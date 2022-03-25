« previous next »
Author Topic: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March

oojason

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #400 on: Today at 12:40:31 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:38:37 am
Took nearly 5 minutes to rule out Brazil's goal

It took 3 minutes for the VAR to tell the ref to go look at the monitor! ;D
newterp

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #401 on: Today at 12:42:06 am
Colombia suck.

Diaz is very unselfish - at least in that team.
oojason

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #402 on: Today at 12:59:53 am

Uruguay 4 - 1 Venezuela; full-time.


'With his goal, Luis Suárez is the all-time top scorer in the South American Qualifiers with 28 goals, one more than Messi.'

^ https://twitter.com/sebaamaya/status/1488671088997371907



Brazil [1] - 0 Paraguay; Raphinha goal on 28' - https://streamff.com/v/3b4663 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488679481782853632

newterp

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #403 on: Today at 01:08:48 am
Arf - Davinson Sanchez is trash. Like Soyunchu levels of trash.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #404 on: Today at 01:10:41 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:37:32 am
Davinson Sanchez is still shite.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:08:48 am
Arf - Davinson Sanchez is trash. Like Soyunchu levels of trash.
You been reading my scouting report? ;D
newterp

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #405 on: Today at 01:18:00 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:10:41 am
You been reading my scouting report? ;D

haha. I gave some context and comparison though!!
4pool

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #406 on: Today at 01:23:48 am
Well 7 matches in a row in WC qualifying for Colombia without scoring a goal.

FT Argentina 1-0 Colombia
oojason

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #407 on: Today at 01:45:58 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:23:48 am
Well 7 matches in a row in WC qualifying for Colombia without scoring a goal.

FT Argentina 1-0 Colombia

Colombia have Bolivia at home and Venezuela away in their final two matches... wonder what the odds are on them not scoring in either - and making that a 9 match run...



Peru vs Ecuador (5th vs 3rd) : Wednesday 2am kick off - live on Premier Sports 2. Streams: http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv

Peru XI: Gallese; Advíncula, Zambrano, Callens, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún; Carrillo, Peña, Garcia; Ormeño. https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru
Ecuador XI: Galíndez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo; Plata, Estrada, Preciado.. https://twitter.com/LaTri



Brazil [2] - 0 Paraguay; Coutinho goal on 63' - https://streamff.com/v/5780e1 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488693490510749700

Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #408 on: Today at 01:56:52 am
Nice finish from Phil.
jckliew

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #409 on: Today at 02:11:53 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:23:48 am
Well 7 matches in a row in WC qualifying for Colombia without scoring a goal.

FT Argentina 1-0 Colombia
Wow....have got the right Luis?  :P
oojason

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #410 on: Today at 02:15:55 am
Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #411 on: Today at 02:18:54 am
Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #412 on: Today at 02:20:26 am
Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #413 on: Today at 02:22:29 am
Lovely team goal for Brazil's fourth.
oojason

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #414 on: Today at 02:23:49 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:18:54 am
Great first touch and finish.

Yeah, not much room or time for the forward at all - very cool take and finish.



Brazil [4] - 0 Paraguay; Rodrygo goal on 88' - https://streamff.com/v/74f367 & https://juststream.live/ThrewSimplificationsArrayed

4-0 to Brazil; full-time. Fabinho played all 90 minutes. Quality goals from Brazil tonight.

Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #415 on: Today at 02:27:42 am
At least it looks like Fab got through it unscathed.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #416 on: Today at 02:27:45 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:59:53 am
Brazil [1] - 0 Paraguay; Raphinha goal on 28' - https://streamff.com/v/3b4663 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488679481782853632

I really hope he doesn't go to another top club in england when he leaves leeds.  Absolute baller.

jckliew

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #417 on: Today at 02:41:17 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:27:45 am
I really hope he doesn't go to another top club in england when he leaves leeds.  Absolute baller.


Becoming a really good player.
oojason

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #418 on: Today at 02:50:37 am

Peru 0 - 1 Ecuador; half-time. IF Ecuador win this game tonight they'll have qualified for the World Cup with two matches still remaining ;D

www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-cup


Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:27:45 am
I really hope he doesn't go to another top club in england when he leaves leeds.  Absolute baller.

Same here mate - I'd still love him here (gotta have some options and possibilities) ;D
4pool

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #419 on: Today at 02:56:27 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:45:58 am
Colombia have Bolivia at home and Venezuela away in their final two matches... wonder what the odds are on them not scoring in either - and making that a 9 match run...


Everyone scores against Venezuela... ;D  :P
kavah

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #420 on: Today at 03:12:49 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:27:45 am
I really hope he doesn't go to another top club in england when he leaves leeds.  Absolute baller.



Yes, not many having a better season than he is.
oojason

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #421 on: Today at 03:34:44 am
oojason

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
Reply #422 on: Today at 04:03:50 am
World Cup Qualification Tables after Match Day 16...



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification_(CONMEBOL) & www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-cup



Match Day 17 : Thursday 24th & Friday 25th March, 2022:-

Uruguay vs Peru :
Colombia vs Bolivia :
Brazil vs Chile :
Paraguay vs Ecuador :
Argentina vs Venezuela :


Match Day 18 : Tuesday 29th & Wednesday 30th March, 2022:-

Peru vs Paraguay :
Venezuela vs Colombia :
Bolivia vs Brazil :
Chile vs Uruguay :
Ecuador vs Argentina :



www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/qualifiers/conmebol : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-cup (inc tables) : www.premiersports.com


South American World Cup Qualifier matches shown live on UK TV: www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.html

South American WCQ matches shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying

60+ Stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

