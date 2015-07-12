« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1280 on: Today at 01:21:02 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:03:30 PM
Klopp in Presser

'Nothing is ruptured nothing is broken, but the impact on the knee is that massive and its not ok, from time to time he trains but not right now, can't say exactly when he will be fine but it will take A FEW WEEKS''

Ah bullox.  I was really hopeful we'd see him in the next game or 2. F**k sake. From time to time training doesn't sound great. Dirty snide tackles like that cheat Richarlason's really piss you off dont they.
Hopefully it will be just weeks now and he can push us on to the league title when he does get back. I'm sure he's more pissed off than anyone at not being able to play.


Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1281 on: Today at 01:25:46 PM
A few weeks with the rate games are coming is basically half a season in total by the time he's back :( 3 weeks from now is about 16 games missed.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1282 on: Today at 01:26:35 PM
But he walked off the pitch didn't he?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1283 on: Today at 01:27:33 PM
Thiago is Brazilian heritage and had only just come to the PL - you'd have thought that a fellow ''professional'' and fellow Brazilian would have decided that flying into a leg-breaking tackle at the end of a game that was heading for a draw was not something he'd want to do.

But then he must have remembered.. ''once everton touches you''.

So well done Richarlison - you've badly hurt a comrade who can't make a proper start to his new career in a new league and all because your team hates ''da redshyte'' that much that purposely hurting our players is some sort dressing room demand from Big Dunc.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1284 on: Today at 01:28:17 PM
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:25:46 PM
A few weeks with the rate games are coming is basically half a season in total by the time he's back :( 3 weeks from now is about 16 games missed.

9 games if he misses the next month.

13th January is home to Burnley and then United at home.

Maybe then.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1285 on: Today at 01:29:24 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:28:17 PM
9 games if he misses the next month.

13th January is home to Burnley and then United at home.

Maybe then.

I was including the 9 he's already missed.

He'll be like a new signing in January. But what a shame to have missed half a season of him bossing the midfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1286 on: Today at 01:30:18 PM
His news is shit but looks like Keita, Shaqiri and Trent are close.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1287 on: Today at 01:36:21 PM
A few weeks away according to klopp. So probably after new year by the time he's up to fitness etc
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1288 on: Today at 01:37:29 PM
Well. Fuck.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1289 on: Today at 01:37:39 PM
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 01:26:35 PM
But he walked off the pitch didn't he?
So did VVD
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1290 on: Today at 01:48:33 PM
This is why you cant say things like, well have the full squad back in X amount of weeks. Injuries dont work like that. Some come back early, some like this linger on and on.

Hopefully well see him sometime in January.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1291 on: Today at 01:53:57 PM
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:29:24 PM
I was including the 9 he's already missed.

He'll be like a new signing in January. But what a shame to have missed half a season of him bossing the midfield.

Was just thinking, imagine we hadnt signed him in the summer and then announced today hed signed a contract to join us in January. Wed be buzzing!

He can still be a difference make for us this season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1292 on: Today at 01:56:36 PM
Someone is gonna catch Richarlison --- sooner or later.   You can't fly around and two foot people and pretend it didn't happen.  It is gonna follow you around like a ghost.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1293 on: Today at 02:00:49 PM
Dont think Ive ever hated Everton more

Its not bad luck... its not injury prone players ... its two of our best players out for MONTHS due to horrendous non footballing actions (theyre not tackles) that happened through the choice of other professionals who, apart from 3, get to play every game this season
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1294 on: Today at 02:05:12 PM
Helluva January window signing
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1295 on: Today at 02:07:36 PM
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 02:05:12 PM
Helluva January window signing
The phrase like a new signing has never been truer :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1296 on: Today at 02:10:30 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:41:41 AM
Any source for this ?

Yes bread sauce......sorry I thought you said sauce.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1297 on: Today at 02:15:26 PM
Just lucky he will be playing at all this season.

His knee could have been destroyed
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1298 on: Today at 02:15:34 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:00:49 PM
Dont think Ive ever hated Everton more

I cant even stand hearing their name now let alone watching them on TV ....cant risk seeing Richarlison or Pickford's face for fear of the anger it provokes...ditto hearing Ancelotti with his inappropriate and disrespectful apologist bullshit....im just hoping karma is actually a thing and it pays them a like-for-like visit pronto
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1299 on: Today at 02:21:57 PM
Trying desperately to convince myself that we never signed him, so I'm not devastated game after game after game when he's still nowhere near it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1300 on: Today at 02:36:37 PM
We are signing Thiago in January!!! Yaaayyyyyy!!! Best January signing ever
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1301 on: Today at 02:37:27 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:15:26 PM
Just lucky he will be playing at all this season.

His knee could have been destroyed

He is lucky he's still playing football. That wasn't a tackle, it was an assault.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1302 on: Today at 02:37:57 PM
We were obviously impressed with his trial with us.  Will go long in the game this lad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1303 on: Today at 02:43:53 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:37:57 PM
We were obviously impressed with his trial with us.  Will go long in the game this lad.

