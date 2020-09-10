« previous next »
Author Topic: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War  (Read 781 times)

Offline RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Believer
  Posts: 11,890
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« on: September 10, 2020, 01:30:25 PM »
Seeing as Activision and Treyarch are allowing game play footage now and the beta weeks away i think a thread should start.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WNDU004C-iQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WNDU004C-iQ</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OuduzrPF2rA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OuduzrPF2rA</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aJ84s6VM0oU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aJ84s6VM0oU</a>

« Last Edit: September 10, 2020, 01:52:36 PM by RedSince86 »
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Believer
  Posts: 11,890
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #1 on: September 11, 2020, 09:28:07 AM »
Looks like Cold War has around a 135-140 Health.







« Last Edit: September 11, 2020, 09:52:43 AM by RedSince86 »
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Believer
  Posts: 11,890
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #2 on: September 18, 2020, 12:02:37 AM »
The PS4 Cold War Alpha is available for free in the PS store.

18th-20th and it's 27 GB, starts tomorrow UK time at 6pm.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/INgl7ieZow0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/INgl7ieZow0</a>
« Last Edit: September 18, 2020, 12:04:27 AM by RedSince86 »
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online naYoRHa2b

  Kopite
  Posts: 762
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #3 on: September 19, 2020, 12:49:21 AM »
Had a go of the alpha. Not a huge fan of the maps and in general its visually less appealing than modern warfare. Had to crank the movement sensitivity up quite a bit. TTK is good and it's nice to see some old perks return. Just not getting the buzz off it though and quickscoping has returned in a big way (which I hate). I'll have a few more games and hopefully get into it a bit more.
Online Elzar

  train station gate frustration
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 17,053
  Bam!
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #4 on: September 19, 2020, 12:50:36 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September 19, 2020, 12:49:21 AM
Had a go of the alpha. Not a huge fan of the maps and in general its visually less appealing than modern warfare. Had to crank the movement sensitivity up quite a bit. TTK is good and it's nice to see some old perks return. Just not getting the buzz off it though and quickscoping has returned in a big way (which I hate). I'll have a few more games and hopefully get into it a bit more.

Felt the same, felt graphically a little less like call of duty. Saying that I have played Warzone only for the past few months.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,890
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #5 on: September 19, 2020, 07:23:44 PM »
Im really enjoying it, fast paced and the TTK is spot on.

Only bad points is Dead Silence needs to quieter and the Miami map is crap.

The sub machine guns have ridiculous range, they will be nerfed.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline J-Mc-

  Just a wanker on a wind-up
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  Posts: 28,183
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #6 on: September 19, 2020, 07:32:18 PM »
It's great, but fuck me the killstreaks need a nerf.

Chopper gunner on Armada is an instant win.
Offline RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,890
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #7 on: September 20, 2020, 12:31:13 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September 19, 2020, 12:49:21 AM
Had a go of the alpha. Not a huge fan of the maps and in general its visually less appealing than modern warfare. Had to crank the movement sensitivity up quite a bit. TTK is good and it's nice to see some old perks return. Just not getting the buzz off it though and quickscoping has returned in a big way (which I hate). I'll have a few more games and hopefully get into it a bit more.
One of the game Devs tweeted they made the Snipers overpowered for the Alpha so they can see how much they can tweak (nerf) for full game release.

The marksman rifles will get the same treatment no doubt, ridiculously OP as well.

My favourite gun is the AK-47, with Supressor and sprint stock and quick aiming attachments, getting 40-60 kill games with it on Domination and Hardpoint, the desert map plays so good on objective modes, really nice flow to it.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Believer
  Posts: 8,878
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #8 on: September 20, 2020, 09:06:42 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 19, 2020, 07:23:44 PM
Im really enjoying it, fast paced and the TTK is spot on.

Only bad points is Dead Silence needs to quieter and the Miami map is crap.

The sub machine guns have ridiculous range, they will be nerfed.
It's decent and I've enjoyed the few rounds I've played, but I disagree on the TTK, slightly too long imo
Offline RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,890
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #9 on: October 8, 2020, 04:34:27 PM »
Anyone playing the Beta for the next 5 days?

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online naYoRHa2b

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 762
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #10 on: October 9, 2020, 07:10:23 PM »
The graphics are so shit on this game. It's like a PS3/360 game. So much anti aliasing and visual noise, and it varies map to map like the jungle one is so ridiculously bad, the foliage is like a blur.

I wonder if it's too late to get a refund on my pre order
« Last Edit: October 9, 2020, 07:12:49 PM by naYoRHa2b »
Offline RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,890
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #11 on: October 10, 2020, 12:24:07 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on October  9, 2020, 07:10:23 PM
The graphics are so shit on this game. It's like a PS3/360 game. So much anti aliasing and visual noise, and it varies map to map like the jungle one is so ridiculously bad, the foliage is like a blur.

