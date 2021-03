]And Joe Allen would play like a poor man's Harrison Reed The other players are playing to such an awful standard right now. Only Robbo and Jones have looked good the last two months. Thiago ain't Gerrard. He is not that type of player. He sets the tempo and breaks the lines. He is still doing that, but it's leading to nothing. In fact, it might be leading to counter-attacks because the front three have suddenly lost their first touch and can't pass more than 5 yards without underhitting their passes. Thiago is setting the tempo for a broken clock.



If you have a deep lying playmaker then for them to work the team has to work, it's that simple. It doesn't matter if it's Joe Allen, Xavi or Pirlo, they'll only be as good as the players around them. In previous seasons (or in his early appearances before his injury) he'd have slotted in great because the team were great. They aren't players who are going to carry the ball 30 yards and smash it in the top corner.Thiago was signed as the missing piece of the jigsaw, for what was a ready made team, but then came into the side after the jigsaw had been smashed.Alonso would look shite at the moment.