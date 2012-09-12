« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #920 on: October 18, 2020, 07:58:12 PM
Quote from: Welshred on October 18, 2020, 07:52:22 PM
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
He didn't say which February to be fair.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #921 on: October 18, 2020, 08:26:12 PM
Quote from: Welshred on October 18, 2020, 07:52:22 PM
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
If they inject him with nanites, it's a quite realistic return date, don't you think?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #922 on: October 18, 2020, 09:04:38 PM
As bad as the vvd news is Im delighted hes made it through relatively unscathed. We need as many world class players as possible on the pitch. It may help the defence if we take a slightly different approach and use him to dominate more games possession wise.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #923 on: October 18, 2020, 09:05:53 PM
Quote from: farawayred on October 18, 2020, 08:26:12 PM
If they inject him with nanites, it's a quite realistic return date, don't you think?

Borg nanoprobes will be the best bet for a quick and full return.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #924 on: October 18, 2020, 09:10:17 PM
Quote from: Welshred on October 18, 2020, 07:52:22 PM
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Fans could be back in the stadium by then
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #925 on: October 18, 2020, 09:11:09 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 18, 2020, 09:10:17 PM
Fans could be back in the stadium by then

Thats more unlikely than Van Dijk being back in February.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #926 on: October 18, 2020, 10:01:07 PM
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #927 on: October 18, 2020, 10:12:05 PM
Stick him at 6 every game and watch his passing put the front 3 in positions to destroy the opposition even more than they do already. Get Trent and Robbo to play a little more conservatively given the lack of VVD. Hes good enough to transform the way we play overnight.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #928 on: October 18, 2020, 10:36:43 PM
This signing and now knowing he's not badly injured is the reason why I'm optimistic we will still go on to win the league.

His performance for a derby was superb - the way he not only is one step of everyone else in his brain, but also the ability to execute it is what makes him world class. Note also he's not afraid to get stuck in and you can see his cleverness in the way he tackles too.

majestic footballer - if we can keep him fit I still think we can retain the title.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 06:48:26 AM
So happy that he might potentially only miss the Ajax game. What a nasty tackle

Aside - did anyone notice the way Joe Gomez reacted to the tackle? He was around 10 feet away and he doubled over with hands to head - bet he mentally "felt" the impact.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 09:32:54 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 18, 2020, 01:59:14 AM
To think, there were some fans nonplussed at the thought of his signing. He's out of this world brilliant and just wait till the attack are fully on his wavelength and referees are competent.

One of my favourite moments from the game was when he played a sublime pass to put Mo into a potential scoring position but Mo hadn't anticipated it. What I loved about it was the way Mo laughed afterwards as if to acknowledge: "This guy is fucking ridiculously good and I'm going to end up with absolute pots of goals if I can get on his wavelength."
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 09:34:27 AM
Great news on both counts, thought he looked absolutely sensational on the weekend.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 09:36:48 AM
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:32:54 AM
One of my favourite moments from the game was when he played a sublime pass to put Mo into a potential scoring position but Mo hadn't anticipated it. What I loved about it was the way Mo laughed afterwards as if to acknowledge: "This guy is fucking ridiculously good and I'm going to end up with absolute pots of goals if I can get on his wavelength."

I caught that. Amazing to think Thiago has only played 135 minutes for us and he looks like he's been one of ours for years.

He's worth the admission fee alone - but not £14.99 to watch the Sheffield United game. :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 09:46:21 AM
Thiago will help remove some of the loss we will suffer from VVD's long range passing up the pitch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 10:38:01 AM
Ok I must admit this lad is pure class as his delivery is so crisp it could give us a shiver. He just moves sorry glides around the park like he is on skates while the rest of us are slipping and sliding. Its a bollix Virgil is out for the long term and he will be missed but the manner we play we tend to leak the odd goal and Thiago has given us something that will make us even better.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 10:38:52 AM
Quote from: Samie on October 18, 2020, 10:01:07 PM


Very good news - personally wouldn't risk him (at least from the start) against Wilder's yard dogs though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 11:06:51 AM
He's obviously going to be great in every game but I thought these were the games we'd see the biggest difference with his arrival, what's usually a dull stinker where we don't create much. Well this time we could have had 6 or 7 and he played a huge role in what should have been a stunning winner (while injured). The damage he's going to do to City and Utd will be beautiful.

