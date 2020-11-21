« previous next »
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
November 21, 2020, 01:58:02 PM
Quote from: OOS on November 21, 2020, 01:24:58 PM
Struggling online. Keep getting shot in the back and sides. Feels like each COD, this is happening more. Either im getting shitter, or the map design is getting sillier.
I'm getting annihilated to be honest, the only other COD I've done this badly in was Infinite Warfare, and let's be clear, we all only bought it to get our hands on MW Remastered, Infinite Warfare had an amazing campaign, very very underrated, but anyway, Cold War is a sweat fest, it's either Snipers, Famas, MP5 (still), they're gonna end up nerfing every gun the way they're going!
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
November 23, 2020, 10:17:37 AM
From what I have seen from Youtubers etc, I just cannot bring myself to part with my cash for this game... yet. And I am someone that has bought every CoD at launch (bar Infinite Warfare obviously).  How can the developers think that only 6 (six!) specific 6v6 maps is acceptable to launch this game with?  I know that there are cut down 12v12 maps too, but that feels like a panic decision to try and bump up the content.

Does no one remember Black Ops 2? 14 (Fourteen!) maps on launch date, plus Nuketown with the pre-order.  The DLCs added a further 16 maps (I realise these were at extra cost).  I get the arguments about other improvements and complexities in map design, gun design, attachments etc, but to me this isn't a good enough compromise. 

I might pick it up once they release more maps, but it feels like this game has been rushed out too early to pick up pre Christmas sales.  Is there any intel regarding how COVID affected the development of this game?  Is this really the game they envisioned releasing?
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
November 23, 2020, 10:23:29 AM
The problem with multiplayer and warzone is the Youtube walkthroughs and metas. Everyone ends up with the same load outs, the same tactics and it gets too repetitive to play against.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
November 23, 2020, 11:23:08 AM
Have you tried Hardcore mode? You can basically use any gun you want and not have a disadvantage. Havent played core since WaW where 98% of the players used the MP40.
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
November 23, 2020, 10:43:06 PM
Quote from: Andy_lfc on November 23, 2020, 10:17:37 AM
From what I have seen from Youtubers etc, I just cannot bring myself to part with my cash for this game... yet. And I am someone that has bought every CoD at launch (bar Infinite Warfare obviously).  How can the developers think that only 6 (six!) specific 6v6 maps is acceptable to launch this game with?  I know that there are cut down 12v12 maps too, but that feels like a panic decision to try and bump up the content.

Does no one remember Black Ops 2? 14 (Fourteen!) maps on launch date, plus Nuketown with the pre-order.  The DLCs added a further 16 maps (I realise these were at extra cost).  I get the arguments about other improvements and complexities in map design, gun design, attachments etc, but to me this isn't a good enough compromise. 

I might pick it up once they release more maps, but it feels like this game has been rushed out too early to pick up pre Christmas sales.  Is there any intel regarding how COVID affected the development of this game?  Is this really the game they envisioned releasing?
To be fair to Treyarch they had one year to make this game instead of 2 year window, the CoD game this year should have been a Sledgehammer game but they got dumped by Activision and Cold War would be slated for November next year.

The last update for BO4 came a month before MW came out, the game had no support or patches at all in year 2, Treyarch went straight to work on Cold War and Covid would have also put a spanner in the works that put the development on hold.

Xmas/New Year we should see more maps, the classics like Summit, Firing Range, Slums, Grind and some from BO1 and new maps.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
November 24, 2020, 12:41:16 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 23, 2020, 10:43:06 PM
To be fair to Treyarch they had one year to make this game instead of 2 year window, the CoD game this year should have been a Sledgehammer game but they got dumped by Activision and Cold War would be slated for November next year.

The last update for BO4 came a month before MW came out, the game had no support or patches at all in year 2, Treyarch went straight to work on Cold War and Covid would have also put a spanner in the works that put the development on hold.

That does sound about right and it appears (though I haven't played it) to show in the content offering for this game. The movement and gunplay are all tweaks on a tried and tested formula that Treyarch have always been good at.  The lack of content is where it shows, and would they really have wanted to crowbar Cold War in to the current Warzone had they had the time to develop the game properly?  Modern Warfare was a bit content light at launch and grew from there, but Cold War is starting from an even lower base.  The addition of the 2v2/3v3 maps and modes in MW was great, I can't understand why they wouldn't want to keep that legacy going - other than lack of time.  You can't say they binned them off to concentrate on making incredible 6v6/12v12 content as there is barely any of that either.

It feels like a rushed, profit driven venture - Activision rely on Call of Duty sales each year probably more than any other game.  Which means this has not been released as anywhere near the version it could have been.  Plenty of other businesses have had to take hit and delay releases due to COVID, I really think that Activision should have made the choice to do the same - then no one would have to make excuses for the game.  Launching like this cheapens the Call of Duty brand even further.  I guess shareholders need their payday before gamers get a decent product.

