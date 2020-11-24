« previous next »
The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21

Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
November 24, 2020, 06:42:35 PM
Quote from: Prof on November 23, 2020, 05:03:50 PM
Sorry, I'll try and update this evening

All said in jest Prof - you take you time with these things, they're art!  ;D
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
November 24, 2020, 06:48:37 PM
Quote from: KurtVerbose on November 24, 2020, 01:45:20 PM
Yes, they've had two draws and a loss in five home games. I can't see them maintaining a title challenge if that home form continues.

I would say the dropped points were rather freakish, and actually Spuds are our biggest threat. The Newcastle game had the worst penalty decision of all time go against them (they were also really rusty at that point having had no proper pre-season), and the 3 they conceded against the Hammers was as bizarre as our implosion against Villa - I wouldn't expect to see either repeated too frequently. Spurs are right in the mix I'd say (depending on injuries).
Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
November 24, 2020, 07:04:08 PM
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on November 24, 2020, 06:42:35 PM
All said in jest Prof - you take you time with these things, they're art!  ;D
I know, don't worry.  I do like to try and update as soon to when the round has finished as I can.  It's also good to know that people are looking forward to seeing it.
Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
November 24, 2020, 07:14:07 PM
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on November 24, 2020, 06:48:37 PM
I would say the dropped points were rather freakish, and actually Spuds are our biggest threat. The Newcastle game had the worst penalty decision of all time go against them (they were also really rusty at that point having had no proper pre-season), and the 3 they conceded against the Hammers was as bizarre as our implosion against Villa - I wouldn't expect to see either repeated too frequently. Spurs are right in the mix I'd say (depending on injuries).
I also think Spurs are the biggest threat this season.  Man City are looking like they are in a transition period so I'm not convinced they'll compete consistently.

I put a high amount of weight in the manager as it's a very complex job, especially in their role in creating a performance mindset and maintaining that level for a sustained period of time.

Mourinho clearly has the most experience in this regard (excluding Klopp and Guardiola).  He seems to have a cycle where he is in the right frame of mind to get teams playing, which seems to crack after about two years.  He's currently looking like he's in his happy place, and I can see Spurs doing very well with a well balanced squad with some very good players in key areas.

Lampard is very inexperienced and will find it difficult to maintain the levels of performance in his team over the season.

Time will tell.
Paul1611

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
November 25, 2020, 10:50:25 AM
Can't help feeling Spurs are a Harry Kane hamstring tweak away from dropping a lot of points.  He's come on leaps and bounds but keep him quiet and I think Spurs struggle.
BigCDump

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
November 25, 2020, 11:33:45 AM
Hasn't alderweirald just suffered a serious muscle injury? Will miss the Chelsea game and possibly more. He's important to them as it means keeping the dodgy Sanchez out of the first XI. I'm expecting some defensive and goalie whoopsies from them in the next few weeks. Then Jose will take over by throwing individuals under the bus again. A very small crack already appeared when Jose mentioned he'd be happy for Leicester to beat us and overtake them to the top. And we know what happens when Jose cracks: *motions with hands and makes slow, silent BOOM action with mouth*
Doc Red

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
November 25, 2020, 12:53:28 PM
Quote from: Prof on November 24, 2020, 07:04:08 PM
I know, don't worry.  I do like to try and update as soon to when the round has finished as I can.  It's also good to know that people are looking forward to seeing it.

I time my candy eating(and cheat days) to coincide with your updates, Prof. ;D
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
November 25, 2020, 02:09:06 PM
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on November 24, 2020, 06:48:37 PM
I would say the dropped points were rather freakish, and actually Spuds are our biggest threat. The Newcastle game had the worst penalty decision of all time go against them (they were also really rusty at that point having had no proper pre-season), and the 3 they conceded against the Hammers was as bizarre as our implosion against Villa - I wouldn't expect to see either repeated too frequently. Spurs are right in the mix I'd say (depending on injuries).

At the same time though, they have beaten West Brom, Burnley and Brighton without really deserving to do so; they were pretty ordinary in all three games. I still see City as our biggest threat as they are the only club I could see going on a long winning run. The only way I can see Spurs/Chelsea/Leicester getting close is if we fall back into the 80 point range.
SP

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
November 25, 2020, 04:07:06 PM
It just feels like Spurs are going to Spurs.
fudge

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
November 25, 2020, 09:41:07 PM
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on November 24, 2020, 06:42:35 PM
All said in jest Prof - you take you time with these things, they're art!  ;D
FUCK THEM ALL, LITERALLY THE FIRST THING I DO IS RUSH HERE AND PRESS F5 🤣
fudge

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
November 25, 2020, 09:43:25 PM
Quote from: Prof on November 24, 2020, 07:14:07 PM
I also think Spurs are the biggest threat this season.  Man City are looking like they are in a transition period so I'm not convinced they'll compete consistently.

I put a high amount of weight in the manager as it's a very complex job, especially in their role in creating a performance mindset and maintaining that level for a sustained period of time.

Mourinho clearly has the most experience in this regard (excluding Klopp and Guardiola).  He seems to have a cycle where he is in the right frame of mind to get teams playing, which seems to crack after about two years.  He's currently looking like he's in his happy place, and I can see Spurs doing very well with a well balanced squad with some very good players in key areas.

Lampard is very inexperienced and will find it difficult to maintain the levels of performance in his team over the season.

Time will tell.

Not being arrogant but those stats are giving total outlier results, no fucker keeps that type of consistency up away from home whilst having dire results at home, too small a sample but it will normalise and by that stage my friends theyre looking at our arses in the table by the new year *

* May not happen
Austin Powers

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
Yesterday at 09:19:05 PM
Do we drop 2 here?
dudleyred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
Yesterday at 09:22:13 PM
Quote from: Austin Powers on Yesterday at 09:19:05 PM
Do we drop 2 here?

We did.  As did Chelsea

Spurs stayed as they were.

Utd may have gained two as well.

Arsenal lost 3
Hij

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
Yesterday at 11:47:29 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 09:22:13 PM
We did.  As did Chelsea

Spurs stayed as they were.

Utd may have gained two as well.

Arsenal lost 3
United did gain two.

As I checked at 2-0 down to see if they'd lose 3 or 1 ;D

I won an 11/1 shot on them coming back which made it more palatable.

They're all big every week, but maintaining par against Wolves is massive now.
Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
Today at 07:29:16 PM




Hij

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
Today at 07:42:37 PM
Arsenal in free fall.

Wolves feels pretty gigantic now with Spurs around the corner. A few par 3's in a row, so I'd give my left bollock to be able to take a win against Wolves into Fulham away.
KurtVerbose

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
Today at 07:59:17 PM
Thanks Prof.

I think we're doing incredibly well considering the injuries we've had.