Until all our goals are ruled out by VAR, he's kicked off the pitch and they get dodgy penalties anyway!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 11:10:06 AM
Well after a see of shite that was the everton game and decisions, the major positive was that Thiago is very quickly confirming what we all already expected. He is absolute class. There is always that niggling doubt that a player may not immediately adapt, but he looked superb. Positioning, passing, tackling and general all round awareness is world class.

Brilliant player.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 02:12:15 PM
The pass to Mane for Jordan's perfectly legitimate third goal was a thing of beauty. He's silky as anything on the ball, but he also doesn't shy away from scrapping. Such a classy player, really relieved that the horror challenge by that shit haired c*nt didn't damage him too badly.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 03:12:44 PM
Klopp hasn't ruled him out for Wed.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 03:17:19 PM
Quote
Klopp on Thiago: "He got a knock, a proper knock. All the rest, we have to see. Its not even close to being as serious [as Virgil van Dijk]. But will he be ready for Wednesday? I dont know yet. We will see.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 03:27:32 PM
Thats good news

I dare say that wont be the last attempt to do him this season. If you cant get close to someone, try and injure them. Theres definitely a few more yard dog teams in this league.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 03:32:22 PM
Has anyone ever had as bright a start in their Liverpool career as this? Second half against Chelsea was best player on the park and after 1 full game in a derby versus fucking shithouses he would never have seen before, he looks the best MF in the league
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 03:35:19 PM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 03:32:22 PM
Has anyone ever had as bright a start in their Liverpool career as this? Second half against Chelsea was best player on the park and after 1 full game in a derby versus fucking shithouses he would never have seen before, he looks the best MF in the league

If he played for Barcelona in La Liga I'm sure he would have come up against a fair number of shit houses. Probably proper cynical shit houses unlike the hysterical Richarlison.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #944 on: Yesterday at 03:42:17 PM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 03:32:22 PM
Has anyone ever had as bright a start in their Liverpool career as this? Second half against Chelsea was best player on the park and after 1 full game in a derby versus fucking shithouses he would never have seen before, he looks the best MF in the league

Torres perhaps?  He hit the ground running at breakneck speed. As did Salah. And didnt Fowler have something daft like 7 goals in his first 9 games?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #945 on: Yesterday at 03:42:52 PM
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 02:12:15 PM
The pass to Mane for Jordan's perfectly legitimate third goal was a thing of beauty.
Honestly they need to amend the laws of the game so that when a pass is that sexy, they should automatically discount any marginal offside calls etc. A pass like that deserved a culminating goal; this is the sort of moment that makes people fall in love with football. The authorities should be preserving moments like that for the good of the game, not chalking them off.

What a Derby winner that would have been! 93rd minute, all the yard-dog shithousery of the preceding 93 minutes A vindication of silky skills over thuggishness. Celebrated, acclaimed, talked about for years, replayed for ever and a day; put to music and copied by kids in playing fields and patches of ground across the world. Instead it's been binned by at best the pedantry of a useless excuse for an official and an not-fit-for-purpose set of guidelines.

Ok I'm only being half serious but you get what I mean. A clear infringement of the rules - a sure foul, an obvious offside, a ball definitely behind a line -  naturally has to be called, regardless of the quality of a move. But when it's this tight surely the benefit of the doubt needs to be given to beauty and brilliance? People talk about giving the benefit to the attacker but that can be a disputed point; purists would certainly argue that defence is equivalent to attack and neither deserves being valorised over the other. But who could really argue with giving the benefit to a brilliant move? Something which exemplifies why we love football. Not for anything as mundane as the scoring team's benefit, our three points, but for the benefit of the game as a whole.

I guess what I really men is: bollocks!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #946 on: Yesterday at 03:42:56 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:27:32 PM
Thats good news

I dare say that wont be the last attempt to do him this season. If you cant get close to someone, try and injure them. Theres definitely a few more yard dog teams in this league.

*checks when we play Burnley.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #947 on: Yesterday at 04:14:01 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:42:56 PM
*checks when we play Burnley.

Ha, I literally scrolled down to type that we need to keep him out of the Burnley games.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #948 on: Yesterday at 05:43:45 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:14:01 PM
Ha, I literally scrolled down to type that we need to keep him out of the Burnley games.

Fools seldom differ.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #949 on: Yesterday at 06:29:06 PM
Sounds like at worst he misses Ajax and maybe bench for SU. Great news. What a player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #950 on: Yesterday at 08:48:48 PM
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #951 on: Today at 02:45:32 AM
Anyone have an all touches against Everton.

He made that entire new midfield 3 of evertons look like utter turds.
