The graphics are so shit on this game. It's like a PS3/360 game. So much anti aliasing and visual noise, and it varies map to map like the jungle one is so ridiculously bad, the foliage is like a blur.
I wonder if it's too late to get a refund on my pre order
That's Treyarch style, not only are their games arcade like they also use more colours in their games, almost cartoony.
Infinity ward are all about gritty realism and you see that in their games graphics wise.
On the beta, i think the game is brilliant and has a lot of potential.
The TTK will be nothing like the game release, apparently the servers haven't been optimised and the Netcode is fucked up, so getting kills is as fast as MW in this Beta.