I cant say exactly when he will be fine, but it will take a few weeks still with Thiago.

From the official site...Jürgen Klopp today provided an update on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara.The midfielder has not figured for Liverpool since sustaining a knee injury at Everton on October 17.Klopp confirmed Thiago is still working his way back to full fitness and expects to be without his services for a few weeks still.The manager told his pre-AFC Ajax press conference: Thiago we have to maybe clarify it a little bit.On that day when Thiago got injured in that challenge in the Everton game, there was another bad injury [to Virgil van Dijk] and after the scans it was like one was really bad news and the other one was really good news because nothing was broken, nothing was ruptured and stuff like this.But, as we realise now, it was still a massive impact on the knee. The problem is in a situation like that, nothing is ruptured and nothing is broken and that means everybody thinks, ÓK, you can go after a few days, but the impact on the leg was that big that it is still not OK.It is not massive and he trains from time to time, not in the moment because we just have to realise that we have to go a few further steps.