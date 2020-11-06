« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 94579 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1040 on: November 6, 2020, 01:03:08 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on November  6, 2020, 12:48:56 AM
It is the mixture of the two.

Thiago is back in training and would have been available if we were in a crisis. Thiago has been doing individual training but hasn't been joining in with the group. We aren't short in midfield so Thiago will be given time to recover.

I get that, but he was never announced to be available for Atalanta by anyone from the club.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1041 on: November 6, 2020, 10:52:57 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  6, 2020, 01:03:08 AM
I get that, but he was never announced to be available for Atalanta by anyone from the club.

Exactly. People are assuming this.

Hes been omitted from Spain squad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1042 on: November 6, 2020, 10:58:38 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  6, 2020, 01:03:08 AM
I get that, but he was never announced to be available for Atalanta by anyone from the club.

Yes. There were pics of him in individual training before the Midtjylland game but he hasnt been seen since. The worry is he has had a relapse and hasnt been training.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1043 on: November 6, 2020, 11:00:03 AM »
Omitted from Spain squad according to David Lynch - Klopp to provide an update at 12-30 on his fitness.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1044 on: November 6, 2020, 12:45:00 PM »
Out for Sunday. No surgery required but no more details on what he has done.

Hopefully see him back before December.
« Reply #1045 on: November 6, 2020, 12:53:00 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November  6, 2020, 12:45:00 PM
Out for Sunday. No surgery required but no more details on what he has done.

Hopefully see him back before December.
Bollocks.

« Reply #1046 on: November 6, 2020, 12:59:53 PM »
Nick just added the December bit, Klopp didn't say that.  ;D

You're #FAKENEWS  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1047 on: November 6, 2020, 01:37:47 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November  6, 2020, 12:59:53 PM
Nick just added the December bit, Klopp didn't say that.  ;D

You're #FAKENEWS  ;D

I did add that.

Disclaimer- My concern is its a lot more serious than first disclosed
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1048 on: November 6, 2020, 02:38:06 PM »
Sounds like this was close to being a very serious injury. Absolute disgrace from Everton. Still waiting for an explanation on the Pickford challenge and the offside.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1049 on: November 6, 2020, 02:46:31 PM »
Clearly a fairly serious injury. What a bunch of c*nts Everton are.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1050 on: November 6, 2020, 03:10:15 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on November  6, 2020, 02:38:06 PM
Sounds like this was close to being a very serious injury. Absolute disgrace from Everton. Still waiting for an explanation on the Pickford challenge and the offside.

You're not going to get one publicly, the club have probably had one privately and have moved on
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1051 on: November 6, 2020, 03:25:40 PM »
This is a quote from the embargo part of the press conference

''It will not be too long anymore but for this game v Man City, he will not be in' '
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1052 on: November 6, 2020, 03:32:10 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  6, 2020, 03:25:40 PM
This is a quote from the embargo part of the press conference

''It will not be too long anymore but for this game v Man City, he will not be in' '

Hopefully back after the international break then.
« Reply #1053 on: November 6, 2020, 03:58:30 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  6, 2020, 03:25:40 PM
This is a quote from the embargo part of the press conference

''It will not be too long anymore but for this game v Man City, he will not be in' '

Probably better to have him fully fit after the international break. From November 21st to December 19th we will have 9 games.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1054 on: November 6, 2020, 08:45:58 PM »
Little vid from Jamie webster, sorry if already posted.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQJWjpyeBBE&feature=youtu.be
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1055 on: November 6, 2020, 10:22:22 PM »
He didn't train before the Chelsea game. Wouldn't be surprised to see him on Sunday. Mind games with baldy? I'm an optimist 😃
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1056 on: November 6, 2020, 10:27:42 PM »
Quote from: SK8 Red on November  6, 2020, 10:22:22 PM
He didn't train before the Chelsea game. Wouldn't be surprised to see him on Sunday. Mind games with baldy? I'm an optimist 😃
If that was the case, he wouldn't have been withdrawn from the internationals.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1057 on: November 6, 2020, 10:31:05 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on November  6, 2020, 10:27:42 PM
If that was the case, he wouldn't have been withdrawn from the internationals.
Fair enough mate. It's nice to dream.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1058 on: November 6, 2020, 11:50:57 PM »
I doubt that hell be even on the subs bench on Sunday.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1059 on: November 7, 2020, 06:38:13 AM »
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 05:31:54 PM »
Quote
Thiago had begun full training but did not prove his fitness in time to be included for Liverpool's trip to Man City on Sunday. The two-week layoff should provide him with enough time to get back up to speed and put him on contention for Leicester City at Anfield.  [Mirror]
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 07:26:25 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:31:54 PM

Absolutely excellent news! Can't wait to see him have a run of games after this break.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 07:30:48 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:31:54 PM

smart not to have him on the bench.

