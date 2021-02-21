« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 276179 times)

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,997
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2800 on: February 21, 2021, 12:47:30 am »
Hes least of our worries, the witch hunt is honestly embarassing. Class footballer, but can only do so much with options available.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,233
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2801 on: February 21, 2021, 12:51:59 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on February 21, 2021, 12:47:30 am
Hes least of our worries, the witch hunt is honestly embarassing. Class footballer, but can only do so much with options available.

And nobs like Carra calling him a liability is not helping
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,658
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2802 on: February 21, 2021, 01:01:02 am »
I thought Thiago was ok yesterday. 6/10 type of performance.

Thats were Thiago has been so far. Individually hes been 6/10. Sometimes slightly better, sometimes worse.

Hes a player we need to adapt to, rather than a round peg into a round hole. Therefore getting 6/10 performances doesnt really do justice to the price (financially and tactically) that we are paying to have Thiago. There are mitigating circumstances and Id sure we wanted to drop him into a well oiled machine rather than the current mess. However, there that nagging doubt that he just doesnt fit. Maybe we can make him fit in long run but the long run cant be that long given his age. Really needs to impact next season if hes retained beyond the summer.
« Last Edit: February 21, 2021, 01:02:41 am by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,997
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2803 on: February 21, 2021, 01:18:43 am »
Quote from: LiamG on February 21, 2021, 12:51:59 am
And nobs like Carra calling him a liability is not helping

Hes a sellout, a bluenose nonetheless. Cant stand the pri*k.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,511
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2804 on: February 23, 2021, 09:42:16 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on February 21, 2021, 12:47:30 am
Hes least of our worries, the witch hunt is honestly embarrassing. Class footballer, but can only do so much with options available.

He's not the 'least' of our worries. He's way below how toothless our attack is and our constantly shrinking central defensive options. Probably just below how ineffective our full backs have become considering how important they've been too. But he's still a major part of a woefully ineffective midfield and considering he's (meant to be) head and shoulders above any of our other CMs thats still a fairly sizable issue.

We genuinely need him to be better. We've had years of Gini, we know what he is and what he can do. Its probably not helping the perception of how he's doing that he keeps making mistakes which are pretty swiftly leading to goals, but there we go. Gives the freekick away against Leicester, gives the ball away cheaply for their second, gives the ball away cheaply for Evertons opener, gives the free kick away cheaply for Southamptons goal and there have been other situations where he's done the same and we've been lucky not to concede. Every goal there someone else did a lot worse (VAR vs Leicester, Alisson/Kabak for their second, Kabak again for Evertons goal, Trent for Southamptons) but he's absolutely not helping when we're struggling in both penalty areas.

I've no doubt he'll be better with Fabinho next to him but he should still be doing a lot better before that happens.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,936
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2805 on: February 23, 2021, 10:16:41 am »
I love him but fucking hell he was utterly atrocious at the start of the game. The guy is a top player, on £200k a week apparently and highly experienced.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2806 on: February 23, 2021, 10:31:51 am »
fully believe he will come good and show the world he's the best midfielder in the prem, it's just a shame we're a shambles at the moment and the front 3 are in their worst form (excluding Salah)

Thiago does need to start looking for more through balls though, it seems all he likes to do so far is rotate possession from side to side. also he has a good shot on him i'd like to see him shoot more often.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2807 on: February 23, 2021, 10:34:41 am »
Safe to say he has been absolutely atrocious so far. He has single handedly cost us goal after goal. Harsh? Maybe. However he is supposed to be the cream of the crop, one of the best midfielders in the world.

I think there is a legitimate argument that he has been the worst midfielder for us in 2021.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,834
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2808 on: February 23, 2021, 10:43:08 am »
I keep hearing he will come good as if he is some sort of young player but this time next year he will be nearly 31. He needs to do something asap.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2809 on: February 23, 2021, 10:43:58 am »
Thiago is too good not to come good for us, but to be entirely honest I would be expecting him to do better even without the "proper" midfield around him. He is one of the best midfielders in the world, it should not be the case that he is rendered almost entirely useless because we are playing Gini and Jones with him; it's not like they are just fans pulled from the stand they are Premier league level players.

Now there are clear reasons why he has not been good; injury and no time to bed in, to a team already rattled. But I believe it is incredibly disingenuous to say this world class midfielder has been playing badly through no fault of his own, but because the midfield around him has been bad.  If he is the best midfielder in the world, one probably should expect him to still be at least pretty good with any top level midfield.

As I say I can see why he has been poor, it's entirely wrong to write him off until he beds into the team and league. But equally I think it is equally wrong to absolve him of blame in place of other midfielders, Gini taking the bulk of it from some fans.
« Last Edit: February 23, 2021, 10:46:04 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,936
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2810 on: February 23, 2021, 10:58:58 am »
One good thing for the future however is that since his injury he seems fairly robust. Obviously it would be sods law that he now gets injured but he has pretty much been thrown into the action and has played every game, which if we remember was a concern when we signed him.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2811 on: February 23, 2021, 11:06:28 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 23, 2021, 10:58:58 am
One good thing for the future however is that since his injury he seems fairly robust. Obviously it would be sods law that he now gets injured but he has pretty much been thrown into the action and has played every game, which if we remember was a concern when we signed him.

