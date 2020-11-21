From what I have seen from Youtubers etc, I just cannot bring myself to part with my cash for this game... yet. And I am someone that has bought every CoD at launch (bar Infinite Warfare obviously). How can the developers think that only 6 (six!) specific 6v6 maps is acceptable to launch this game with? I know that there are cut down 12v12 maps too, but that feels like a panic decision to try and bump up the content.
Does no one remember Black Ops 2? 14 (Fourteen!) maps on launch date, plus Nuketown with the pre-order. The DLCs added a further 16 maps (I realise these were at extra cost). I get the arguments about other improvements and complexities in map design, gun design, attachments etc, but to me this isn't a good enough compromise.
I might pick it up once they release more maps, but it feels like this game has been rushed out too early to pick up pre Christmas sales. Is there any intel regarding how COVID affected the development of this game? Is this really the game they envisioned releasing?