The pass to Mane for Jordan's perfectly legitimate third goal was a thing of beauty.



Honestly they need to amend the laws of the game so that when a pass is that sexy, they should automatically discount any marginal offside calls etc. A pass like that deserved a culminating goal; this is the sort of moment that makes people fall in love with football. The authorities should be preserving moments like that for the good of the game, not chalking them off.What a Derby winner that would have been! 93rd minute, all the yard-dog shithousery of the preceding 93 minutes A vindication of silky skills over thuggishness. Celebrated, acclaimed, talked about for years, replayed for ever and a day; put to music and copied by kids in playing fields and patches of ground across the world. Instead it's been binned by at best the pedantry of a useless excuse for an official and an not-fit-for-purpose set of guidelines.Ok I'm only being half serious but you get what I mean. A clear infringement of the rules - a sure foul, an obvious offside, a ball definitely behind a line - naturally has to be called, regardless of the quality of a move. But when it's this tight surely the benefit of the doubt needs to be given to beauty and brilliance? People talk about giving the benefit to the attacker but that can be a disputed point; purists would certainly argue that defence is equivalent to attack and neither deserves being valorised over the other. But who could really argue with giving the benefit to a brilliant move? Something which exemplifies why we love football. Not for anything as mundane as the scoring team's benefit, our three points, but for the benefit of the game as a whole.I guess what I really men is: bollocks!