair bit. Despite his recent dip in form I'd say Wijnaldum has been our most consistent midfielder, given he was excellent in the main from September to Xmas. Followed by Jones and then Henderson. Thiago, Milner, keita and AOC after that in some sort of order.
This part is quite frankly laughable, to have Wijnaldum and Jones (who has played very well) above Thiago and lump him in with Milner, AOC and Keita is absurd.
Completed passes per 90 minutes
Henderson 83.2
Thiago 74.5
Fabinho 70.8
Milner 70.5
Jones 67.9
Keita 53.6
Wijnaldum 50.3
AOC 40.4
Progressive passes per 90 minutes
Thiago 8.56
Milner 7.95
Henderson 7.67
AOC 5.60
Keita 5.52
Jones 5.37
Fabinho 3.33
Wijnaldum 2.0
Tackles won per 90 minutes
Thiago 1.92
Fabinho 1.85
Milner 1.57
Jones 1.24
Henderson 1.01
Keita 0.86
Wijnaldum 0.77
AOC 0.40
Presses per 90 minutes
Keita 24.8
Thiago 18.2
Jones 16.1
Milner 15.7
AOC 15.6
Wijnaldum 11.9
Fabinho 10.4
Henderson 9.68
Tackles + interceptions per 90 minutes
Thiago 4.48
Fabinho 4.0
Milner 3.61
Keita 3.10
Jones 2.89
Henderson 2.38
Wijnaldum 1.46
AOC 1.20