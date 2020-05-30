« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Ill be shocked if there isnt damage there. Thats how you tear ligaments.

Richarlison hasnt mentally made it out of the Brazilian league. Despicable player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Ill be shocked if there isnt damage there. Thats how you tear ligaments.

Richarlison hasnt mentally made it out of the Brazilian league. Despicable player.

It was the way he went down afterwards pretending to be injured, as if by doing that the coward would have escaped from receiving a red card, that annoys me the most. An utter coward.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
He continued until the end though so I'm hopeful
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Oh, but hang on ::)

https://twitter.com/richarlison97/status/1317560864690536450?s=21

What a gobshite of an apology too. Seems more sorry about being sent off than he does for his utter gobshite of a tackle which was inevitably going to injury someone.

Glad he can just move on though - hope Thiago can too.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
He continued until the end though so I'm hopeful

Played that pass as well after the challenge.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Soft c*nt deleted it - seen the screenshots though.

what was it?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
im optimistic it is just a knock.

Richardlison studs caught hie knee a bit.

It certaintly doesnt look an ACL to me. Yes his knee jarred a little bit but not enough for an ACL
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
One of many very good performances today. Hopefully the injury isnt too serious.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Thought he was brilliant today, hopefully no serious injury, we've got an amazing talent on our hands here
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Be absolutely gutted if hes injured. Was going to be the highlight of this season for me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Be absolutely gutted if hes injured. Was going to be the highlight of this season for me.

Pure speculation but I would be surprised if it's anything too serious. I imagine it's likely to be bruising or a cut, given that he kept playing (and playing well), rather than a serious structural injury.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
To think, there were some fans nonplussed at the thought of his signing. He's out of this world brilliant and just wait till the attack are fully on his wavelength and referees are competent.

That pass deserved a goal. If VAR can't give the benefit of the doubt to the attacker in that kind if situation then it is far too technocratic and counterproductive
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
His passing technique is just out of this world; the way he cuts at the ball while curling it as well as 95% of the time playing it at the right time & with the right weight. Got a brilliant picture in his mind - imagine being that good
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Bruising or a cut??? I hope youre right but I dont see how that would be the case.

Lucas and Ox both came in and ran around for a few minutes after doing their ACLs, too. I sincerely doubt Thiago managed to avoid ligament damage. That tackle was a textbook ACL tearing tackle.

Either way, Im genuinely hoping very bad things happen to Richarlison. Nasty c*nt.

I don't think his leg bent backwards too much. The physio was with him for a while and Klopp still decided to take Fabinho off for Gini, rather than Thiago. If the physio suspected ligament damage surely he'd have suggested taking him off. You're right about AOC and Lucas but Thiago seemed to be moving perfectly well, still playing passes with the usual flourish. The ball to Mane was a sharp change of direction too. I'm trying to be optimistic because he was absolutely phenomenal and I want to watch him play a lot of football this season.

It was a cowardly assault from richarlison in all honesty. Disgusting.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
I don't think his leg bent backwards too much. The physio was with him for a while and Klopp still decided to take Fabinho off for Gini, rather than Thiago. If the physio suspected ligament damage surely he'd have suggested taking him off. You're right about AOC and Lucas but Thiago seemed to be moving perfectly well, still playing passes with the usual flourish. The ball to Mane was a sharp change of direction too. I'm trying to be optimistic because he was absolutely phenomenal and I want to watch him play a lot of football this season.

It was a cowardly assault from richarlison in all honesty. Disgusting.

Yeah, Im with you. Im trying to be optimistic, too, but that was such an ugly challenge with such a massive impact. Any time the knee flexes like that I cringe. My career was cut short by knee injuries and now Im 4 surgeries deep. I HATE seeing that kind of thing happen. I hope youre right, though.

In any case, I hope Richarlison ends up in some lesser league where he belongs. He doesnt have the class, in any sense of the word, to share the pitch with premier league players.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yeah, Im with you. Im trying to be optimistic, too, but that was such an ugly challenge with such a massive impact. Any time the knee flexes like that I cringe. My career was cut short by knee injuries and now Im 4 surgeries deep. I HATE seeing that kind of thing happen. I hope youre right, though.

In any case, I hope Richarlison ends up in some lesser league where he belongs. He doesnt have the class, in any sense of the word, to share the pitch with premier league players.

When? :lmao
