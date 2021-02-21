Theres no doubt Thiago could and should be doing better - in recent evidence if someone can name me a player that that sentence doesnt apply to other than Salah and Henderson, Im all ears.
The player we saw against Everton at Goodison is the player we signed, its the player wed be watching now if that prick Richarlison didnt snap him and our entire team wilt away by the time he was fit again.
For most players youre only as good as the players around you, theres the odd exception to that, like Gerrard, who will drag the entire team with him, but Thiago isnt that player. He was fucking boss last season, boss at the start of this one and is now not great because hes surrounded by a patched up, confidence shot side - even then he played well against Leipzig which is arguably the best opposition weve faced this year with the exception of City