Let's offer him a contract ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1304 on: Today at 02:44:42 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:37:57 PM
We were obviously impressed with his trial with us.  Will go long in the game this lad.

 ;D

How old is he now, 30? Be lucky to see him play again.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1305 on: Today at 02:57:20 PM
Look at it this way, we keep in and around the top by mid January, maybe put our noses ahead, Thiago is going to be like moving into 5th gear and just making a gap with the rest
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1306 on: Today at 03:05:47 PM
Klopp is quite coy about these things. He's basically saying 'stop asking about him', and he'll be ready when he's ready. It could be before the timeframe Klopp says, and that is the bonus. If not, there isn't much we can do.


Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1307 on: Today at 03:38:20 PM
13th of January is the date we should aim for to have most players fit again (Gomez and VVD not gonna happen obviously). We can easily be in the title race until that point even with the injuries we have.

Then we have Thiago back and maybe have another CB coming in so we could possibly play Fabinho and Thiago in midfield together
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1308 on: Today at 03:45:34 PM
From the official site...

Jürgen Klopp today provided an update on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara.

The midfielder has not figured for Liverpool since sustaining a knee injury at Everton on October 17.

Klopp confirmed Thiago is still working his way back to full fitness and expects to be without his services for a few weeks still.

The manager told his pre-AFC Ajax press conference: Thiago we have to maybe clarify it a little bit.

On that day when Thiago got injured in that challenge in the Everton game, there was another bad injury [to Virgil van Dijk] and after the scans it was like one was really bad news and the other one was really good news because nothing was broken, nothing was ruptured and stuff like this.

But, as we realise now, it was still a massive impact on the knee. The problem is in a situation like that, nothing is ruptured and nothing is broken and that means everybody thinks, ÓK, you can go after a few days, but the impact on the leg was that big that it is still not OK.

It is not massive and he trains from time to time, not in the moment because we just have to realise that we have to go a few further steps. I cant say exactly when he will be fine, but it will take a few weeks still with Thiago.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/418013-jurgen-klopp-ajax-champions-league-thiago-alcantara-injuries
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1309 on: Today at 03:52:20 PM
No doubt this and Van Dijk will be keeping many of the sour goblins comfy at night.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1310 on: Today at 03:58:16 PM
did he strain ligaments?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1311 on: Today at 04:06:53 PM
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:58:16 PM
did he strain ligaments?

Based on the info given by Klopp, no
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1312 on: Today at 04:09:30 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:52:20 PM
No doubt this and Van Dijk will be keeping many of the sour goblins comfy at night.
That is 2 player with serious knee injury. And the FA hasnt taken disciplinary action against these bluenose bottom dwelling scums except for a 2 match ban for that c*nt.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1313 on: Today at 04:14:39 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:09:30 PM
That is 2 player with serious knee injury. And the FA hasnt taken disciplinary action against these bluenose bottom dwelling scums except for a 2 match ban for that c*nt.

Every time I see the Pickford one again, it becomes more and more unbelievable that he walked away entirely scott free with that challenge. Absolutely bonkers.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1314 on: Today at 04:43:11 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:06:53 PM
Based on the info given by Klopp, no

Klopp just said nothing was broken or ruptured. Personally think we're heading in the range of a pretty substantial knee ligament injury, especially with Ian Doyle reporting he's unlikely to play again this year which takes us to around about 3 months out.

https://twitter.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1333406053971718145?s=20
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1315 on: Today at 04:51:08 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:43:11 PM
Klopp just said nothing was broken or ruptured. Personally think we're heading in the range of a pretty substantial knee ligament injury, especially with Ian Doyle reporting he's unlikely to play again this year which takes us to around about 3 months out.

https://twitter.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1333406053971718145?s=20

I'm not saying you're wrong about the knee ligament damage, but "unlikely to play again this year" isn't a huge extrapolation from Klopp saying "it will take a few weeks" since there are only 4 weeks left of the year, so I'm not convinced Ian Doyle has any extra insight beyond what Klopp said in the press conference.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1316 on: Today at 04:52:44 PM
Unless Klopp has said something extra in the embargoed part of the press conference we don't see.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1317 on: Today at 04:53:45 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:52:44 PM
Unless Klopp has said something extra in the embargoed part of the press conference we don't see.

Yeah that did occur to me, but then if it's embargoed he shouldn't be publishing it before 10pm.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1318 on: Today at 04:54:37 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:52:44 PM
Unless Klopp has said something extra in the embargoed part of the press conference we don't see.

I don't know why he would say one thing in the regular part of the press conference and another in the embargo part.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #1319 on: Today at 04:57:30 PM
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 04:53:45 PM
Yeah that did occur to me, but then if it's embargoed he shouldn't be publishing it before 10pm.

That's a good point

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:54:37 PM
I don't know why he would say one thing in the regular part of the press conference and another in the embargo part.



He could have been asked a more specific question about it in the embargoed part I don't know, but just putting it out there as a reason why Doyle might have put out what he did. He's not making a huge stretch away from Klopp saying a few weeks to him saying not again this year though.
