Id hope LFCs medical department has come a long way since the days of Danny Agger and his Magic Boot.



Evidently Thiago isnt going to be rushed back only to relapse, so everyone just has to be patient.



I don't wanna be patient! It's driving me bloody mad! He got injured, he didn't go off, he finished the match, he missed a couple of games, he reappeared in training, he stuck his thumb up as if to say "everything's cool".....and now 6 weeks later, as players drop like flies, we're none the wiser. What the fuck's going on?I know as Liverpool supporters we're meant to take the Shankly line that the injured player is persona non grata. He doesn't count. No one cares. He's totally forgotten. But I can't do that with Thiago. I liked what I saw too much. And now they wont let me see him again. If you're a Liverpool fan with blood in your veins, not milk, then you're bound to be fucking cross with the lack of news. Where is he? What's effing wrong with him? Have we bought another Aquilani? All reasonable questions right now I'd suggest.