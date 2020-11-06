« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 01:03:08 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on November 6, 2020, 12:48:56 AM
It is the mixture of the two.

Thiago is back in training and would have been available if we were in a crisis. Thiago has been doing individual training but hasn't been joining in with the group. We aren't short in midfield so Thiago will be given time to recover.

I get that, but he was never announced to be available for Atalanta by anyone from the club.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 10:52:57 AM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 6, 2020, 01:03:08 AM
I get that, but he was never announced to be available for Atalanta by anyone from the club.

Exactly. People are assuming this.

Hes been omitted from Spain squad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 10:58:38 AM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 6, 2020, 01:03:08 AM
I get that, but he was never announced to be available for Atalanta by anyone from the club.

Yes. There were pics of him in individual training before the Midtjylland game but he hasnt been seen since. The worry is he has had a relapse and hasnt been training.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 11:00:03 AM
Omitted from Spain squad according to David Lynch - Klopp to provide an update at 12-30 on his fitness.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 12:45:00 PM
Out for Sunday. No surgery required but no more details on what he has done.

Hopefully see him back before December.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 12:53:00 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 6, 2020, 12:45:00 PM
Out for Sunday. No surgery required but no more details on what he has done.

Hopefully see him back before December.
Bollocks.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 12:59:53 PM
Nick just added the December bit, Klopp didn't say that.  ;D

You're #FAKENEWS  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 01:37:47 PM
Quote from: Samie on November 6, 2020, 12:59:53 PM
Nick just added the December bit, Klopp didn't say that.  ;D

You're #FAKENEWS  ;D

I did add that.

Disclaimer- My concern is its a lot more serious than first disclosed
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 02:38:06 PM
Sounds like this was close to being a very serious injury. Absolute disgrace from Everton. Still waiting for an explanation on the Pickford challenge and the offside.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 02:46:31 PM
Clearly a fairly serious injury. What a bunch of c*nts Everton are.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 03:10:15 PM
Quote from: kasperoff on November 6, 2020, 02:38:06 PM
Sounds like this was close to being a very serious injury. Absolute disgrace from Everton. Still waiting for an explanation on the Pickford challenge and the offside.

You're not going to get one publicly, the club have probably had one privately and have moved on
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 03:25:40 PM
This is a quote from the embargo part of the press conference

''It will not be too long anymore but for this game v Man City, he will not be in' '
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 03:32:10 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 6, 2020, 03:25:40 PM
This is a quote from the embargo part of the press conference

''It will not be too long anymore but for this game v Man City, he will not be in' '

Hopefully back after the international break then.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 03:58:30 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 6, 2020, 03:25:40 PM
This is a quote from the embargo part of the press conference

''It will not be too long anymore but for this game v Man City, he will not be in' '

Probably better to have him fully fit after the international break. From November 21st to December 19th we will have 9 games.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 08:45:58 PM
Little vid from Jamie webster, sorry if already posted.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQJWjpyeBBE&feature=youtu.be
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 10:22:22 PM
He didn't train before the Chelsea game. Wouldn't be surprised to see him on Sunday. Mind games with baldy? I'm an optimist 😃
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 10:27:42 PM
Quote from: SK8 Red on November 6, 2020, 10:22:22 PM
He didn't train before the Chelsea game. Wouldn't be surprised to see him on Sunday. Mind games with baldy? I'm an optimist 😃
If that was the case, he wouldn't have been withdrawn from the internationals.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 10:31:05 PM
Quote from: farawayred on November 6, 2020, 10:27:42 PM
If that was the case, he wouldn't have been withdrawn from the internationals.
Fair enough mate. It's nice to dream.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 6, 2020, 11:50:57 PM
I doubt that hell be even on the subs bench on Sunday.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
November 7, 2020, 06:38:13 AM
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 05:31:54 PM
Quote
Thiago had begun full training but did not prove his fitness in time to be included for Liverpool's trip to Man City on Sunday. The two-week layoff should provide him with enough time to get back up to speed and put him on contention for Leicester City at Anfield.  [Mirror]
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 07:26:25 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:31:54 PM

Absolutely excellent news! Can't wait to see him have a run of games after this break.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 07:30:48 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:31:54 PM

smart not to have him on the bench.

Gets a few weeks of full training in preperation for a hectic schedule
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 07:32:53 PM
*checks fixture list for next Everton game, to know when his next big injury layoff will be*
