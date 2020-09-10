Are they doing cross play still?



Crossplay beta 15th to 19th, pre orders for the first two days.It's a Crossplay game like MW.Also the PS4 beta I played last week had an option to change the Field Of View like PC gamers had on CoD.I did read on Reddit that people were seeing frames dropping when they put it over 100, might be better on the next gen console that feature.Also the MP5 and Milano 821 are the best guns by far, kill super quick,no recoil and have ridiculous range, best AR is the Krig, X4 just behind.Ak-47 is crap, weird recoil and the Ak-74u which was the best gun in the Alpha got nerfed making it crap.Ranks stopped at 25 on Beta, will go to 42 on this Beta, Ninja perk is rank 39.