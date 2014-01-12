Yes, they've had two draws and a loss in five home games. I can't see them maintaining a title challenge if that home form continues.



I would say the dropped points were rather freakish, and actually Spuds are our biggest threat. The Newcastle game had the worst penalty decision of all time go against them (they were also really rusty at that point having had no proper pre-season), and the 3 they conceded against the Hammers was as bizarre as our implosion against Villa - I wouldn't expect to see either repeated too frequently. Spurs are right in the mix I'd say (depending on injuries).