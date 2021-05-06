Premier League

Championship

League One

Tables, scores, and fixtures are finally all up to dateBoRed holds a healthy 13 point lead in the Premier League from previous champion WillG.LFC. Grobbellrevell sits in 3rd a further 3 points back.At the bottom, with only 1 relegation spot open, it would take a miracle for Trendisnotdestiny to overcome Thush who holds a 31 point advantage with only 4 rounds to go.Emerald Red is heading towards promotion on 292 points, and holds an 11 point lead to Carllfc in 4th. In the 2nd and 3rd promotion spots are Skittle and Vishwa Atma. All 4 can still go up as champion. Gary75 and matty c will both be hoping for a big score in the next couple of rounds to keep their promotion hopes alive.At the bottom, the 3 relegation spots have already been decided as LanceLink, RivaGe, and nayia2002 are no longer participating. All 3 are of course welcome back next season to have a crack at League 1.And in League 1 it looks to be a foregone conclusion for bradders1011 to join the Championship as the winner. A 19 point lead with 4 rounds to go is pretty much unassailable. He will likely be joined by Port_Vale_Lad in 2nd and mickitez in 3rd. 7 missed entries looks to have cost GreatEx any hope of securing promotion through the league format.Good luck to all in the remaining 4 rounds, and thanks for sticking with it despite my awful attempts to be up to date