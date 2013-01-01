There are two main things for me whether the player has ability and whether he has the desire. Thiago is one of the most talented players in the world and if anything he has been trying too hard.



Once he has adapted to the League he will show his class.



He's definitely a quality player and he's trying very hard.I think he's probably more struggling with our system rather than necessarily the league - though I suspect the pace and physicality of the league has been a bit of a shock at times. A lot quicker than Bundesliga, even in the slightly slower pace of behind closed doors football.The counter point around Thiago that despite him being a great player, trying hard and there being mitigating circumstance with the team and his adaptation to the system, he's been a disappointment so far. I think both of the arguments are true. Great player, trying hard, mitigating circumstance but a disappointment overall so far.My worry is that he's 30 in a couple of weeks. He's not a signing we can wait 2 season to come good. There's enough hope that with him more settled and the team around him more settled that he can contribute more and play better next season. But he does need to hit the ground running next year and we need to see the best of him on a regular basis. My guess is that we'll need to tweak the system to do this also.