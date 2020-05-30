I don't think his leg bent backwards too much. The physio was with him for a while and Klopp still decided to take Fabinho off for Gini, rather than Thiago. If the physio suspected ligament damage surely he'd have suggested taking him off. You're right about AOC and Lucas but Thiago seemed to be moving perfectly well, still playing passes with the usual flourish. The ball to Mane was a sharp change of direction too. I'm trying to be optimistic because he was absolutely phenomenal and I want to watch him play a lot of football this season.
It was a cowardly assault from richarlison in all honesty. Disgusting.
Yeah, Im with you. Im trying to be optimistic, too, but that was such an ugly challenge with such a massive impact. Any time the knee flexes like that I cringe. My career was cut short by knee injuries and now Im 4 surgeries deep. I HATE seeing that kind of thing happen. I hope youre right, though.
In any case, I hope Richarlison ends up in some lesser league where he belongs. He doesnt have the class, in any sense of the word, to share the pitch with premier league players.