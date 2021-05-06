WEEK 36 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS
Lots of late posts this week as the midweek kick off catches a load out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
bobinhood 4 v 12 Ycuzz*
BoRed 9 v 0 Jsteve
bryanod 5 v 0 Amir87**
Cape_Tear 8 v 8 Barneylfc***
CornerFlag 3 v 7 The G in Gerrard****
RJH 7 v 7 KeegansPerm***
ShatnersBasson 0 v 7 redforlife
thush 5 v 7 Grobbellrevell****
Trendisdestiny 9 v 6 Youngest Son of Skittle***
WillG.LFC 7 v 6 Prof*
*bobinhood and Prof posted late but lost their head to head anyway
**bryanod posted late, no head to head points awarded
***Cape_Tear, KeegansPerm and Trendinsnotdestiny posted late, head to head points awarded to their opponents
****Both players posted late, no head to head points awarded
CHAMPIONSHIP
Emerald Red 7 v 10 Vishwa Atma*
fowlerisgod4eva 0 v 5 LovelyCushionedHeader
gary75 7 v 10 Black Bull Nova
Gerry Attrick 7 v 6 Carllfc**
LanceLink 0 v 8 Sami
Rhino 5 v 5 matty c**
RivaGe 0 v 5 Ollyfrom.tv***
Shelts 5 v 5 Lee-87**
Skittle 12 v 5 vivabobbygraham
tommyLFC 4 v 0 nayia2002***
*Vishwa Atma posted late, head to head points awarded to Emerald Red
**Both players posted late
***Ollyfrom.tv and tommyLFC posted late, no head to head points awarded
****vivabobbygraham posted late but lost his head to head anyway
LEAGUE ONE
11 Mark Lawrenson*
5 bradders1011
8 Port_Vale_Lad
0 mickitez**
0 GreatEx
*No predictions from Lawro for Chelsea, Aston Villa or Liverpool games midweek
**Mickitez scored 3 but posted late so incurs a 3 point penalty