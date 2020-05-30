Bruising or a cut??? I hope youre right but I dont see how that would be the case.



Lucas and Ox both came in and ran around for a few minutes after doing their ACLs, too. I sincerely doubt Thiago managed to avoid ligament damage. That tackle was a textbook ACL tearing tackle.



Either way, Im genuinely hoping very bad things happen to Richarlison. Nasty c*nt.



I don't think his leg bent backwards too much. The physio was with him for a while and Klopp still decided to take Fabinho off for Gini, rather than Thiago. If the physio suspected ligament damage surely he'd have suggested taking him off. You're right about AOC and Lucas but Thiago seemed to be moving perfectly well, still playing passes with the usual flourish. The ball to Mane was a sharp change of direction too. I'm trying to be optimistic because he was absolutely phenomenal and I want to watch him play a lot of football this season.It was a cowardly assault from richarlison in all honesty. Disgusting.