I didn't enjoy writing that as Treyarch have made my favourite games in this franchise.
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
November 24, 2020, 12:44:19 PM
Quote from: Andy_lfc on November 24, 2020, 12:41:16 PM
That does sound about right and it appears (though I haven't played it) to show in the content offering for this game. The movement and gunplay are all tweaks on a tried and tested formula that Treyarch have always been good at.  The lack of content is where it shows, and would they really have wanted to crowbar Cold War in to the current Warzone had they had the time to develop the game properly?  Modern Warfare was a bit content light at launch and grew from there, but Cold War is starting from an even lower base.  The addition of the 2v2/3v3 maps and modes in MW was great, I can't understand why they wouldn't want to keep that legacy going - other than lack of time.  You can't say they binned them off to concentrate on making incredible 6v6/12v12 content as there is barely any of that either.

It feels like a rushed, profit driven venture - Activision rely on Call of Duty sales each year probably more than any other game.  Which means this has not been released as anywhere near the version it could have been.  Plenty of other businesses have had to take hit and delay releases due to COVID, I really think that Activision should have made the choice to do the same - then no one would have to make excuses for the game.  Launching like this cheapens the Call of Duty brand even further.  I guess shareholders need their payday before gamers get a decent product.

I didn't enjoy writing that as Treyarch have made my favourite games in this franchise.

I wonder if they were surprised by how well Warzone went. I'm sure I read that Warzone alone makes them so much money with people buying skins and everything, so they could have given a year off if they needed and cited COVID and wanting to bring out a perfect game surely...?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
November 24, 2020, 11:39:03 PM
Nuketown looks fantastic visually, looks like they used every colour possible on it.


"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
November 28, 2020, 06:35:35 PM
Noticed my Series X has been crashing randomly when playing this.
From googling it it seems like it's been reported by a few others too, with one person's Series X actually getting bricked (ouch!).
Advice is not to play it on a Series X until a patch is released.
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
November 29, 2020, 09:00:26 PM
Quote from: swoopy on November 28, 2020, 06:35:35 PM
Noticed my Series X has been crashing randomly when playing this.
From googling it it seems like it's been reported by a few others too, with one person's Series X actually getting bricked (ouch!).
Advice is not to play it on a Series X until a patch is released.
I've personally not encountered any issues mate.
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
November 30, 2020, 07:31:52 AM
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November 29, 2020, 09:00:26 PM
I've personally not encountered any issues mate.

That's good mate ;D
Out of curiosity did you get the normal version or the series X/S cross gen edition ?
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
November 30, 2020, 08:15:58 PM
I read that it's causing both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X to crash - the game definitely needs patching.
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
December 1, 2020, 05:41:13 AM
Quote from: swoopy on November 30, 2020, 07:31:52 AM
That's good mate ;D
Out of curiosity did you get the normal version or the series X/S cross gen edition ?
I bought the Ultimate version for £89, I do gameshare with my son as he's into the Zombies.
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
December 3, 2020, 01:02:32 PM
Posts on the Cold war Reddit of PS5's bricking now playing this game.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
December 5, 2020, 10:26:09 PM
Apparently its an issue with the raytracing thats causing it.

Saw someone say they turned the raytracing off (performance mode) and the game started running fine.
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
December 6, 2020, 07:57:22 AM
My xbox one randomly crashed and turned off yesterday when loading the this first time I've ever had that happen
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
December 6, 2020, 02:12:43 PM
Someone on the Cold War reddit ripped this from Parks And Recreation abd added their own words and it's absolutely brilliant riposte at the state of SBMM in this game.

https://preview.redd.it/ix3cr0btnj361.gif?format=mp4&s=997fd5115fd241c820249ffc922f0dab9f594e01
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Yesterday at 09:51:22 AM
did the campaign over the weekend,

cant get into the multiplayer at all though, needs more maps
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Yesterday at 11:43:47 AM
Quote from: gwalk on Yesterday at 09:51:22 AM
did the campaign over the weekend,

cant get into the multiplayer at all though, needs more maps
New maps and season one on December 16th.

Raid map from BO2 is one of the maps with a bunch of new ones.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Yesterday at 09:40:56 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:43:47 AM
New maps and season one on December 16th.

Raid map from BO2 is one of the maps with a bunch of new ones.

At the risk of repeating myself, you would think that 'Season One' would maybe start on the day of launch?  Trumpeting new maps one month after launching an unfinished game to start bringing the game nearer an acceptable map count is pretty lame.  One of them being Raid, a map I played to death for 2 years previously - new content it is not.  Feels like they really don't want my money this year.

I guess MW2019 got better over time.  Maybe this will?
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Today at 08:26:56 AM
Quote from: Andy_lfc on Yesterday at 09:40:56 PM
At the risk of repeating myself, you would think that 'Season One' would maybe start on the day of launch?  Trumpeting new maps one month after launching an unfinished game to start bringing the game nearer an acceptable map count is pretty lame.  One of them being Raid, a map I played to death for 2 years previously - new content it is not.  Feels like they really don't want my money this year.

I guess MW2019 got better over time.  Maybe this will?

Its the way game developers make games these days, release a tiny fraction of a game at launch and make more cash with DLC/season passes etc...

It sucks but people still throw money at it.
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Today at 08:30:13 AM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:43:47 AM
New maps and season one on December 16th.

Raid map from BO2 is one of the maps with a bunch of new ones.

Is this going to be paid content? I've not played online yet and it's really frustrating the amount of bugs in the bots multiplayer options, certain maps not working etc.
