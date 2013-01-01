« previous next »
Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 12:47:25 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:21:33 am
There are two main things for me whether the player has ability and whether he has the desire. Thiago is one of the most talented players in the world and if anything he has been trying too hard.

Once he has adapted to the League he will show his class.

He's definitely a quality player and he's trying very hard.

I think he's probably more struggling with our system rather than necessarily the league -  though I suspect the pace and physicality of the league has been a bit of a shock at times. A lot quicker than Bundesliga, even in the slightly slower pace of behind closed doors football.

The counter point around Thiago that despite him being a great player, trying hard and there being mitigating circumstance with the team and his adaptation to the system, he's been a disappointment so far. I think both of the arguments are true. Great player, trying hard, mitigating circumstance but a disappointment overall so far.

My worry is that he's 30 in a couple of weeks. He's not a signing we can wait 2 season to come good. There's enough hope that with him more settled and the team around him more settled that he can contribute more and play better next season. But he does need to hit the ground running next year and we need to see the best of him on a regular basis. My guess is that we'll need to tweak the system to do this also.
Reply #2961 on: Yesterday at 01:11:38 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:21:33 am
There are two main things for me whether the player has ability and whether he has the desire. Thiago is one of the most talented players in the world and if anything he has been trying too hard.

Once he has adapted to the League he will show his class.

The key problem is he's had to adapt to a team in a flux and injury crisis, while recovering from a nasty knee injury. When he joined a ready made team he made an instant impact against Chelsea and Everton. He's tried too hard to compensate for that, rather than be able to play his natural game in a world class team.


Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:47:25 pm
My worry is that he's 30 in a couple of weeks. He's not a signing we can wait 2 season to come good. There's enough hope that with him more settled and the team around him more settled that he can contribute more and play better next season. But he does need to hit the ground running next year and we need to see the best of him on a regular basis. My guess is that we'll need to tweak the system to do this also.

Yes, next season he needs to hit the ground running.

We need to tweak the system anyway now. Thiago can be part of that process (which is the plan anyway when we signed him).
Reply #2962 on: Yesterday at 01:43:13 pm
Why is there a repeated myth that he's 'struggling'? It seems the teams struggles have been wrongly interpreted as Thiago struggling.

Him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season, he progresses the ball forward at every opportunity, breaks the lines with his passing, always makes himself available, never hides and never ducks a challenge.
Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 02:24:53 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 01:43:13 pm
Why is there a repeated myth that he's 'struggling'? It seems the teams struggles have been wrongly interpreted as Thiago struggling.

Him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season, he progresses the ball forward at every opportunity, breaks the lines with his passing, always makes himself available, never hides and never ducks a challenge.

Sanity.

He wasnt good versus Wolves mind.
Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 02:28:05 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 01:43:13 pm
Why is there a repeated myth that he's 'struggling'? It seems the teams struggles have been wrongly interpreted as Thiago struggling.

Him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season, he progresses the ball forward at every opportunity, breaks the lines with his passing, always makes himself available, never hides and never ducks a challenge.


He's struggled on the defensive side of things. I think there's times when our midfield has seemed out of sync with regards to the counter press and we've been easy to play through. Many potential reasons and unlikely just 1 thing. But from what I've seen I think Thiago has struggled with this aspect of our system as the No.8. As a single pivot he doesn't really work either since he doesn't have the physicality to cover the ground required.

Let's not knock him down too much based on this season. But equally saying him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season is frankly bizarre. Fabinho has played about 6 games max in midfield and Thiago has struggled a fair bit. Despite his recent dip in form I'd say Wijnaldum has been our most consistent midfielder, given he was excellent in the main from September to Xmas. Followed by Jones and then Henderson. Thiago, Milner, keita and AOC after that in some sort of order.
Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 02:38:00 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:28:05 pm
He's struggled on the defensive side of things. I think there's times when our midfield has seemed out of sync with regards to the counter press and we've been easy to play through. Many potential reasons and unlikely just 1 thing. But from what I've seen I think Thiago has struggled with this aspect of our system as the No.8. As a single pivot he doesn't really work either since he doesn't have the physicality to cover the ground required.

