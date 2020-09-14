« previous next »
Mental neighbour

thanks John, we've already got a full CCTV system - it's 4K with nightvision and records on movement. Since it went up the 'bad luck' with the screws has stopped, the van was parked far from our house when the mirror was done. It was all scratched on the front like you could see someone had gouged at it with a screwdriver. Can't be a kid/typical knobhead cos they'd just hit it with something, this was very deliberate.

The camera is clearly there and has prevented further shit happening, we could get something in the car but I'm not sure how effective it'd be cos the windows are tinted. I know I need cast iron evidence and only thing I can do is get another camera on the front and work out how to get one on the back, see how things go.
I know you need the evidence but if the damage stopped when the other camera went up maybe a false one at the back or elsewhere is enough of a deterrent?
the problem with the back is all about access and I won't pay for scaffold to deter that bellend ;D the only window I could put a camera out of, you can't see the majority of the back (not the joining wall with hers for definite) because of a wall to one side and a lower roof.

A solar wifi camera might work though.
Could you get something like this: https://www.amazon.co.uk/BW-Outdoor-Security-Camera-Waterproof/dp/B007XZN1W4
...and mount it just by leaning out of a window or something? Might be a cheap but effective deterrent.
How's this been since Claire?
