It is the mixture of the two. Thiago is back in training and would have been available if we were in a crisis. Thiago has been doing individual training but hasn't been joining in with the group. We aren't short in midfield so Thiago will be given time to recover.
I get that, but he was never announced to be available for Atalanta by anyone from the club.
Out for Sunday. No surgery required but no more details on what he has done. Hopefully see him back before December.
Nick just added the December bit, Klopp didn't say that. You're #FAKENEWS
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Sounds like this was close to being a very serious injury. Absolute disgrace from Everton. Still waiting for an explanation on the Pickford challenge and the offside.
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
This is a quote from the embargo part of the press conference''It will not be too long anymore but for this game v Man City, he will not be in' '
He didn't train before the Chelsea game. Wouldn't be surprised to see him on Sunday. Mind games with baldy? I'm an optimist 😃
If that was the case, he wouldn't have been withdrawn from the internationals.
Thiago had begun full training but did not prove his fitness in time to be included for Liverpool's trip to Man City on Sunday. The two-week layoff should provide him with enough time to get back up to speed and put him on contention for Leicester City at Anfield. [Mirror]
Hopefully he can string a good run of games together. But looking at his injury record throught the years I doubt hell be a player to play 45+ games a season for us.
In his defense he took a malicious ACL-snapping-level tackle from an artless Sunday league thug. Injury records aside, no one is coming back to play the next match after being assaulted like that. We're genuinely lucky that he isn't out for the next 6 months after that atrocity.
He clearly hasn't been in training since a week after the Everton game cos if he was he'd have played by then.
Pretty sure he was solo training away from the rest of the team.
Right. So rehab then.
Strange one the Richarlison challenge as hes been training since a week after that so obviously wasnt a bad enough injury to stop him from training. Just hope he can string a good few games together. Been here for 12 matches and played two. Just hope he isnt a Sturridge mark two.
We have some utter morons in our fanbase, christ on a bike.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