Let's not knock him down too much based on this season. But equally saying him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season is frankly bizarre. Fabinho has played about 6 games max in midfield and Thiago has struggled a fair bit. Despite his recent dip in form I'd say Wijnaldum has been our most consistent midfielder, given he was excellent in the main from September to Xmas. Followed by Jones and then Henderson. Thiago, Milner, keita and AOC after that in some sort of order.

that tells you more about our midfield than you think

Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 02:53:16 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:38:00 pm
that tells you more about our midfield than you think

The midfield has under performed massively. As have other parts of our team. Still think it's odd to think Thiago has been one of our best midfielder so far. He's had a handful of promising games. That's about it. Not necessarily all his fault, and whilst I think he doesn't fit the system perfectly, I'm happy to see what he can do next season with a fully fit team around him. But he's been far from one of our best midfielders, despite the wider struggles of others.
Reply #2967 on: Yesterday at 03:02:02 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:28:05 pm
He's struggled on the defensive side of things. I think there's times when our midfield has seemed out of sync with regards to the counter press and we've been easy to play through. Many potential reasons and unlikely just 1 thing. But from what I've seen I think Thiago has struggled with this aspect of our system as the No.8. As a single pivot he doesn't really work either since he doesn't have the physicality to cover the ground required.
To go back to my post, people seem to lump the teams struggles in with Thiago struggling. The whole team hasn't functioned very well at pressing this season, we've missed Henderson and Fabinho from midfield for most of the season. Because of the lack of understanding in the team and pace at the back, we've had huge gaps between the lines which has made us easy to pass through.

Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:28:05 pm
Let's not knock him down too much based on this season. But equally saying him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season is frankly bizarre. Fabinho has played about 6 games max in midfield and Thiago has struggled a fair bit. Despite his recent dip in form I'd say Wijnaldum has been our most consistent midfielder, given he was excellent in the main from September to Xmas. Followed by Jones and then Henderson. Thiago, Milner, keita and AOC after that in some sort of order.
This part is quite frankly laughable, to have Wijnaldum and Jones (who has played very well) above Thiago and lump him in with Milner, AOC and Keita is absurd.

Completed passes per 90 minutes

Henderson  83.2
Thiago  74.5
Fabinho  70.8
Milner  70.5
Jones  67.9
Keita  53.6
Wijnaldum  50.3
AOC  40.4

Progressive passes per 90 minutes

Thiago  8.56
Milner  7.95
Henderson  7.67
AOC  5.60
Keita  5.52
Jones  5.37
Fabinho  3.33
Wijnaldum  2.0

Tackles won per 90 minutes

Thiago  1.92
Fabinho  1.85
Milner  1.57
Jones  1.24
Henderson  1.01
Keita  0.86
Wijnaldum  0.77
AOC  0.40

Presses per 90 minutes

Keita  24.8
Thiago  18.2
Jones  16.1
Milner  15.7
AOC  15.6
Wijnaldum  11.9
Fabinho  10.4
Henderson  9.68

Tackles + interceptions per 90 minutes

Thiago  4.48
Fabinho  4.0
Milner  3.61
Keita  3.10
Jones  2.89
Henderson  2.38
Wijnaldum  1.46
AOC  1.20


Reply #2968 on: Yesterday at 03:20:14 pm
I wonder, is there another fanbase who under-rates and turns upon its new players as quickly as this one does?
Reply #2969 on: Yesterday at 04:18:53 pm
I was about to ask if someone had the numbers for Thiago. Thanks for that Funky. Reflects what I've been seeing with my eyes. Hopefully we can get some results and people will be able to appreciate him.
Reply #2970 on: Yesterday at 04:19:51 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:20:14 pm
I wonder, is there another fanbase who under-rates and turns upon its new players as quickly as this one does?

I think it's just we have a very vocal minority who like to be as negative as they can be.
Reply #2971 on: Yesterday at 04:28:13 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 01:43:13 pm
Why is there a repeated myth that he's 'struggling'? It seems the teams struggles have been wrongly interpreted as Thiago struggling.

Him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season, he progresses the ball forward at every opportunity, breaks the lines with his passing, always makes himself available, never hides and never ducks a challenge.

The answer to that is Gary Neville knew what he was doing when he started with the Veron shouts a while back.

He's not struggling, but he's not quite living up to many people's expectations which is mainly because of what he walked into after 3 months injured.

You only need to look at his numbers compared to Wijnaldum (which you posted above) to see his actual contribution. Whether people were expecting De Bruyne I don't know.
Reply #2972 on: Yesterday at 04:38:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:28:13 pm
The answer to that is Gary Neville knew what he was doing when he started with the Veron shouts a while back.

He's not struggling, but he's not quite living up to many people's expectations which is mainly because of what he walked into after 3 months injured.

You only need to look at his numbers compared to Wijnaldum (which you posted above) to see his actual contribution. Whether people were expecting De Bruyne I don't know.
See also Carragher and Kabak......

