« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21  (Read 15895 times)

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #160 on: Today at 06:42:35 PM »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 05:03:50 PM
Sorry, I'll try and update this evening

All said in jest Prof - you take you time with these things, they're art!  ;D
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:48:37 PM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 01:45:20 PM
Yes, they've had two draws and a loss in five home games. I can't see them maintaining a title challenge if that home form continues.

I would say the dropped points were rather freakish, and actually Spuds are our biggest threat. The Newcastle game had the worst penalty decision of all time go against them (they were also really rusty at that point having had no proper pre-season), and the 3 they conceded against the Hammers was as bizarre as our implosion against Villa - I wouldn't expect to see either repeated too frequently. Spurs are right in the mix I'd say (depending on injuries).
Logged

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #162 on: Today at 07:04:08 PM »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 06:42:35 PM
All said in jest Prof - you take you time with these things, they're art!  ;D
I know, don't worry.  I do like to try and update as soon to when the round has finished as I can.  It's also good to know that people are looking forward to seeing it.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 