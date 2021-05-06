« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread  (Read 6828 times)

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #160 on: May 6, 2021, 05:30:42 pm »
European Cup Round 2

Match 17 : amir87 vs RJH

Match 18 : Trendisnotdestiny vs mickitez

Match 19 : KeegansPerm vs bradders1011

Match 20 : Vishwa Atma vs Cape_Tear

Match 21 : Sami vs Ycuzz

Match 22 : bryanod vs WillG.LFC

Match 23 : Grobbellrevell vs Thush

Match 24 : Barneylfc vs Port_Vale_Lad
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #161 on: May 6, 2021, 05:34:33 pm »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #162 on: May 6, 2021, 07:05:30 pm »
Thanks for all the updates, Barney!

Very tight coming into the run-in now - fully expecting to continue falling away  ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #163 on: May 6, 2021, 07:29:28 pm »
Urgently need someone I lost to to stop posting. ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #164 on: May 6, 2021, 07:41:41 pm »
That was an impressive set of updates, Barney. Thanks!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #165 on: May 6, 2021, 08:57:33 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on May  6, 2021, 07:29:28 pm
Urgently need someone I lost to to stop posting. ;D

 ;D

Will maybe get the other 3 rounds updated tomorrow. Working at home and getting paid for being on RAWK is decent
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #166 on: May 6, 2021, 09:04:26 pm »
nayia2002 will also be removed from the Championship. No posts since round 28 and a total of 14 missed entries throughout the season so far.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #167 on: May 7, 2021, 11:13:57 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  6, 2021, 05:16:47 pm
Week 6 - Youngest Son of Skittle 5 v 6 ShatnersBassoon. This now becomes 5-0. Youngest Son of Skittle posted late that week, so the head to head points have been deducted
Week 9 - ShatnersBasson 5 v 0 bryanod. This now becomes 0-0. bryanod did not post this week so the head to head point has been deducted
Week 24 - bryanod didn't post this week either so loses the head to head point again  :D
Week 13 - LovelyCushionedHeader 5 v 8 RivaGe. This now becomes 5-0. LovelyCushionedHeader posted late that week, so as above.
Week 22 - RivaGe 10 v 4 GerryAttrick. This now becomes 0-4. GerryAttrick posted late that week, so as above.

ffs I've literally missed 2 weeks since entered this years ago :D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #168 on: May 7, 2021, 02:55:12 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on May  6, 2021, 07:29:28 pm
Urgently need someone I lost to to stop posting. ;D

Are you sure?  :shocked
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #169 on: May 7, 2021, 03:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  7, 2021, 02:55:12 pm
Are you sure?  :shocked

Are you holding something back? No idea how I did in the missing rounds. :)
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #170 on: May 7, 2021, 03:44:14 pm »
WEEK 29 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

Lots of late posts this week.

Although it was a 15 game round, some massive scores. Bored with a 20 I believe is the highest single round score since I started running the competition, and an 18-16 between Barneylfc and The G in Gerrard is the highest head to head score also. Port_Vale)_Lad also posted a score of 18 in League 1.

PREMIER LEAGUE

bobinhood 14 v 0 ShatnersBasson*
BoRed 20 v 8 KeegansPerm
Cape_Tear 10 v 8 RJH**
Grobbellrevell 9 v 0 Jsteve
Prof 6 v 9 bryanod
redforlife 8 v 13 Youngest Son of Skittle***
The G in Gerrard 16 v 18 Barneylfc**
Trendisdestiny 9 v 10 thush***
WillG.LFC 11 v 14 CornerFlag
Ycuzz 6 v 7 Amir87****

*bobinhood posted late so no head to head points awarded
**RJH and The G in Gerrard posted late but lost their head to head anyway
***Youngest Son of Skittle and Thush posted late so head to head points awarded to their opponents
****Both players posted late so no head to head points awarded

CHAMPIONSHIP

Emerald Red 9 v 0 RivaGe
fowlerisgod4eva 0 v 9 matty c*
Gerry Attrick 7 v 12  Rhino**
Lee-87 7 v 1 LovelyCushionedHeader**
nayia2002 0 v 8 gary75
Ollyfrom.tv 13 v 12 vivabobbygraham***
Sami 14 v 12 Carllfc****
Skittle 11 v 11 Shelts***
tommyLFC 1 v 0 LanceLink*
Vishwa Atma 10 v 5 Black Bull Nova**

