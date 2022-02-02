.Match Day 16Bolivia 2 - 3 Chile
; full-time.Bolivia XI:
Lampe; Enoumba, Jusino, José Sagredo; Saavedra, Saucedo, Villarroel, Ramallo; Arce; Miranda, Martins. https://twitter.com/laverde_fbfChile XI:
Cortés; Paulo Díaz, Medel, Kuscevic; Isla, Aránguiz, Pulgar, Suazo; Marcelino Núñez, Brereton, Alexis. https://twitter.com/LaRoja
Bolivia 0 - [1] Chile; Alexis Sanchez goal on 14' (long range freekick)
- https://streamja.com/w2dXb
& https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488615849220972546
Bolivia [1] - 1 Chile; Enoumba equaliser on 37' - https://streamja.com/rOjR2
& https://juststream.live/PenuriousLysineBlurb
Bolivia 1 - [2] Chile; Marcelino Nunez the scorer on 77' - https://streamja.com/WLmXQ
& https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488636881726173185
Bolivia 1 - [3] Chile; Sanchez goal on 85' - https://streamja.com/vqXn1
& https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488638969654886403
Bolivia [2] - 3 Chile; Marcelo Moreno goal on '88 - https://streamja.com/Xq4G3
& https://juststream.live/StubbledJadedlyWrinkle
^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyWkQce1t9MUruguay 4 - 1 Venezuela
; full-time.Uruguay XI:
Rochet; Araújo, Godín, Giménez, Olivera; De Arrascaeta, Fede Valverde, Bentancur, Pellistri; Cavani, Luis Suárez. https://twitter.com/UruguayVenezuela XI:
Fariñez; Hernández, Chancellor, Ferraresi, González; Rincón, Brujo Martínez; Machis, Otero, Soteldo; Rondón. https://twitter.com/SeleVinotinto
Uruguay [1] - 0 Venezuela; Bentancur goal on 1' - https://streamja.com/KLrX3
& https://twitter.com/AgustinBasso_/status/1488649796349054977
Uruguay [2] - 0 Venezuela; De Arrascaeta goal on 23' - https://streamja.com/O4gXo
& https://juststream.live/PhonologicallyPushOptimisers
Uruguay [3] - 0 Venezuela; Cavani goal on 45+1' - https://streamja.com/0jwoG
& https://juststream.live/StiflingStakeholderAscertainment
Uruguay [4] - 0 Venezuela; Luis Suarez goal (penalty)
on 53' - https://streamff.com/v/bbdf5e
& https://twitter.com/treceacero/status/1488668105312198658
Uruguay 4 - [1] Venezuela; Martinez J. goal on 65' - https://streamja.com/29MPr
& https://v.redd.it/o0tc0vkodbf81
^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zz9EXlNqiUArgentina 1 - 0 Colombia
; full-time.Argentina XI:
Martinez; Montiel, Pezzella, Lisandro M, Acuna; Papu Gómez, Guido R, Lo Celso; Di Maria, Lautaro, Ocampos. https://twitter.com/ArgentinaColombia XI:
Vargas; Medina, Sánchez, Tesillo, Mojica; Barrios, Uribe; Cuadrado, James, Luis Díaz
; Borja. https://twitter.com/FCFSeleccionCol
Argentina [1] - 0 Colombia; Lautaro Martinez goal on 29' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f9c1fa1fe58
& https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488668781635203072
^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdXrE-3wPM8Brazil 4 - 0 Paraguay
; full-time.Brazil XI:
Ederson; Telles, Marquinhos, Silva, Dani Alves; Fabinho
, Coutinho, Paquetá; Vinicius, Cunha, Raphinha. https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol
(Alisson
on the bench)Paraguay XI:
Silva; R. Rojas, Balbuena, Alonso, Arzamendia; Villasanti, Sánchez; Ojeda, Almirón, Samudio; González.. https://twitter.com/Albirroja
Brazil [1] - 0 Paraguay; Raphinha goal on 28' - https://streamff.com/v/3b4663
& https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488679481782853632
Brazil [2] - 0 Paraguay; Coutinho goal on 63' - https://streamff.com/v/5780e1
& https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488693490510749700
Brazil [3] - 0 Paraguay; Antony goal on 86' - https://streamff.com/v/ccc789
& https://juststream.live/DysfunctionalCarnivalWhiled
Brazil [4] - 0 Paraguay; Rodrygo goal on 88' - https://streamff.com/v/74f367
& https://juststream.live/ThrewSimplificationsArrayed
^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xps4RUum1UwPeru 1 - 1 Ecuador
; full-time.Peru XI:
Gallese; Advíncula, Zambrano, Callens, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún; Carrillo, Peña, Garcia; Ormeño. https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeruEcuador XI:
Galíndez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo; Plata, Estrada, Preciado.. https://twitter.com/LaTri
Peru 0 - [1] Ecuador; Estrada goal on 2' - https://twitter.com/Gol12Futbol/status/1488697028079239169
& https://twitter.com/Gol12Futbol/status/1488697028079239169
Peru [1] - 1 Ecuador; Flores goal on 69' - https://twitter.com/Gol12Futbol/status/1488717090357927937
& https://twitter.com/spaciolibre/status/1488717043826372612
^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMsPOZO2kvwwww.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/qualifiers/conmebol
: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-cup (inc tables)
: www.premiersports.com
South American World Cup Qualifier matches shown live on UK TV
: www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.html
South American WCQ matches shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc)
: www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying60+ Stream sites
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
(the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc'
thread)