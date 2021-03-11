« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2920 on: March 11, 2021, 06:40:29 am »
Fabinho (& Gini) wiping up the midfield helped him a lot last night. That acrobatic pass from own half and bicycle kick within minutes was super. Hope to see more of the same
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2921 on: March 11, 2021, 07:27:20 am »
Loved the Firmino impersonation
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2922 on: March 11, 2021, 09:56:54 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on March 11, 2021, 07:27:20 am
Loved the Firmino impersonation

Would love to see a gif or clip of that again if anyone has one.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2923 on: March 11, 2021, 10:05:06 am »
That scissor kick clearance-pass to Salah was filthy and deserved to be finished.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2924 on: March 11, 2021, 10:21:34 am »
Fabinho, Thiago to the right and Keita left. WOuld love to see that midfield. Only thing it lacks is pace.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2925 on: March 11, 2021, 10:26:37 am »
Quote from: smutchin on March 10, 2021, 10:30:40 pm
No. It's not just down to two players - it's how the whole team is set up.

For me, that was the best we've seen from Thiago since the Chelsea game at the start of the season, and Fabinho played in defence in that one.

Also depends on the opposition - Leipzig played into our hands a bit tonight, so I'm not getting carried away about the result.

Yeah, the key in that game was the team set up was fine. Van Dijk and Fabinho carrying it out from the back, full backs bombing on and movement across the front line. Chelsea were down to 10 men as well and we were able to have total domination of the play, which suited Thiago and he had the options on the ball to tick the play over.

We need someone in the midfield to win the ball. Fabinho is the key for that, or Henderson at least. Although Thiago actually won a few tackles yesterday, which would have been given as fouls against him in the PL. That's also true of Fabinho. Every foul goes against us this season in the PL, so Fabinho had been getting booked every week or conceding pens for winning the ball.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2926 on: March 11, 2021, 12:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 10, 2021, 10:02:58 pm
He can play anywhere in midfield if he's got the right cover behind or alongside him.

We need a DM in there who can win the ball and do all the off the ball stuff really well, namely Fabinho, and then you'll see the best from Thiago who then has license to get on the ball and play.
Agreed - though it's not just the off the ball stuff - Fabinho is much sharper in his decision making and to-feet vertical passing than our other options at DM. He's by far the best DM we have, which isn't surprising because he's one of the best there is.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2927 on: March 11, 2021, 11:12:59 pm »
That pass to Salah.  :o
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2928 on: March 12, 2021, 07:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 11, 2021, 11:12:59 pm
That pass to Salah.  :o

Karate kid would be proud
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2929 on: March 12, 2021, 07:45:02 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on March 12, 2021, 07:39:43 pm
Karate kid would be proud
Bruce Lee would have applauded.  :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2930 on: March 13, 2021, 02:38:05 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 12, 2021, 07:45:02 pm
Bruce Lee would have applauded.  :)

Cobra Kai never dies!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2931 on: March 15, 2021, 09:29:15 pm »
Andy Townsend on my Comms at the moment talking utter bollocks about the lad.  :wanker saying intercepting isn't a part of his game :butt typical nonsense. He's not great in the tackle but I thought he had played alright.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2932 on: March 15, 2021, 09:35:15 pm »
Im big fan as my posting history will attest. Not sure it was his best game this evening but he definitely put a shift in.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2933 on: March 15, 2021, 09:36:58 pm »
He was ok. Wolves are a horrible team at the best of times.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2934 on: March 15, 2021, 09:47:26 pm »
He has been putting a big shift in, which is what we need from everyone to get back into form

Not been at his best but can't fault the effort
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2935 on: March 15, 2021, 10:07:22 pm »
Going to need a security detail to make it out of away games next year. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2936 on: March 15, 2021, 10:08:34 pm »
He's a graduate of the Paul Scholes school of tackling.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2937 on: March 15, 2021, 10:17:11 pm »
About 2 seconds off the pace today - lots of players walking past him/fouls and misplaced touches/passes. Inexplicable as hes so good but capable of absolute stinkers like that.

Even so, plays a big part in the Mane chance. Fuck knows mate.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2938 on: March 15, 2021, 10:35:32 pm »
Thought he was absolutely everywhere tonight. I don't know who's covered the most distance for us this season (on average), but I'd bank on Thiago being in the top 3.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2939 on: March 15, 2021, 10:59:54 pm »
Not sure what was going on with him but I suspect he wasn't ready for how little time he had, when he clearly had a instruction to move the ball as quickly as possible.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2940 on: March 15, 2021, 11:03:47 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on March 15, 2021, 10:17:11 pm
About 2 seconds off the pace today - lots of players walking past him/fouls and misplaced touches/passes. Inexplicable as hes so good but capable of absolute stinkers like that.

Even so, plays a big part in the Mane chance. Fuck knows mate.

  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2941 on: March 15, 2021, 11:12:26 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on March 15, 2021, 10:17:11 pm
About 2 seconds off the pace today - lots of players walking past him/fouls and misplaced touches/passes. Inexplicable as hes so good but capable of absolute stinkers like that.

Even so, plays a big part in the Mane chance. Fuck knows mate.