Gets a few weeks of full training in preperation for a hectic schedule
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 07:32:53 PM »
*checks fixture list for next Everton game, to know when his next big injury layoff will be*
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 09:31:10 PM »
Hopefully he can string a good run of games together. But looking at his injury record throught the years I doubt hell be a player to play 45+ games a season for us.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 09:47:40 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 09:31:10 PM
Hopefully he can string a good run of games together. But looking at his injury record throught the years I doubt hell be a player to play 45+ games a season for us.

In his defense he took a malicious ACL-snapping-level tackle from an artless Sunday league thug. Injury records aside, no one is coming back to play the next match after being assaulted like that. We're genuinely lucky that he isn't out for the next 6 months after that atrocity.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 09:54:27 PM »
Quote from: Lar Salty on Yesterday at 09:47:40 PM
In his defense he took a malicious ACL-snapping-level tackle from an artless Sunday league thug. Injury records aside, no one is coming back to play the next match after being assaulted like that. We're genuinely lucky that he isn't out for the next 6 months after that atrocity.

Strange one the Richarlison challenge as hes been training since a week after that so obviously wasnt a bad enough injury to stop him from training. Just hope he can string a good few games together. Been here for 12 matches and played two. Just hope he isnt a Sturridge mark two.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 10:00:43 PM »
He clearly hasn't been in training since a week after the Everton game cos if he was he'd have played by then.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 10:01:37 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:00:43 PM
He clearly hasn't been in training since a week after the Everton game cos if he was he'd have played by then.

Pretty sure he was solo training away from the rest of the team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 10:02:04 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 10:01:37 PM
Pretty sure he was solo training away from the rest of the team.

Right. So rehab then.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1070 on: Yesterday at 10:04:31 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:02:04 PM
Right. So rehab then.
Pretty sure the echo said he was training away from the team. Different term to rehab....

Either way, would be good to see him try and put a run together.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1071 on: Yesterday at 10:07:01 PM »
Oh well it must be true if the Echo said it! If he's training alone then its rehab due to the injury stopping him from training with the team otherwise he wouldn't be training alone.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1072 on: Yesterday at 10:08:53 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 09:54:27 PM
Strange one the Richarlison challenge as hes been training since a week after that so obviously wasnt a bad enough injury to stop him from training. Just hope he can string a good few games together. Been here for 12 matches and played two. Just hope he isnt a Sturridge mark two.
He's played two because he contracted covid and was on the receiving end of a really nasty tackle. The Six Million Dollar Man would barely of managed more games under the circumstances.

As for 'training' to the best of my knowledge he was doing some aerobic work on his own.
« Reply #1073 on: Yesterday at 10:15:10 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 09:54:27 PM
Strange one the Richarlison challenge as hes been training since a week after that so obviously wasnt a bad enough injury to stop him from training. Just hope he can string a good few games together. Been here for 12 matches and played two. Just hope he isnt a Sturridge mark two.

You need to learn the difference between light jogging and training. And you really need to stop with that extreme negativity. It belongs to Twitter, not here ...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1074 on: Yesterday at 10:27:44 PM »
We have some utter morons in our fanbase, christ on a bike.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1075 on: Yesterday at 10:34:10 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:27:44 PM
We have some utter morons in our fanbase, christ on a bike.

All fanbases do

Im pretty sure this one isnt in our fanbase though ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #1076 on: Yesterday at 10:58:06 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 09:54:27 PM
Strange one the Richarlison challenge as hes been training since a week after that so obviously wasnt a bad enough injury to stop him from training. Just hope he can string a good few games together. Been here for 12 matches and played two. Just hope he isnt a Sturridge mark two.

Are you the bloke whose cousin lives next door to Sturridge?
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 09:07:26 AM »
https://youtu.be/Z2iP48mBJbE
Not sure if it's already been posted but this is impressive.
