Thiago is too good not to come good for us, but to be entirely honest I would be expecting him to do better even without the "proper" midfield around him. He is one of the best midfielders in the world, it should not be the case that he is rendered almost entirely useless because we are playing Gini and Jones with him; it's not like they are just fans pulled from the stand they are Premier league level players.



Now there are clear reasons why he has not been good; injury and no time to bed in, to a team already rattled. But I believe it is incredibly disingenuous to say this world class midfielder has been playing badly through no fault of his own, but because the midfield around him has been bad. If he is the best midfielder in the world, one probably should expect him to still be at least pretty good with any top level midfield.



As I say I can see why he has been poor, it's entirely wrong to write him off until he beds into the team and league. But equally I think it is equally wrong to absolve him of blame in place of other midfielders, Gini taking the bulk of it from some fans.