« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War  (Read 391 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« on: September 10, 2020, 01:30:25 PM »
Seeing as Activision and Treyarch are allowing game play footage now and the beta weeks away i think a thread should start.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WNDU004C-iQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WNDU004C-iQ</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OuduzrPF2rA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OuduzrPF2rA</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aJ84s6VM0oU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aJ84s6VM0oU</a>

« Last Edit: September 10, 2020, 01:52:36 PM by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #1 on: September 11, 2020, 09:28:07 AM »
Looks like Cold War has around a 135-140 Health.







« Last Edit: September 11, 2020, 09:52:43 AM by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #2 on: September 18, 2020, 12:02:37 AM »
The PS4 Cold War Alpha is available for free in the PS store.

18th-20th and it's 27 GB, starts tomorrow UK time at 6pm.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/INgl7ieZow0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/INgl7ieZow0</a>
« Last Edit: September 18, 2020, 12:04:27 AM by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #3 on: September 19, 2020, 12:49:21 AM »
Had a go of the alpha. Not a huge fan of the maps and in general its visually less appealing than modern warfare. Had to crank the movement sensitivity up quite a bit. TTK is good and it's nice to see some old perks return. Just not getting the buzz off it though and quickscoping has returned in a big way (which I hate). I'll have a few more games and hopefully get into it a bit more.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,846
  • Bam!
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #4 on: September 19, 2020, 12:50:36 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September 19, 2020, 12:49:21 AM
Had a go of the alpha. Not a huge fan of the maps and in general its visually less appealing than modern warfare. Had to crank the movement sensitivity up quite a bit. TTK is good and it's nice to see some old perks return. Just not getting the buzz off it though and quickscoping has returned in a big way (which I hate). I'll have a few more games and hopefully get into it a bit more.

Felt the same, felt graphically a little less like call of duty. Saying that I have played Warzone only for the past few months.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #5 on: September 19, 2020, 07:23:44 PM »
Im really enjoying it, fast paced and the TTK is spot on.

Only bad points is Dead Silence needs to quieter and the Miami map is crap.

The sub machine guns have ridiculous range, they will be nerfed.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #6 on: September 19, 2020, 07:32:18 PM »
It's great, but fuck me the killstreaks need a nerf.

Chopper gunner on Armada is an instant win.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #7 on: September 20, 2020, 12:31:13 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September 19, 2020, 12:49:21 AM
Had a go of the alpha. Not a huge fan of the maps and in general its visually less appealing than modern warfare. Had to crank the movement sensitivity up quite a bit. TTK is good and it's nice to see some old perks return. Just not getting the buzz off it though and quickscoping has returned in a big way (which I hate). I'll have a few more games and hopefully get into it a bit more.
One of the game Devs tweeted they made the Snipers overpowered for the Alpha so they can see how much they can tweak (nerf) for full game release.

The marksman rifles will get the same treatment no doubt, ridiculously OP as well.

My favourite gun is the AK-47, with Supressor and sprint stock and quick aiming attachments, getting 40-60 kill games with it on Domination and Hardpoint, the desert map plays so good on objective modes, really nice flow to it.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #8 on: September 20, 2020, 09:06:42 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 19, 2020, 07:23:44 PM
Im really enjoying it, fast paced and the TTK is spot on.

Only bad points is Dead Silence needs to quieter and the Miami map is crap.

The sub machine guns have ridiculous range, they will be nerfed.
It's decent and I've enjoyed the few rounds I've played, but I disagree on the TTK, slightly too long imo
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #9 on: October 8, 2020, 04:34:27 PM »
Anyone playing the Beta for the next 5 days?

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:10:23 PM »
The graphics are so shit on this game. It's like a PS3/360 game. So much anti aliasing and visual noise, and it varies map to map like the jungle one is so ridiculously bad, the foliage is like a blur.

I wonder if it's too late to get a refund on my pre order
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:12:49 PM by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:24:07 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 07:10:23 PM
The graphics are so shit on this game. It's like a PS3/360 game. So much anti aliasing and visual noise, and it varies map to map like the jungle one is so ridiculously bad, the foliage is like a blur.

I wonder if it's too late to get a refund on my pre order
That's Treyarch style, not only are their games arcade like they also use more colours in their games, almost cartoony.

Infinity ward are all about gritty realism and you see that in their games graphics wise.

On the beta, i think the game is brilliant and has a lot of potential.

The TTK will be nothing like the game release, apparently the servers haven't been optimised and the Netcode is fucked up, so getting kills is as fast as MW in this Beta.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:21:01 AM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:24:07 AM
That's Treyarch style, not only are their games arcade like they also use more colours in their games, almost cartoony.

Infinity ward are all about gritty realism and you see that in their games graphics wise.

On the beta, i think the game is brilliant and has a lot of potential.

The TTK will be nothing like the game release, apparently the servers haven't been optimised and the Netcode is fucked up, so getting kills is as fast as MW in this Beta.

Yeah it's definitely there style but that one map in particular is just really rough to play. I'm just not sure I can consider myself a traditional online mp kinda guy anymore. The pace and general hectic nature just feels like something I've outgrown. That's why I prefer stuff like warzone where you can plan and strategize a bit more and communication is more effective.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:24:28 AM by naYoRHa2b »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 