If he can play the rest of the season without injury he may at least be more clued up on the speed and physicality of the league ready for next season which can only be good. May get some time with Keita too, so we can see how that partnership can develop.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,383
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2812 on: February 26, 2021, 02:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on February 23, 2021, 10:34:41 am
Safe to say he has been absolutely atrocious so far. He has single handedly cost us goal after goal. Harsh? Maybe. However he is supposed to be the cream of the crop, one of the best midfielders in the world.
Unsafe. As in you're a danger

Quote
I think there is a legitimate argument that he has been the worst midfielder for us in 2021.
Ilegitimate. As in...
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2813 on: February 26, 2021, 05:28:02 pm »
Made more progressive passes than any other premier league player yet some clowns think he constantly passes it sideways and slows the game.  ::)
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,855
  • JFT 96
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2814 on: February 26, 2021, 05:44:18 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on February 23, 2021, 09:42:16 am
He's not the 'least' of our worries. He's way below how toothless our attack is and our constantly shrinking central defensive options. Probably just below how ineffective our full backs have become considering how important they've been too. But he's still a major part of a woefully ineffective midfield and considering he's (meant to be) head and shoulders above any of our other CMs thats still a fairly sizable issue.

We genuinely need him to be better. We've had years of Gini, we know what he is and what he can do. Its probably not helping the perception of how he's doing that he keeps making mistakes which are pretty swiftly leading to goals, but there we go. Gives the freekick away against Leicester, gives the ball away cheaply for their second, gives the ball away cheaply for Evertons opener, gives the free kick away cheaply for Southamptons goal and there have been other situations where he's done the same and we've been lucky not to concede. Every goal there someone else did a lot worse (VAR vs Leicester, Alisson/Kabak for their second, Kabak again for Evertons goal, Trent for Southamptons) but he's absolutely not helping when we're struggling in both penalty areas.

I've no doubt he'll be better with Fabinho next to him but he should still be doing a lot better before that happens.

A lot of our issues though are down to the same thing. We need to keep a higher line and compress the play. A huge part of our game is recoveries and keeping the opposition under pressure. We are far too stretched at the moment and for me that is why we shouldn't be rushing to judge Thiago.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2815 on: February 26, 2021, 08:34:57 pm »
Theres no doubt Thiago could and should be doing better - in recent evidence if someone can name me a player that that sentence doesnt apply to other than Salah and Henderson, Im all ears.

The player we saw against Everton at Goodison is the player we signed, its the player wed be watching now if that prick Richarlison didnt snap him and our entire team wilt away by the time he was fit again.

For most players youre only as good as the players around you, theres the odd exception to that, like Gerrard, who will drag the entire team with him, but Thiago isnt that player. He was fucking boss last season, boss at the start of this one and is now not great because hes surrounded by a patched up, confidence shot side - even then he played well against Leipzig which is arguably the best opposition weve faced this year with the exception of City
Logged

Online LFCobsessive

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • 'No more half-measures.'
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2816 on: February 26, 2021, 10:37:37 pm »
I think he's been boss even in games were he's looked off for a period in the game he ends up sorting it out in-game, also... then I expect a drop off in levels because he is coming back from injury after coming to the most frenetic league there is as a newcomer.
  He always shines in his passing, he's there as a cog to get the ball in the right places or to people open to receiving a pass. His accuracy and passing range is quite amazing to be honest. I've seen a lot of footballers over the years.
Our whole team seem off and it would have been cool to see him in a normal semblance of a team, but injuries etc.
Oh yeah almost forgot, that early yellow card stuff, just ease it off or it'll be All Can't tara  :wave, red card, so ease down m8.
Logged
'Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt. We don't need to motivate players because each of them is responsible for the performance of the team as a whole. The status of Liverpool's players keeps them motivated.'
Bill Shankly.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2817 on: Yesterday at 09:09:23 am »
Quote from: LiamG on February 21, 2021, 12:51:59 am
And nobs like Carra calling him a liability is not helping

Can't wait to see him in a settled side next season.
Also looking forward to Carra's next bout of anti social behaviour so he can disappear from our screens for ever.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2818 on: Yesterday at 11:22:28 pm »
Looked decent on the highlights.
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2819 on: Yesterday at 11:46:10 pm »
Much better in terms of sticking his leg in unnecessarily. Was good but Sheff U are absolute shite so onto the next.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,454
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 01:20:39 am »
He's such a good player that after a decade of being looked after in midfield by other players so he can destroy teams, he has come to the most physical league in the world, into a team that is completely decimated and still looks class and puts in shifts.

Imagine when he looks behind and Hendo, Fab, Joe and Virgil are there telling him not to to worry about leaving holes.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,924
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 01:59:18 am »
Really excited to have Fab back in midfield alongside him soon, hopefully.

We'll see the best of Thiago then.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,696
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #2822 on: Today at 02:21:39 am »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 01:59:18 am
Really excited to have Fab back in midfield alongside him soon, hopefully.

We'll see the best of Thiago then.

Fab will be at CB - almost certainly
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 