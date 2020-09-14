thanks John, we've already got a full CCTV system - it's 4K with nightvision and records on movement. Since it went up the 'bad luck' with the screws has stopped, the van was parked far from our house when the mirror was done. It was all scratched on the front like you could see someone had gouged at it with a screwdriver. Can't be a kid/typical knobhead cos they'd just hit it with something, this was very deliberate.



The camera is clearly there and has prevented further shit happening, we could get something in the car but I'm not sure how effective it'd be cos the windows are tinted. I know I need cast iron evidence and only thing I can do is get another camera on the front and work out how to get one on the back, see how things go.