*matty c and TommyLFC posted late so no head to head points awarded
**Both players posted late so no head to head points awarded
***Ollyfrom.tv and Skittle posted late so head to head points awarded to their opponents
****Carllfc posted late but lost his head to head anyway

LEAGUE ONE

18 Port_Vale_Lad
11 Mark Lawrenson
8 bradders1011
4 mickitez*
4 GreatEx*

*Mickitez and GreatEx scored 7, but incur a 3 point penalty for posting late
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #171 on: May 7, 2021, 03:47:03 pm »
Tables, scores, and fixtures have been updated after round 29  :wave

Premier League
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/12b3vtxycQWBvYknc1kzZwo5Yk0k8H9ZYavF4m7Eho2Q/edit#gid=1638831760

Championship
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1IFe6V1vbHehlI_ljh9LP9CX2ZV239bja6fEkLT3rSb0/edit#gid=1638831760

League One
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hrEFHHVq0cWBfubZjt9PQPwrr2cW4BektW2-Q1joueE/edit#gid=672500623



Big changes at the top of the Premier League after that round. I'll do the other 2 rounds tonight and we'll be all up to date for the first time this season  ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #172 on: May 7, 2021, 03:50:38 pm »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #173 on: May 7, 2021, 10:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  6, 2021, 09:04:26 pm
nayia2002 will also be removed from the Championship. No posts since round 28 and a total of 14 missed entries throughout the season so far.

Round 8 - Ollyfrom.tv 0 - 11 nayia2002. This now becomes 0-0 and no head to head points awarded
Round 12 - Lee-87 5 - 6 nayia2002. This now becomes 5-0 however Lee-87 posted late so no head to head points awarded
Round 23 - nayia2002 10 - 0 Ollyfrom.tv. As week 8, no head to head points awarded
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #174 on: May 7, 2021, 11:14:11 pm »
WEEK 30 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Amir87 8 v 5 Prof
Barneylfc 5 v 5 Grobbellrevell
bryanod 6 v 8 WillG.LFC
CornerFlag 7 v 12 Cape_Tear
Jsteve 0 v 11 The G in Gerrard
KeegansPerm 7 v 9 redforlife
RJH 6 v 9 bobinhood
ShatnersBasson 0 v 0 Trendisdestiny*
thush 4 v 5 BoRed
Youngest Son of Skittle 4 v 6 Ycuzz

*No head to head points awarded for no entry from Trendisnotdestiny

CHAMPIONSHIP

Black Bull Nova 5 v 0 nayia2002
Carllfc 7 v 6 Lee-87*
gary75 5 v 4 tommyLFC
LanceLink 0 v 10 Gerry Attrick
LovelyCushionedHeader 7 v 8 Sami
matty c 9 v 6 Ollyfrom.tv
Rhino 6 v 12 Emerald Red
RivaGe 0 v 4 Skittle
Shelts 3 v 0 fowlerisgod4eva
vivabobbygraham 8 v 7 Vishwa Atma

*Lee-87 posted late but lost his head to head anyway

LEAGUE ONE

10 bradders1011
9 Mark Lawrenson
8 Port_Vale_Lad
7 mickitez
6 GreatEx
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #175 on: May 7, 2021, 11:17:38 pm »
WEEK 31 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

bobinhood 3 v 2 CornerFlag*
BoRed 6 v 0 ShatnersBasson
Cape_Tear 5 v 7 bryanod
Grobbellrevell 6 v 5 Youngest Son of Skittle
Prof 5 v 3 Barneylfc
redforlife 6 v 0 Jsteve
The G in Gerrard 3 v 6 Amir87
Trendisdestiny 4 v 7 RJH*
WillG.LFC 7 v 2 thush
Ycuzz 4 v 6 KeegansPerm

*CornerFlag and Trendisnotdestiny posted late but lost their head to head anyway

CHAMPIONSHIP

Emerald Red 3 v 0 LanceLink
fowlerisgod4eva 6 v 0 RivaGe
Gerry Attrick 3 v 4 gary75
Lee-87 3 v 8 vivabobbygraham
nayia2002 0 v 2 Carllfc*
Ollyfrom.tv 3 v 3 LovelyCushionedHeader
Sami 7 v 4 Black Bull Nova
Skittle 7 v 3 Rhino
tommyLFC 7 v 4 Shelts
Vishwa Atma 5 v 4 matty c

