To be fair to Treyarch they had one year to make this game instead of 2 year window, the CoD game this year should have been a Sledgehammer game but they got dumped by Activision and Cold War would be slated for November next year.



The last update for BO4 came a month before MW came out, the game had no support or patches at all in year 2, Treyarch went straight to work on Cold War and Covid would have also put a spanner in the works that put the development on hold.



That does sound about right and it appears (though I haven't played it) to show in the content offering for this game. The movement and gunplay are all tweaks on a tried and tested formula that Treyarch have always been good at. The lack of content is where it shows, and would they really have wanted to crowbar Cold War in to the current Warzone had they had the time to develop the game properly? Modern Warfare was a bit content light at launch and grew from there, but Cold War is starting from an even lower base. The addition of the 2v2/3v3 maps and modes in MW was great, I can't understand why they wouldn't want to keep that legacy going - other than lack of time. You can't say they binned them off to concentrate on making incredible 6v6/12v12 content as there is barely any of that either.It feels like a rushed, profit driven venture - Activision rely on Call of Duty sales each year probably more than any other game. Which means this has not been released as anywhere near the version it could have been. Plenty of other businesses have had to take hit and delay releases due to COVID, I really think that Activision should have made the choice to do the same - then no one would have to make excuses for the game. Launching like this cheapens the Call of Duty brand even further. I guess shareholders need their payday before gamers get a decent product.I didn't enjoy writing that as Treyarch have made my favourite games in this franchise.