I wonder if it's too late to get a refund on my pre order
That's Treyarch style, not only are their games arcade like they also use more colours in their games, almost cartoony.

Infinity ward are all about gritty realism and you see that in their games graphics wise.

On the beta, i think the game is brilliant and has a lot of potential.

The TTK will be nothing like the game release, apparently the servers haven't been optimised and the Netcode is fucked up, so getting kills is as fast as MW in this Beta.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online naYoRHa2b

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 762
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #12 on: October 10, 2020, 08:21:01 AM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 10, 2020, 12:24:07 AM
That's Treyarch style, not only are their games arcade like they also use more colours in their games, almost cartoony.

Infinity ward are all about gritty realism and you see that in their games graphics wise.

On the beta, i think the game is brilliant and has a lot of potential.

The TTK will be nothing like the game release, apparently the servers haven't been optimised and the Netcode is fucked up, so getting kills is as fast as MW in this Beta.

Yeah it's definitely there style but that one map in particular is just really rough to play. I'm just not sure I can consider myself a traditional online mp kinda guy anymore. The pace and general hectic nature just feels like something I've outgrown. That's why I prefer stuff like warzone where you can plan and strategize a bit more and communication is more effective.
« Last Edit: October 10, 2020, 08:24:28 AM by naYoRHa2b »
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  Wire glory hunter
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,880
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #13 on: October 13, 2020, 08:22:41 AM »
Are they doing cross play still?
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online LOKKO

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,736
  what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #14 on: October 13, 2020, 12:37:01 PM »
So is the xbox beta this Thursday only if you have pre ordered?
Offline RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,890
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #15 on: October 13, 2020, 10:20:57 PM »
Quote from: LOKKO on October 13, 2020, 12:37:01 PM
So is the xbox beta this Thursday only if you have pre ordered?
15th and 16th is pre orders.

17th-19th is open access.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,890
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #16 on: October 13, 2020, 10:22:25 PM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on October 13, 2020, 08:22:41 AM
Are they doing cross play still?
Crossplay beta 15th to 19th, pre orders for the first two days.

It's a Crossplay game like MW.

Also the PS4 beta I played last week had an option to change the Field Of View like PC gamers had on CoD.

I did read on Reddit that people were seeing frames dropping when they put it over 100, might be better on the next gen console that feature.

Also the MP5 and Milano 821 are the best guns by far, kill super quick,no recoil and have ridiculous range, best AR is the Krig, X4 just behind.

Ak-47 is crap, weird recoil and the Ak-74u which was the best gun in the Alpha got nerfed making it crap.

Ranks stopped at 25 on Beta, will go to 42 on this Beta, Ninja perk is rank 39.
« Last Edit: October 13, 2020, 10:32:43 PM by RedSince86 »
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,878
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #17 on: October 18, 2020, 07:48:29 PM »
Been getting wrecked by a shotgun from, quite frankly ridiculous range, and this is while pounding them with an assault rifle, I wouldn't really mind so much but it's completely unrealistic, maybe it will get nerfed like the AK74u did after the Alpha, all in all though I'm enjoying it, more so than Modern Warfare to be honest, looking forward to the full game on Series X.
Offline RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,890
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #18 on: October 19, 2020, 10:56:02 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 18, 2020, 07:48:29 PM
Been getting wrecked by a shotgun from, quite frankly ridiculous range, and this is while pounding them with an assault rifle, I wouldn't really mind so much but it's completely unrealistic, maybe it will get nerfed like the AK74u did after the Alpha, all in all though I'm enjoying it, more so than Modern Warfare to be honest, looking forward to the full game on Series X.
Yeah shotties are OP.

Seen the potential of the game now everyone is running Ninja perk, the game just flows fast and not much camping unless protecting a zone in Hardpoint or Domination.

Great to see Treyarch didn't noob and dumb the game down for novice players like Infinity Ward did for MW, it's back to classic CoD this game.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,890
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #19 on: October 19, 2020, 11:17:47 AM »
I forgot to add.

The Beta has been extended for another 24 hours, finishes tomorrow at 6pm, all guns and attachments unlocked as well.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,878
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #20 on: October 19, 2020, 06:43:55 PM »
Gonna put this out there, this is the best Call of Duty title since Black Ops ten years ago, it just feels right, I honestly cannot wait for the full release.
Online LOKKO

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,736
  what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:29:12 PM »
I have a 73gb install on my Xbox has this pre installed already? (First time I've bought a digital game in advance)
Online naYoRHa2b

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 762
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:03:30 AM »
Quote from: LOKKO on Yesterday at 08:29:12 PM
I have a 73gb install on my Xbox has this pre installed already? (First time I've bought a digital game in advance)

Sounds like it. I've just managed to pre-load mine on PS4. I just chose to install the base MP though and the Zombies as I'm saving the campaign for PS5.