*Carllfc posted late. No head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

4 bradders1011
7 Mark Lawrenson
2 Port_Vale_Lad
0 mickitez
3 GreatEx*

*GreatEx scored 6 but incurs a 3 point penalty for posting late
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #176 on: May 7, 2021, 11:27:53 pm »
Tables, scores, and fixtures are finally all up to date  :wave

Premier League

BoRed holds a healthy 13 point lead in the Premier League from previous champion WillG.LFC. Grobbellrevell sits in 3rd a further 3 points back.
At the bottom, with only 1 relegation spot open, it would take a miracle for Trendisnotdestiny to overcome Thush who holds a 31 point advantage with only 4 rounds to go.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/12b3vtxycQWBvYknc1kzZwo5Yk0k8H9ZYavF4m7Eho2Q/edit#gid=1638831760

Championship

Emerald Red is heading towards promotion on 292 points, and holds an 11 point lead to Carllfc in 4th. In the 2nd and 3rd promotion spots are Skittle and Vishwa Atma. All 4 can still go up as champion. Gary75 and matty c will both be hoping for a big score in the next couple of rounds to keep their promotion hopes alive.
At the bottom, the 3 relegation spots have already been decided as LanceLink, RivaGe, and nayia2002 are no longer participating. All 3 are of course welcome back next season to have a crack at League 1.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1IFe6V1vbHehlI_ljh9LP9CX2ZV239bja6fEkLT3rSb0/edit#gid=1638831760

League One

And in League 1 it looks to be a foregone conclusion for bradders1011 to join the Championship as the winner. A 19 point lead with 4 rounds to go is pretty much unassailable. He will likely be joined by Port_Vale_Lad in 2nd and mickitez in 3rd. 7 missed entries looks to have cost GreatEx any hope of securing promotion through the league format.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hrEFHHVq0cWBfubZjt9PQPwrr2cW4BektW2-Q1joueE/edit#gid=672500623




Good luck to all in the remaining 4 rounds, and thanks for sticking with it despite my awful attempts to be up to date  :D :wave
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #177 on: May 7, 2021, 11:37:53 pm »
Overall prediction points only.
Penalty points removed for league 1 players

01   233   BoRed
02   230   Mark Lawrenson*
03   227   Vishwa Atma
04   226   RJH
05   224   KeegansPerm
06   223   bradders1011
07   223   Port_Vale_Lad
08   221   Emerald Red
09   221   Carllfc
10   221   Grobbellrevell
11   221   Cape_Tear
12   220   bryanod
13   219   Youngest Son of Skittle
14   219   Ycuzz
15   218   matty c
16   218   Prof
17   217   Barneylfc
18   216   Skittle
19   215   WillG.LFC
20   213   The G in Gerrard
21   209   Amir87
22   207   Gerry Attrick
23   206   CornerFlag
24   205   gary75
25   205   Sami
26   203   thush
27   202   Rhino
28   202   bobinhood
29   200   vivabobbygraham
30   196   Black Bull Nova
31   194   redforlife
32   191   mickitez
33   191   GreatEx
34   189   fowlerisgod4eva
35   189   Lee-87
36   185   Shelts
37   183   LovelyCushionedHeader
38   177   Trendisdestiny
39   176   tommyLFC
40   173   Ollyfrom.tv

*There are a few games that I couldn't find predictions for Lawro, so if BoRed finishes top of the pile, it'll come with a *  :P
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #178 on: May 8, 2021, 12:35:27 am »
Thanks for that Barney! Random updates are just as good as any other kind imo. Maybe better.

So unusual not to be last at this point. Cool.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #179 on: May 8, 2021, 12:38:16 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on May  8, 2021, 12:35:27 am
Thanks for that Barney! Random updates are just as good as any other kind imo. Maybe better.

So unusual not to be last at this point. Cool.