The thing is I don't even need to dig those numbers out to know he's been doing fine, I can see it with my eyes when watching him play. Yes he he's prone to odd rash tackle but it's been absolutely clear to me he's distribution has been excellent and he never hides or passes responsibiltiy.

I still maintain that if he was in last seasons fully functional team we'd be on another level.
Reply #2973 on: Yesterday at 04:41:44 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:38:49 pm
See also Carragher and Kabak......

The thing is I don't even need to dig those numbers out to know he's been doing fine, I can see it with my eyes when watching him play. Yes he he's prone to odd rash tackle but it's been absolutely clear to me he's distribution has been excellent and he never hides or passes responsibiltiy.

I still maintain that if he was in last seasons fully functional team we'd be on another level.

So many people's perception is influenced by pundits and they use it to push agendas. See Rafa and Andy Gray and Richard Keys.

Neville when he started was fair minded, but he's resorted to shithousery in the last couple of years.
Reply #2974 on: Yesterday at 04:45:48 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:38:49 pm
See also Carragher and Kabak......

The thing is I don't even need to dig those numbers out to know he's been doing fine, I can see it with my eyes when watching him play. Yes he he's prone to odd rash tackle but it's been absolutely clear to me he's distribution has been excellent and he never hides or passes responsibiltiy.

I still maintain that if he was in last seasons fully functional team we'd be on another level.

deffo - i've never seen him 'go missing' once
Reply #2975 on: Yesterday at 07:11:55 pm
Ive come to realise my problem with Thiago is with me, not Thiago. Before he joined Id never deliberately watched his every move in a game. I dont follow Bayern Munich. I cant remember his games at Barcelona. I dont know what to expect. Several months after his first appearance I still dont know what I should expect. I hear hes the Messiah. I hear hes a very naughty boy. I see bits of play that support both versions. Im going to reserve judgment until midway through next season. Whats the rush, after all?
Reply #2976 on: Yesterday at 07:17:06 pm
I know this is the Thiago thread but those Gini stats are so weird. Theyd make sense in a functional midfield, hes meant to be doing something that stats wont show. But surely in a dysfunctional midfield hed need to do more of those things?
Reply #2977 on: Yesterday at 07:24:07 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:17:06 pm
I know this is the Thiago thread but those Gini stats are so weird. Theyd make sense in a functional midfield, hes meant to be doing something that stats wont show. But surely in a dysfunctional midfield hed need to do more of those things?

Gini needs to be in a functional midfield and is a cog-in-the-machine player and he's also someone who plays well when the team plays well and struggles when the team plays badly.  His form fell off a cliff when Henderson and Fabinho were moved out the midfield. He was one of our better performers before Christmas (particularly at Anfield), when we at least had one of the two in there.

Thiago himself I think is similar (and was signed to replace Gini ultimately) but has tried extra hard to adapt his game, be more box to box and make an impression, while Gini has struggled to do much of anything since Christmas.
Reply #2978 on: Yesterday at 08:34:01 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:53:16 pm
The midfield has under performed massively. As have other parts of our team. Still think it's odd to think Thiago has been one of our best midfielder so far. He's had a handful of promising games. That's about it. Not necessarily all his fault, and whilst I think he doesn't fit the system perfectly, I'm happy to see what he can do next season with a fully fit team around him. But he's been far from one of our best midfielders, despite the wider struggles of others.

Agreed, and good post.
Reply #2979 on: Today at 11:13:27 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:20:14 pm
I wonder, is there another fanbase who under-rates and turns upon its new players as quickly as this one does?

Have you ever read other club's fans opinions on the Twitter? Try it.
Reply #2980 on: Today at 11:43:46 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 01:43:13 pm
Why is there a repeated myth that he's 'struggling'? It seems the teams struggles have been wrongly interpreted as Thiago struggling.

Him and Fabinho have been our best midfielders this season, he progresses the ball forward at every opportunity, breaks the lines with his passing, always makes himself available, never hides and never ducks a challenge.

Gini has been our best midfielder this season.

Our most consistent player overall, Klopp even said that himself.

Gini is still the glue in this team that makes it function.  Still massively underrated it seems, even by our own fans sadly.
Reply #2981 on: Today at 11:49:14 am
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 11:43:46 am
Gini has been our best midfielder this season.

Our most consistent player overall, Klopp even said that himself.

Gini is still the glue in this team that makes it function.  Still massively underrated it seems, even by our own fans sadly.
Klopp praising a player is nothing unusual, I prefer to use my eyes and form my own opinion rather than just listen to soundbites.