He's a bit of a headfuck sometimes. He covered loads of ground though and broke up loads of their plays, even if he mistimed a couple of challenges. Wolves are happy to make a dog of the game sometimes and it's not that easy to play around them. I'd be interested to know if anyone has data on whether he's running more in this team than with Bayern. Did he have to cover the bayern full backs as much as he probably has to here? Feels like it would be nice to have two just sitting and Thiago gets to roam and play wherever he wants between midfield and the front 3. Wolves not a team that really allows that though
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2942 on: Yesterday at 01:19:30 am »
He was fine.

Strong, committed players will always misstime a tackle or two; it's just part of the game. Fab also gets a fair number of yellows. Klopp did right to being him off when he did, which is also part of the game.

Personally I'm a big fan of how he turns up out of nowhere like an extra-super-rocket-power-boosted 3.05 express from Paddington to nick the ball away from their players when they least expect it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2943 on: Yesterday at 06:03:30 am »
He was like a headless chicken last night, a headless chicken on amphetamines.

I'm starting to think he's one of those players who just don't suit the Premier League, I hope I'm wrong.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2944 on: Yesterday at 06:12:09 am »
Betting on Thiago getting booked is free money
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2945 on: Yesterday at 06:21:18 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 06:12:09 am
Betting on Thiago getting booked is free money

4 yellow cards in 15 games suggests otherwise.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2946 on: Yesterday at 06:46:00 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on March 15, 2021, 10:08:34 pm
He's a graduate of the Paul Scholes school of tackling.
Is exactly what I was going to post. Its not that he wont or cant, its not that hes dirty. Hes just a bit reckless, and seems guaranteed a yellow every few games!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2947 on: Yesterday at 07:40:01 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on March 15, 2021, 11:12:26 pm
He's a bit of a headfuck sometimes. He covered loads of ground though and broke up loads of their plays, even if he mistimed a couple of challenges. Wolves are happy to make a dog of the game sometimes and it's not that easy to play around them. I'd be interested to know if anyone has data on whether he's running more in this team than with Bayern. Did he have to cover the bayern full backs as much as he probably has to here? Feels like it would be nice to have two just sitting and Thiago gets to roam and play wherever he wants between midfield and the front 3. Wolves not a team that really allows that though

He's always involved in the play and everywhere on the pitch. He might benefit from simplifying his game somewhat, more like Gini.

Perhaps he's trying too hard. Certainly can't fault his effort.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2948 on: Yesterday at 07:41:02 am »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 06:46:00 am
Is exactly what I was going to post. Its not that he wont or cant, its not that hes dirty. Hes just a bit reckless, and seems guaranteed a yellow every few games!

Plus tackling has been practically outlawed since the days of Scholes. Anything reckless is a card and any contact is a foul. He needs to cool it.

Scholes got away with murder and United used that. Scholes would always get away with at least one shocker every week.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2949 on: Yesterday at 08:15:25 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:40:01 am
He's always involved in the play and everywhere on the pitch. He might benefit from simplifying his game somewhat, more like Gini.

Perhaps he's trying too hard. Certainly can't fault his effort.
Yeah I'd agree with this, the guy never hides and never shirks responsibility. Always looking to get on the ball and always looking to progress it. Some of the comments in here are a bit disrespectful to be honest.

I wouldn't want him to simplify game like Wijnaldum, for he's too far in the other direction, too passive.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2950 on: Yesterday at 08:20:36 am »
.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2951 on: Yesterday at 08:22:38 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:21:18 am
4 yellow cards in 15 games suggests otherwise.

not if it's paying 8-1
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2952 on: Yesterday at 08:37:22 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:15:25 am
Yeah I'd agree with this, the guy never hides and never shirks responsibility. Always looking to get on the ball and always looking to progress it. Some of the comments in here are a bit disrespectful to be honest.

I wouldn't want him to simplify game like Wijnaldum, for he's too far in the other direction, too passive.

Yeah, Thiago is always in the thick of the action, whereas you can not notice Gini at all in games. I mean more in terms of their role. Thiago seems to be trying to do everything in midfield which you could understand when Fabinho and Henderson were both out the side and Gini too often quiet. Thiago is trying to be the ball winner,   dictating the play and driving forward in the final third. To put it another way, he's perhaps trying to be Gerrard rather than Alonso.

I wonder if he's tiring himself out as well in games in terms of just how much mileage he's getting through.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2953 on: Yesterday at 09:14:30 pm »
Lol at this thread
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2954 on: Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2955 on: Yesterday at 10:46:59 pm »
does anyone recall how he was in his first season at Bayern?

he seems like he is trying too hard to impress. very keyed up and you can see it in his reaction if he makes a mistake. just needs to relax a bit i think.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2956 on: Today at 02:57:02 am »
I dont understand the criticism. He certainly hasnt looked as good as he did pre injury but every time hes taken off we look worse.

Another thing mentioned (mainly pundits but it trickles down to fans opinions) is that he doesnt move the game on quick enough so doesnt suit our style and its a reason weve been shite. Maybe Im blind but I cant see that at all.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2957 on: Today at 03:21:33 am »
There are two main things for me whether the player has ability and whether he has the desire. Thiago is one of the most talented players in the world and if anything he has been trying too hard.

Once he has adapted to the League he will show his class.