I agree. Being on time every week would just be boring  ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #180 on: May 8, 2021, 01:46:50 am »
Lovely updates. I rarely succeed at anything so seeing this promotion through is entirely the focus of my life right now.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #181 on: May 8, 2021, 12:32:20 pm »
Thanks, Barney! Six-pointer this week. :)

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  7, 2021, 11:37:53 pm
*There are a few games that I couldn't find predictions for Lawro, so if BoRed finishes top of the pile, it'll come with a *  :P

;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #182 on: May 8, 2021, 03:17:22 pm »
Just for clarity, this is the PM that was sent to those that had already posted before Man Utd v Leicester was changed to Tuesday

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  5, 2021, 06:47:16 pm
Hi all,

Man United's game with Leicester will now be included in round 35. Can each of you amend your posts to include this game under Southampton V Crystal Palace.
Please do not edit your post after the first game in the round, as normal editing penalties will apply.  :wave
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #183 on: May 11, 2021, 10:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  8, 2021, 03:17:22 pm
Just for clarity, this is the PM that was sent to those that had already posted before Man Utd v Leicester was changed to Tuesday

Also appearing in round 36, I assume they are making United play it again for cheating
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #184 on: May 11, 2021, 10:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 11, 2021, 10:01:06 pm
Also appearing in round 36, I assume they are making United play it again for cheating

That was a test, you passed and win 500 bonus points  :P

Thankfully only one has included those. Amended now.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #185 on: May 11, 2021, 10:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 11, 2021, 10:22:31 pm
That was a test, you passed and win 500 bonus points  :P

Just went to check if Black Bull Nova was in the Premier League. ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #186 on: May 11, 2021, 11:00:31 pm »
WEEK 35 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Amir87 3 v 6 WillG.LFC*
Barneylfc 5 v 5 RJH
Grobbellrevell 5 v 10 BoRed
Jsteve 0 v 5 Trendisdestiny
KeegansPerm 4 v 0 ShatnersBasson**
Prof 4 v 2 thush*
redforlife 6 v 7 bryanod
The G in Gerrard 6 v 4 Cape_Tear
Ycuzz 6 v 6 CornerFlag***
Youngest Son of Skittle 6 v 6 bobinhood

*WillG.LFC and Prof posted late. Head to head points awarded to their opponents
**KeegansPerm posted late. No head to head points awarded
***Ycuzz edited his predictions after the deadline and therefore his post is deemed late. Head to head points awared to CornerFlag

CHAMPIONSHIP

Black Bull Nova 8 v 5 tommyLFC
Carllfc 5 v 11 Rhino*
Lee-87 7 v 7 fowlerisgod4eva
LovelyCushionedHeader 2 v 7 Skittle
matty c 11 v 0 RivaGe
nayia2002 0 v 8 Shelts
Ollyfrom.tv 4 v 6 gary75*
Sami 6 v 3 Gerry Attrick
Vishwa Atma 2 v 0 LanceLink**
vivabobbygraham 8 v 5 Emerald Red

Carllfc and Ollyfrom.tv posted late but lost their head to head anyway
**Vishwa Atma posted late. No head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

9 bradders1011
9 Mark Lawrenson*
9 GreatEx
0 Port_Vale_Lad
0 mickitez

*No predictions from Lawro for Man Utd or Southampton games
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #187 on: May 11, 2021, 11:06:34 pm »
Tables, scores, and fixtures updated for round 35  :wave

Premier League

BoRed extends his lead by 7 and now has one hand on the title with a 20 point advantage to bryanod back in 2nd.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/12b3vtxycQWBvYknc1kzZwo5Yk0k8H9ZYavF4m7Eho2Q/edit#gid=1638831760

Championship

Skittle closes the gap to just 2 points at the top of the Championship. Still only 11 points separate Emerald Red in 1st and Carllfc in 4th. Vishwa Atma done himself no favours by only posting on Monday.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1IFe6V1vbHehlI_ljh9LP9CX2ZV239bja6fEkLT3rSb0/edit#gid=1638831760

League One

No relevant change at the top of League One, but Mickitez has opened the door for GreatEx to catch him by failing to post. Only 7 points separate 3rd and 4th.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hrEFHHVq0cWBfubZjt9PQPwrr2cW4BektW2-Q1joueE/edit#gid=672500623
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #188 on: May 11, 2021, 11:13:25 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on May 11, 2021, 10:36:49 pm
Just went to check if Black Bull Nova was in the Premier League. ;D

Hardly, based on my predictions skills I appear to know nothing about football, but then based on this last year, who does?
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #189 on: May 11, 2021, 11:15:54 pm »
European Cup Round 2 Results

Match 17 : amir87 3 vs 5 RJH

Match 18 : Trendisnotdestiny 5 vs 0 mickitez

Match 19 : KeegansPerm 4 vs 9 bradders1011

Match 20 : Vishwa Atma 2 vs 4 Cape_Tear

Match 21 : Sami 624 vs 286 Ycuzz - Ycuzz qualifies on 3rd tiebreaker 28-24. Total goals scored 38

Match 22 : bryanod 7 vs 6 WillG.LFC

Match 23 : Grobbellrevell 5 vs 2 Thush

Match 24 : Barneylfc 5 vs 0 Port_Vale_Lad
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #190 on: May 11, 2021, 11:18:38 pm »
RPLP European Cup Quarter Finals

Match 25 : bryanod vs RJH

Match 26 : Cape_Tear vs Trendisnotdestiny

Match 27 : Grobbellrevell vs bradders1011

Match 28 : Ycuzz vs Barneylfc


Ties to take place over round 36. Good luck everyone  :wave
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #191 on: May 12, 2021, 09:06:26 pm »
Only 15 entries so far  ???
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 11:22:13 am »
The penultimate round is now open. Round 36 update coming later
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #193 on: Yesterday at 10:54:30 pm »
WEEK 36 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

Lots of late posts this week as the midweek kick off catches a load out.

PREMIER LEAGUE

bobinhood 4 v 12 Ycuzz*
BoRed 9 v 0 Jsteve
bryanod 5 v 0 Amir87**
Cape_Tear 8 v 8 Barneylfc***
CornerFlag 3 v 7 The G in Gerrard****
RJH 7 v 7 KeegansPerm***
ShatnersBasson 0 v 7 redforlife
thush 5 v 7 Grobbellrevell****
Trendisdestiny 9 v 6 Youngest Son of Skittle***
WillG.LFC 7 v 6 Prof*

*bobinhood and Prof posted late but lost their head to head anyway
**bryanod posted late, no head to head points awarded
***Cape_Tear, KeegansPerm and Trendinsnotdestiny posted late, head to head points awarded to their opponents
****Both players posted late, no head to head points awarded

CHAMPIONSHIP

Emerald Red 7 v 10 Vishwa Atma*
fowlerisgod4eva 0 v 5 LovelyCushionedHeader
gary75 7 v 10 Black Bull Nova
Gerry Attrick 7 v 6 Carllfc**
LanceLink 0 v 8 Sami
Rhino 5 v 5 matty c**
RivaGe 0 v 5 Ollyfrom.tv***
Shelts 5 v 5 Lee-87**
Skittle 12 v 5 vivabobbygraham
tommyLFC 4 v 0 nayia2002***

*Vishwa Atma posted late, head to head points awarded to Emerald Red
**Both players posted late
***Ollyfrom.tv and tommyLFC posted late, no head to head points awarded
****vivabobbygraham posted late but lost his head to head anyway

LEAGUE ONE

11 Mark Lawrenson*
5 bradders1011
8 Port_Vale_Lad
0 mickitez**
0 GreatEx

*No predictions from Lawro for Chelsea, Aston Villa or Liverpool games midweek
**Mickitez scored 3 but posted late so incurs a 3 point penalty
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #194 on: Yesterday at 10:55:15 pm »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #195 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 pm »
RPLP European Cup Quarter Finals

Match 25 : bryanod 5 vs 7 RJH

Match 26 : Cape_Tear 8 vs 9 Trendisnotdestiny

Match 27 : Grobbellrevell 7 vs 5 bradders1011

Match 28 : Ycuzz 12 vs 8 Barneylfc

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #196 on: Yesterday at 10:59:26 pm »
RPLP European Cup Semi Finals

Match 29 : Trendisnotdestiny vs Grobbellrevell

Match 30 : Ycuzz vs RJH

Ties to take place over round 37
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2020/21 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #197 on: Today at 08:17:21 am »
If only I had remembered to post in time, I might have been at the top..... :butt :butt :butt

